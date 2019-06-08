By Brayden Grosse

Summer is almost here for students at UHS, and that means more free time and outdoor activities. Union High School’s outdoor facilities are an important part of school and community recreation.

On warm summer days in La Porte City, you can find kids and adults of all ages enjoying the weather at the outdoor facilities. These facilities are right outside the high school and include tennis courts, a basketball court, and a sand volleyball court. The resurfacing of the courts also brought attraction from others.

Mike Timmer, director of building, ground and transportation, explained the decision-making process.

“It has drawn non-locals to our tennis courts,” Timmer said. With the resurfacing, people now get to play without worrying about the cracks that used to be there.

“The lights are finally working on the tennis courts again,” Timmer said. This means more people who didn’t have time to play during the day now have the chance to put these facilities to use.

Travis Fleshner, superintendent of Union Community Schools, shared his knowledge about the outdoor recreational facilities and upcoming renovations.

“The sand volleyball courts will get a renovation this summer. This will include brand new sand, enlarging the size of the court, extended post and red court markings,” Fleshner said.

Devin Reel, a junior at UHS, plays on the outdoor basketball courts quite often and was excited to see the resurfacing of the tennis courts.

“I feel like if other courts were renovated, it would bring more people. The tennis courts are a good example of that,” Reel said.

Mr. Fleshner has the same idea and is looking into what the district could do next to improve these outdoor facilities.

“There are reservations to get new backboards, rims and nets,” Fleshner said.

A decision has not been made about when to make this purchase, but it is something that will be discussed in the future. He is also concerned about how these new things will be treated.

The money that is used for these renovations comes from a couple different sources. One of the sources is the La Porte City Lions Club and the other is from the schools securing an Advanced Vision for Learning (SAVE) account. SAVE is a tax on money spent at school events. For every dollar spent, the school gets one cent put in the account.

Editor’s note: Because the City of La Porte City owns the land upon which the tennis courts are located, it funded half of the cost to resurface them per a 28E agreement with Union Community Schools. -MW

Timmer also shared some big news about the youth baseball diamonds.

“With the help of the Lions Club, we are fundraising to redo the youth baseball diamonds,” Timmer said. They are expecting to break ground sometime in 2020.