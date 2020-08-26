August 19, 2020
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on August 19, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Greg Pipho, Tami Keune, Robyn Oberhauser, Bill Matthes, Ryan Hosch and Brent Sadler.
Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.
July 8, 2020 minutes approved, motion made by Pipho to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.
Brent Sadler with Sacred Heart Catholic Church was present to discuss water meter charges. Board recommended to combine to one meter.
Ryan Hosch with MSA gave an update regarding the Main Street project. Water portion of the project is complete. Crews continue to move forward with electrical work. During installation of conduit to new transformer on existing pole south of Tootsie’s a sink hole has developed and Tootsies has raised concerns about conduit being on Tootsie’s property. Sink hole will be filled with flow able material (water, cement, sand), which will be on a change order for next meeting. MSA will talk with property owner.
Moved by Pipho seconded by Keune to APPROVE PAY APPLICATION #4. The total for Utilities is $98,819.50 for the water portion and $38,110.00 for the electric portion. Passed 3-0.
Moved by Keune seconded by Pipho to contribute funds for the 2019 John Deere Skid Loader that the city is purchasing. Passed 3-0.
Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Pipho, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 6:15 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
JULY 2020 DISBURSEMENTS
Acco Unlimited Chemicals $2,538.64
Advantage Administrators
Health Ins $318.15
American Test Center
Annual Safety Inspection $1,420.00
Answer Plus Answering Service $117.83
Bank Settle Banking Fees $134.95
Bergankdv
Sonic Wall Replacement $1,136.34
BMS Technologies
Customer Billing $868.00
CVB&T Taxes $9,945.05
City of La Porte City
Main Street Project $69,405.26
Compressed Air
Shipping for Saftey Gloves $61.76
Consolidated Energy
Engine 3 & 4 diesel generator $11,040.13
Delta Dental Dental Insurance $440.02
Fidelity Sercurity Vision Ins $199.05
FS New Century Gas Expense $528.94
GIS Benefits Life/ Disablility Ins $211.78
Gordon Flesch Contract Fees $94.45
IA Assn of Municipal Utilities
ITC-ULC Program Fees $1,215.14
IA Dept Natural Resources
Annual Water Supply Fee $260.96
IA Dept Rev & Finance
2nd Qrt and Water Taxes $8,734.00
Ia One Call Locates $55.90
IPERS Ipers $4,442.95
Keystone Water Testing $25.00
LP Motor Shop Supplies $112.18
LPC Printing & Design
meeting mintues $119.94
LPC Utilities Utilities $2,450.65
Midwest Concrete
New Valve on Commercial $750.00
MSA Professional
Main Street Project $10,025.95
Orkin Pest Control $144.45
Proshield Fire Protection
Annual Fire Inspection $352.30
Resale Power Group
Purchased Power $59,258.70
Speer Financial In
MSRB Filing Fees $325.00
Stika Casey Saftey Boots $124.11
Superior Welding
Power Plant Torch Gas $127.09
Urb’s Supplies $96.21
Veridian Visa Credit
Office Supplies $96.34
Wellmark BC/BS Health Ins $12,162.53
Wesco Distribution
Electric Underground $432.82
Electric / payroll $121,029.93
Water $24,075.95
Electric Series $74,850.45
GRAND TOTAL $219,956.33
JULY 2020 Revenue
Electric $159,924.11
Water $49,250.00
GRAND TOTAL $209,174.11
