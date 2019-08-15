August 14, 2019

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on August 14, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

July 15, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Board reviewed contract with Access for new copier in office. Barz made a motion to deny, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0, to continue with current contract with Advanced Systems

Meter Policy put into place for Electrical Contractors. Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0. Resolution 20-02 will be drawn up and signed at the next board meeting.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:30 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Shawn Mehlert, President of Board

JULY 2019 DISBURSEMENTS ABC Portable Storage

Storage containers $267.50

Acco Unlimited Chemicals $2,574.00

Advance Systems $116.43

Advantage Admin plan fund $1,988.11

Alex Pick Safety Boots $140.00

Allen Occupational Health Casey’s drug test $26.00

Answer Plus answering service $117.83

Bergankdv Quarterly Server Check $226.84

Black Hills Energy Gas expense $161.49

Boarder State Safety Equip $771.41

Cedar Falls utilities Mutual aid for storm damage $1,811.85

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $11,668.86

City Laundry laundry service $542.36

City of La Porte

Payback/amanda’s hours $10,183.95

Darrin Nienfang Monetary compensation of transmission $100.00

Delta Dental Dental Insurance $517.14

ECIC Gas expense $318.84

Fidelity Security Life Vision Ins $78.61

Fletcher Reinhardt

Electric marking paint $688.43

GIS Benefits Life Disablility $211.78

Hygienic Lab water testing $480.00

IA Assn of Municipal utility clerk workshop $90.00

IA Dept Natural Resources Annual Water Supply Fee FY 20 $261.37

IA Dept Rev & Fin 2nd quarter wet taxes $12,845.10

Iowa Workforce Development Unemployement $44.83

IPERS IPERS $4,641.77

Keystone water testing $25.00

La Porte City Motor Supply $161.00

Laminated Wood 69 KV Project $830.35

Latham & Assoc 69 KV Project $877.50

LPC Connect phone serv $415.68

LPC Inusurance work comp $495.00

LPC Post Office stamps/customer billing $636.44

LPC Printing & Design Limination –meeting mins $635.91

LPC Utilities utility payments $4,495.33

Manatts Water main break $1,209.19

Metering Techology water meters $11,294.33

MSA Professional water quality $490.00

Nutrien Water Salt $4,709.40

Power Line Supply FR Clothing $4,434.29

RPGI purchased power $83,188.45

Robert Metcalf Monetary compensation of transmission $300.00

Shermco 69 KV Project $20,708.10

Steve Hendershot Storage Rental $400.00

Storey Kenworthy Office Supplies $419.38

Stuart Irbby 69 KV Project $222,446.74

Thriftway supplies $5.39

Urb’s Supplies $70.88

Van Wert Electric Meters $2,542.32

Veridian Visa Water Heater at power plant $1,094.63

Watts Electric 69 KV Project $174,214.13

William Youngbult Monetary compensation of transmission $700.00

Wellmark health ins $7,158.60

Electric / payroll $152,673.53

Water $44,623.50

Electric Series $418,749.62

GRAND TOTAL $616,046.65

JULY 2019 Revenue

Electric $156,905.22

Electric Reserve $26,050.00

Water $51,007.39

Water Reserve $19,211.21

Interest $29.64

GRAND TOTAL $253,203.46