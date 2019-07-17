July 15, 2019

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on July 15, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Robyn Oberhauser, Alex Pick and Jacob Huck.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

June 18, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Resolution # 19-13 “Setting Wages” which had been discussed and approved at the June board meeting was signed.

Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt Resolution # 20-01 Authorizing Utility Office Manager to transfer funds for sinking accounts. Passed 3-0.

Jacob Huck from MSA was present and discussed the up coming Main Street renovation project.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Jon Barz, President of Board

JUNE 2019 DISBURSEMENTS ABC Portable Storage

Storage containers $267.50

Advance Systems $16.05

Anvantage plan fund $486.17

Answer Plus answering service $107.83

Bankers Trust

Bond Payment $182,420.00

Bergankdv Veeam Renewal $531.78

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $7,886.68

City Laundry laundry service $705.52

City of La Porte

Payback/amanda’s hours $1,225.35

IA Dept Rev & Fin

May sales tax $2,925.02

IA One Call Locates $197.10

Iowa Finance

Water Tower Loan $192,422.50

IPERS IPERS $3,812.45

Keystone water testing $25.00

La Porte City Motor Supply

Hydraulic $144.01

LPC Connect phone serv $416.73

LPC Post Office stamps/customer billing $270.48

LPC Printing & Design

late notice $76.29

Magee Construction 50% down payment on warehouse roof $4,128.50

Main Street Chks Deposit Slips $43.63

Matthes Bill overhead school $289.24

Metering Techology

water meters $38,957.23

MSA Professional water quality $647.50

Nutrien Water Salt $61.60

Petty Cash Postage $47.12

RPGI purchased power $57,590.98

Shermco 69 KV Project $14,012.80

Steve Hendershot

Storage Rental $200.00

Storey Kenworthy

Office Supplies $256.67

Stuart Irbby 69 KV Project $167,349.86

Terex Digger Truck $4,731.37

Wellmark health ins $7,203.34

Electric / payroll $454,683.48

Water $53,410.16

Electric Series $181,362.66

GRAND TOTAL $689,456.30

JUNE 2019 Revenue

Electric $139,120.46

Electric Reserve $19,200.00

Water $44,147.30

Water Reserve $19,142.95

Electic Series 2016 $182,420.00

Interest $29.86

GRAND TOTAL $404,060.57