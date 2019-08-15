August 14, 2019
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on August 14, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser.
Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.
July 15, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.
Board reviewed contract with Access for new copier in office. Barz made a motion to deny, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0, to continue with current contract with Advanced Systems
Meter Policy put into place for Electrical Contractors. Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0. Resolution 20-02 will be drawn up and signed at the next board meeting.
Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 5:30 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Shawn Mehlert, President of Board
JULY 2019 DISBURSEMENTS ABC Portable Storage
Storage containers $267.50
Acco Unlimited Chemicals $2,574.00
Advance Systems $116.43
Advantage Admin plan fund $1,988.11
Alex Pick Safety Boots $140.00
Allen Occupational Health Casey’s drug test $26.00
Answer Plus answering service $117.83
Bergankdv Quarterly Server Check $226.84
Black Hills Energy Gas expense $161.49
Boarder State Safety Equip $771.41
Cedar Falls utilities Mutual aid for storm damage $1,811.85
CVB&T taxes,fee,state $11,668.86
City Laundry laundry service $542.36
City of La Porte
Payback/amanda’s hours $10,183.95
Darrin Nienfang Monetary compensation of transmission $100.00
Delta Dental Dental Insurance $517.14
ECIC Gas expense $318.84
Fidelity Security Life Vision Ins $78.61
Fletcher Reinhardt
Electric marking paint $688.43
GIS Benefits Life Disablility $211.78
Hygienic Lab water testing $480.00
IA Assn of Municipal utility clerk workshop $90.00
IA Dept Natural Resources Annual Water Supply Fee FY 20 $261.37
IA Dept Rev & Fin 2nd quarter wet taxes $12,845.10
Iowa Workforce Development Unemployement $44.83
IPERS IPERS $4,641.77
Keystone water testing $25.00
La Porte City Motor Supply $161.00
Laminated Wood 69 KV Project $830.35
Latham & Assoc 69 KV Project $877.50
LPC Connect phone serv $415.68
LPC Inusurance work comp $495.00
LPC Post Office stamps/customer billing $636.44
LPC Printing & Design Limination –meeting mins $635.91
LPC Utilities utility payments $4,495.33
Manatts Water main break $1,209.19
Metering Techology water meters $11,294.33
MSA Professional water quality $490.00
Nutrien Water Salt $4,709.40
Power Line Supply FR Clothing $4,434.29
RPGI purchased power $83,188.45
Robert Metcalf Monetary compensation of transmission $300.00
Shermco 69 KV Project $20,708.10
Steve Hendershot Storage Rental $400.00
Storey Kenworthy Office Supplies $419.38
Stuart Irbby 69 KV Project $222,446.74
Thriftway supplies $5.39
Urb’s Supplies $70.88
Van Wert Electric Meters $2,542.32
Veridian Visa Water Heater at power plant $1,094.63
Watts Electric 69 KV Project $174,214.13
William Youngbult Monetary compensation of transmission $700.00
Wellmark health ins $7,158.60
Electric / payroll $152,673.53
Water $44,623.50
Electric Series $418,749.62
GRAND TOTAL $616,046.65
JULY 2019 Revenue
Electric $156,905.22
Electric Reserve $26,050.00
Water $51,007.39
Water Reserve $19,211.21
Interest $29.64
GRAND TOTAL $253,203.46
