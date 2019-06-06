La Porte City Specialty Care has been named to the National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative Honor Roll to recognize its performance on the Nursing Home Compare long-stay quality measures. Nursing homes on the Nursing Home Quality Collaborative Honor Roll have achieved a quality measure composite score which is aligned with the top 10 percent of nursing homes in the U.S.

“Nursing homes on the National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative Honor Roll have demonstrated a focus on safety and quality,” said Deanna Curry, Telligen Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) quality improvement manager. “We applaud the hard work of La Porte City Specialty Care and its commitment to its residents and staff to provide excellent long-term care.”

The National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative (NNHQCC), led by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and QIN-QIOs, launched in April 2015 with the mission to improve care for the 1.4 million nursing home residents across the United States.

NNHQCC strives to instill sustainable quality and performance improvement practices, eliminate health care-acquired conditions and improve resident satisfaction and safety by focusing on the systems that impact quality. These systems can include staffing, operations, communication, leadership, compliance, clinical models, quality of life indicators and specific clinical outcomes such as mobility, inappropriate antipsychotic use for persons living with dementia, and health care-associated infections.

La Porte City Specialty Care is a non-profit, 46-bed skilled nursing facility offering rehabilitation services, skilled nursing care, long term care and hospice care. La Porte City Specialty Care is owned and operated by West Des Moines-based Care Initiatives, Iowa’s largest not-for-profit skilled nursing care and senior care provider. Care Initiatives and Care Initiatives Hospice operate 58 skilled nursing, rehabilitation, Alzheimer’s/dementia, assisted living and hospice locations throughout Iowa. For more information about, visit careinitiatives.org or call 319.342.2125.