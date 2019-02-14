February 13, 2019

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on February 13, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

January 16, 2019, minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Jon Barz indicated it is the time and place for the public hearing on the Rate Restructure. Mehlert made a motion to open the public meeting, seconded by Keune. Call for notice of publication to be placed on file. No written or oral objections received. Motion to close the public hearing by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0. Motion to adopt Resolution 19-02 “Resolution Amending and Establishing Electric Rates” was made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Roll call vote Barz, Keune, and Mehlert approval.

Jon Barz indicated it is the time and place for the public hearing on Approval of FY 19-20 Budget. Mehlert made a motion to open a public hearing, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0. No written or oral communication was received. Motion made to close the public hearing by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0. After discussion on the proposed estimated budget, Keune made a motion to adopt Resolution 19-03 “Approving the Fiscal Year 19-20 Budget” seconded by Mehlert. Roll call vote Barz, Keune, and Mehlert approval.

Bill Matthes update the board on the digger truck repairs. Terex is repairing the digger truck for utilities, and will have back to us as soon as work is completed.

Letter of resignation of employee Michael Johnson to resign February 28, 2019. Motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passes 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:30 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

JANUARY 2019 DISBURSEMENTS

Advantage Asministrators Plan Fund

health ins $219.92

All east Ia Gutters repair to gutter at power plant $470.00

Answer Plus, answering service

$225.66

BERGANKDV, quarterly server check

$200.00

Black Hills Energy, Gas Expense

$1,074.69

Casey’s Mastercard, gas expense

$112.08

CVB&T, taxes,fee,state $12,038.69

City Laundry, laundry service $558.94

City of La Porte Payback/amanda’s hours

$2,321.52

Compass Business Solutions, billing statements $1,051.13

Compressed Air & Equipment, yearly maintaince on air $571.66

Crescebt Electric, Thermostat $90.36

Delta Dental, dental ins $517.14

Deposit Refunds, cust mvd $240.00

Fidelity Security, Vision $157.22

GIS Benegits, life ins $133.97

Hawkeye Alarm, annual alarm monitoring

$267.50

IA Dept Rev & Fin, 4th quarter wet taxes

$15,156.04

IPERS, IPERS $5,673.49

Mike Johnson, Mileage $147.93

La Porte City Motor Supply , Vac/boring machine $202.28

Latham and Associates Inc rate study

$2,535.00

LPC Connect, phone serv $419.05

LPC Post Office stamps/customer billing

$491.56

LPC Printing & Design, Meeting Mins

$152.59

LPC Utilities – interdept, well #5

$2,450.54

Metering & Tech, water meters $6,660.61

MSA Professional water main design

$1,754.00

Nutrien, salt water plant $4,612.80

Orkin, pest control $48.12

RPGI, purchased power $72,914.00

Speer Financial, services for bond

$325.00

STOREY KENWORTHY Desk for power plant $1,024.65

Urbs Hardware, supplies $296.39

Veridian Visa $502.94

Wellmark, health ins $6,673.30

$142,290.77

Electric / payroll $138,203.99

Water $30,422.85

GRAND TOTAL $168,626.84

JANUARY 2019 Revenue

Electric $180,831.06

Electric Res $19,200.00

Water $66,404.71

Water res $19,199.41

Interest $17.38

GRAND TOTAL $285,652.56