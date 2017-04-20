April 13, 2017
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on April 13, 2017 at 4:30 pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Mike Johnson, Tami Keune and Kathy Strubel. Guest was LuAnn Elliott from La Porte City Insurance Agency.
Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.
March minutes approved, motion made by Barz to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.
LuAnn Elliott presented the Board with the insurance renewal policy for 4/1/2017 through 4/1/2018.
It was approved to hire Alex Barz for the summer help.
Motion to adjourn made by Keune seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 5:30 p.m.
Kathy Strubel, Recording Secretary
March 2017 Disbursements
Advanced Systems maint agreement $59.49
Aflac ins prem $47.72
Answer Plus phone serv $86.25
Black Hills Energy gas $351.72
BMC Aggregates main repair $280.28
Caseys gas $64.14
CVB & Trust taxes, fed/fica $8,372.12
City of LPC city payback $2,685.55
City Laundry laundry service $436.47
Data Technology forms $160.00
Delta Dental ins prem $316.20
Deposit Refunds $956.00
GIS Benefits ins prem $265.20
Hach Company main repair $332.91
Hygienic Lab water test $20.00
IAMU fees/classes $1,310.48
Ia Dept Rev & Finance
Feb sales tax $6,088.09
Ia Workforce u/e 1st quarter $73.79
IPERS IPERS $3,461.32
Johnson Mike reimburse milage $262.51
Keyston Lab wt test $68.00
LPC Connect phone serv $400.54
LPC Post Office billing $905.00
LPC Printing & Design publication $85.68
LPC Utilities – interdept well 5 $1,951.89
Metering & Tech wt meters $2,717.49
Monkeytown supplies $220.93
Oberhauser Robyn milage reimb $23.11
Petty Cash postage $31.25
RPGI purchased power $75,004.12
Sam’s Club membership $90.00
Shermco Engineer substation $6,800.00
Thriftway supplies $12.83
Urbs Hardware supplies $83.28
Utility Equipment wt main repair $198.30
Van Wert Inc electric meters $635.58
Veridian Visa supplies $12.03
Wellmark health ins $6,570.72
Electric / payroll $115,547.18
El Series 2016 $6,800.00
Water $15,524.10
GRAND TOTAL $137,871.28
FEBRUARY REVENUE
Electric $181,845.06
Water $48,989.33
Interest $56.62
GRAND TOTAL $230,891.01
