April 8, 2020

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting via electronic on April 8, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Greg Pipho, Bill Matthes, Robyn Oberhauser, Jacob Huck and Ryan Hosch.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.

March 11, 2020, minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.

Jacob Huck and Ryan Hosch with MSA gave an update regarding the Main Street project. The board approved the proposal with Esco Group to help with the electric portion of the Main Street project, for an as need basis. The board also approved the proposal with MSA for engineering fees.

Resolution No. 20-13 “AUTHORIZING THE UTILITY BOARD PRESIDENT TO APPROVE CHANGE ORDERS FOR PROJECTS” change orders may occur and require approval before the Utility Board can meet in order to keep the project moving in a timely manner. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Motion Passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 20-14 “AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE UTILITY BOARD PRESIDENT AND OFFICE MANAGER TO ENTER INTO A 28E AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY OF LA PORTE CITY FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF MAIN STREET RECONSTUCTION COSTS” the Utilities and City of La Porte City wish to establish an agreement for reimbursement of costs of the Main Street Reconstruction Project and is deemed beneficial to the Utilities and the City of La Porte City to establish such an agreement.

Motion to accept made by Pipho, seconded by Keune. Motion Passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 6:00 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

MARCH 2020 DISBURSEMENTS

Acco Unlimited Chemicals $213.00

Advantage Admin

Plan Fund/ Health Ins $1,211.55

Answer Plus Answering Service $220.66

Black Hills Energy Gas Expense $765.72

CVB&T Taxes $8,541.16

City Laundry Laundering Service $235.86

City of La Porte City

City Payback/contract hours $3,442.58

Compressed Air

Generator Maintence $224.70

Dearborn national Life/Disability $158.00

Fidelity Sercurity Life Vision Ins $57.19

Fletcher Reinhardt

hard Hats/ Saftey Straps $38.83

FS New Century Gas Expense $194.01

GIS Benefits Life/Disability $71.38

Gordon Flesch Printer Contract $84.33

Hygienic Lab Water Testing $198.40

IA Assn of Municipal

March Hiss Dues $550.89

IA Dept natural Res

Contruction Permit $167.50

IA Dept Rev & Finance

Jan 2020 sales tax $7,568.01

IPERS Ipers $4,057.17

Keystone Water Testing $25.00

LP Motor Digger Truck $339.59

LPC Connect Phone $758.35

LPC Post Office

Customer Billing $266.48

LPC Printing & Design Late Notice/Meet Minutes $433.76

LPC Utilities Utilities $2,745.56

MSA PROFESSIONAL

Main Street Platting $20,090.00

Office of Auditor State

FY 2018/2019 Audit $13,659.16

Orkin pest control $96.30

Powerline Supply FR Clothing $430.60

Resale Power Group

Purchased Power $51,019.86

Sherd-it office shedding $570.00

Storey Kenworthy Office Supplies $66.89

The Esco Group

Electric Main St Project $13,280.00

Thriftway Floor Cleaner $7.00

Unity Point Clinic Bill Drug Test $45.00

Urb’s Supplies $22.44

Veridian Visa Postage Travel $1,584.76

Watts Electric 69 KV $66,316.49

Wellmark Health Ins $5,719.31

Wold Stream Solution

Salt for water plant $5,066.40

Electric / payroll $108,736.01

Water $20,150.34

Electric Series $99,686.49

Debit Services

GRAND TOTAL $228,572.84

MARCH 2020 Revenue Electric $181,176.76

Water $47,825.86

GRAND TOTAL $229,002.62