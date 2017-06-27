Veterans and their spouses are invited to join us for an Appreciation Cookout! Black Hawk County Veterans Administration Director, Kevin Dill and La Porte City Specialty Care are hosting this cookout in honor and appreciation of veterans of all ages who have served their country. The cookout will be on the facility’s patio (1105 Hwy. 218 N) from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 5th. The cookout is free and open to community veterans and their spouses. Widows or widowers of veterans are also invited to join us for at this gathering. The menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, watermelon, chips, lemonade, ice tea, and cookies.