April 13, 2017

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on April 13, 2017 at 4:30 pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Mike Johnson, Tami Keune and Kathy Strubel. Guest was LuAnn Elliott from La Porte City Insurance Agency.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

March minutes approved, motion made by Barz to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

LuAnn Elliott presented the Board with the insurance renewal policy for 4/1/2017 through 4/1/2018.

It was approved to hire Alex Barz for the summer help.

Motion to adjourn made by Keune seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:30 p.m.

Kathy Strubel, Recording Secretary

March 2017 Disbursements

Advanced Systems maint agreement $59.49

Aflac ins prem $47.72

Answer Plus phone serv $86.25

Black Hills Energy gas $351.72

BMC Aggregates main repair $280.28

Caseys gas $64.14

CVB & Trust taxes, fed/fica $8,372.12

City of LPC city payback $2,685.55

City Laundry laundry service $436.47

Data Technology forms $160.00

Delta Dental ins prem $316.20

Deposit Refunds $956.00

GIS Benefits ins prem $265.20

Hach Company main repair $332.91

Hygienic Lab water test $20.00

IAMU fees/classes $1,310.48

Ia Dept Rev & Finance

Feb sales tax $6,088.09

Ia Workforce u/e 1st quarter $73.79

IPERS IPERS $3,461.32

Johnson Mike reimburse milage $262.51

Keyston Lab wt test $68.00

LPC Connect phone serv $400.54

LPC Post Office billing $905.00

LPC Printing & Design publication $85.68

LPC Utilities – interdept well 5 $1,951.89

Metering & Tech wt meters $2,717.49

Monkeytown supplies $220.93

Oberhauser Robyn milage reimb $23.11

Petty Cash postage $31.25

RPGI purchased power $75,004.12

Sam’s Club membership $90.00

Shermco Engineer substation $6,800.00

Thriftway supplies $12.83

Urbs Hardware supplies $83.28

Utility Equipment wt main repair $198.30

Van Wert Inc electric meters $635.58

Veridian Visa supplies $12.03

Wellmark health ins $6,570.72

Electric / payroll $115,547.18

El Series 2016 $6,800.00

Water $15,524.10

GRAND TOTAL $137,871.28

FEBRUARY REVENUE

Electric $181,845.06

Water $48,989.33

Interest $56.62

GRAND TOTAL $230,891.01