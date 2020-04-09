April 8, 2020
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting via electronic on April 8, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Greg Pipho, Bill Matthes, Robyn Oberhauser, Jacob Huck and Ryan Hosch.
Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.
March 11, 2020, minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.
Jacob Huck and Ryan Hosch with MSA gave an update regarding the Main Street project. The board approved the proposal with Esco Group to help with the electric portion of the Main Street project, for an as need basis. The board also approved the proposal with MSA for engineering fees.
Resolution No. 20-13 “AUTHORIZING THE UTILITY BOARD PRESIDENT TO APPROVE CHANGE ORDERS FOR PROJECTS” change orders may occur and require approval before the Utility Board can meet in order to keep the project moving in a timely manner. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Motion Passed 3-0.
Resolution No. 20-14 “AUTHORIZING AND DIRECTING THE UTILITY BOARD PRESIDENT AND OFFICE MANAGER TO ENTER INTO A 28E AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY OF LA PORTE CITY FOR REIMBURSEMENT OF MAIN STREET RECONSTUCTION COSTS” the Utilities and City of La Porte City wish to establish an agreement for reimbursement of costs of the Main Street Reconstruction Project and is deemed beneficial to the Utilities and the City of La Porte City to establish such an agreement.
Motion to accept made by Pipho, seconded by Keune. Motion Passed 3-0.
Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 6:00 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
MARCH 2020 DISBURSEMENTS
Acco Unlimited Chemicals $213.00
Advantage Admin
Plan Fund/ Health Ins $1,211.55
Answer Plus Answering Service $220.66
Black Hills Energy Gas Expense $765.72
CVB&T Taxes $8,541.16
City Laundry Laundering Service $235.86
City of La Porte City
City Payback/contract hours $3,442.58
Compressed Air
Generator Maintence $224.70
Dearborn national Life/Disability $158.00
Fidelity Sercurity Life Vision Ins $57.19
Fletcher Reinhardt
hard Hats/ Saftey Straps $38.83
FS New Century Gas Expense $194.01
GIS Benefits Life/Disability $71.38
Gordon Flesch Printer Contract $84.33
Hygienic Lab Water Testing $198.40
IA Assn of Municipal
March Hiss Dues $550.89
IA Dept natural Res
Contruction Permit $167.50
IA Dept Rev & Finance
Jan 2020 sales tax $7,568.01
IPERS Ipers $4,057.17
Keystone Water Testing $25.00
LP Motor Digger Truck $339.59
LPC Connect Phone $758.35
LPC Post Office
Customer Billing $266.48
LPC Printing & Design Late Notice/Meet Minutes $433.76
LPC Utilities Utilities $2,745.56
MSA PROFESSIONAL
Main Street Platting $20,090.00
Office of Auditor State
FY 2018/2019 Audit $13,659.16
Orkin pest control $96.30
Powerline Supply FR Clothing $430.60
Resale Power Group
Purchased Power $51,019.86
Sherd-it office shedding $570.00
Storey Kenworthy Office Supplies $66.89
The Esco Group
Electric Main St Project $13,280.00
Thriftway Floor Cleaner $7.00
Unity Point Clinic Bill Drug Test $45.00
Urb’s Supplies $22.44
Veridian Visa Postage Travel $1,584.76
Watts Electric 69 KV $66,316.49
Wellmark Health Ins $5,719.31
Wold Stream Solution
Salt for water plant $5,066.40
Electric / payroll $108,736.01
Water $20,150.34
Electric Series $99,686.49
Debit Services
GRAND TOTAL $228,572.84
MARCH 2020 Revenue Electric $181,176.76
Water $47,825.86
GRAND TOTAL $229,002.62
La Porte City Utilities – April 8, 2020
April 8, 2020