July 15, 2019
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on July 15, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Robyn Oberhauser, Alex Pick and Jacob Huck.
Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.
June 18, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.
Resolution # 19-13 “Setting Wages” which had been discussed and approved at the June board meeting was signed.
Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt Resolution # 20-01 Authorizing Utility Office Manager to transfer funds for sinking accounts. Passed 3-0.
Jacob Huck from MSA was present and discussed the up coming Main Street renovation project.
Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Jon Barz, President of Board
JUNE 2019 DISBURSEMENTS ABC Portable Storage
Storage containers $267.50
Advance Systems $16.05
Anvantage plan fund $486.17
Answer Plus answering service $107.83
Bankers Trust
Bond Payment $182,420.00
Bergankdv Veeam Renewal $531.78
CVB&T taxes,fee,state $7,886.68
City Laundry laundry service $705.52
City of La Porte
Payback/amanda’s hours $1,225.35
IA Dept Rev & Fin
May sales tax $2,925.02
IA One Call Locates $197.10
Iowa Finance
Water Tower Loan $192,422.50
IPERS IPERS $3,812.45
Keystone water testing $25.00
La Porte City Motor Supply
Hydraulic $144.01
LPC Connect phone serv $416.73
LPC Post Office stamps/customer billing $270.48
LPC Printing & Design
late notice $76.29
Magee Construction 50% down payment on warehouse roof $4,128.50
Main Street Chks Deposit Slips $43.63
Matthes Bill overhead school $289.24
Metering Techology
water meters $38,957.23
MSA Professional water quality $647.50
Nutrien Water Salt $61.60
Petty Cash Postage $47.12
RPGI purchased power $57,590.98
Shermco 69 KV Project $14,012.80
Steve Hendershot
Storage Rental $200.00
Storey Kenworthy
Office Supplies $256.67
Stuart Irbby 69 KV Project $167,349.86
Terex Digger Truck $4,731.37
Wellmark health ins $7,203.34
Electric / payroll $454,683.48
Water $53,410.16
Electric Series $181,362.66
GRAND TOTAL $689,456.30
JUNE 2019 Revenue
Electric $139,120.46
Electric Reserve $19,200.00
Water $44,147.30
Water Reserve $19,142.95
Electic Series 2016 $182,420.00
Interest $29.86
GRAND TOTAL $404,060.57
La Porte City Utilites – July 15, 2019
July 15, 2019