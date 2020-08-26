August 19, 2020

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on August 19, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Greg Pipho, Tami Keune, Robyn Oberhauser, Bill Matthes, Ryan Hosch and Brent Sadler.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.

July 8, 2020 minutes approved, motion made by Pipho to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Brent Sadler with Sacred Heart Catholic Church was present to discuss water meter charges. Board recommended to combine to one meter.

Ryan Hosch with MSA gave an update regarding the Main Street project. Water portion of the project is complete. Crews continue to move forward with electrical work. During installation of conduit to new transformer on existing pole south of Tootsie’s a sink hole has developed and Tootsies has raised concerns about conduit being on Tootsie’s property. Sink hole will be filled with flow able material (water, cement, sand), which will be on a change order for next meeting. MSA will talk with property owner.

Moved by Pipho seconded by Keune to APPROVE PAY APPLICATION #4. The total for Utilities is $98,819.50 for the water portion and $38,110.00 for the electric portion. Passed 3-0.

Moved by Keune seconded by Pipho to contribute funds for the 2019 John Deere Skid Loader that the city is purchasing. Passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Pipho, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 6:15 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

JULY 2020 DISBURSEMENTS

Acco Unlimited Chemicals $2,538.64

Advantage Administrators

Health Ins $318.15

American Test Center

Annual Safety Inspection $1,420.00

Answer Plus Answering Service $117.83

Bank Settle Banking Fees $134.95

Bergankdv

Sonic Wall Replacement $1,136.34

BMS Technologies

Customer Billing $868.00

CVB&T Taxes $9,945.05

City of La Porte City

Main Street Project $69,405.26

Compressed Air

Shipping for Saftey Gloves $61.76

Consolidated Energy

Engine 3 & 4 diesel generator $11,040.13

Delta Dental Dental Insurance $440.02

Fidelity Sercurity Vision Ins $199.05

FS New Century Gas Expense $528.94

GIS Benefits Life/ Disablility Ins $211.78

Gordon Flesch Contract Fees $94.45

IA Assn of Municipal Utilities

ITC-ULC Program Fees $1,215.14

IA Dept Natural Resources

Annual Water Supply Fee $260.96

IA Dept Rev & Finance

2nd Qrt and Water Taxes $8,734.00

Ia One Call Locates $55.90

IPERS Ipers $4,442.95

Keystone Water Testing $25.00

LP Motor Shop Supplies $112.18

LPC Printing & Design

meeting mintues $119.94

LPC Utilities Utilities $2,450.65

Midwest Concrete

New Valve on Commercial $750.00

MSA Professional

Main Street Project $10,025.95

Orkin Pest Control $144.45

Proshield Fire Protection

Annual Fire Inspection $352.30

Resale Power Group

Purchased Power $59,258.70

Speer Financial In

MSRB Filing Fees $325.00

Stika Casey Saftey Boots $124.11

Superior Welding

Power Plant Torch Gas $127.09

Urb’s Supplies $96.21

Veridian Visa Credit

Office Supplies $96.34

Wellmark BC/BS Health Ins $12,162.53

Wesco Distribution

Electric Underground $432.82

Electric / payroll $121,029.93

Water $24,075.95

Electric Series $74,850.45

GRAND TOTAL $219,956.33

JULY 2020 Revenue

Electric $159,924.11

Water $49,250.00

GRAND TOTAL $209,174.11