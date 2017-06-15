For more than 50 years, La Porte City Specialty Care has served the La Porte City community, growing and changing to serve the needs of area seniors. In recognition of that service, the facility has been named the 2017 Business of the Year on behalf of La Porte City Economic Development.

La Porte City’s nursing home dates back to 1966, when a new facility called Colonial Manor was constructed. In 2004, a new facility was constructed behind the old one, with residents making the move to “The Lodge” in June.

Over the years, the facility has experienced changes in its name, from Colonial Manor to La Porte City Nursing & Rehab Center. On October 1, 2015, the facility’s name was changed to its current name, La Porte City Specialty Care.

What hasn’t changed is the high standard of care the residents continue to receive, as evidenced by the Commitment to Quality Award the facility received in 2016. The award is the first of three distinctions possible through the National Quality Award Program, presented by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the leading association for long term and post-acute care. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for seniors and persons with disabilities.

La Porte City Specialty Care remains a part of Care Initiatives, an Iowa–based, not-for-profit organization for over 25 years, whose mission statement concisely reflects its purpose: “Improving quality of life for Iowans and their families during life’s health transitions through compassionate, individualized care.”

“Dedicated employees providing quality care to our residents is what we do best and we are committed to continuing on this quality journey,” said La Porte City Specialty Care Administrator, Pam Tallman.

The 2017 Business of the Year Award will be presented at the City Park on June 15 at 6:45 PM as part of the Family Fun Night activities sponsored by Heartland Community Church.