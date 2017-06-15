JUNE 14, 2017

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on June 14, 2017, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes and Kathy Strubel. Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Barz. Motion passed 2-0. Wages were discussed. The board approved a staggered wage adjustment instead of a standard across the board adjustment. Motion made by Barz, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 2-0. Resolution 17-08 will be drawn up and signed at the next board meeting. Cyber Liability Insurance was discussed and the final decision was made to purchase the Cyber insurance. Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Passed 2-0. It was decided not to purchase any additional Loss of Income/ Extra Expense insurance at this time. Motion to adjourn by Barz seconded by Mehlert. Passed 2-0 Meeting adjourned at 5:00. Kathy Strubel, Recording Secretary

MAY 2017 DISBURSEMENT

Atec energy program $115.56 Advanced Systems maint agreement $127.08 Aflac ins prem $95.44 Altorfer gen maint $9,203.07 Answer Plus phone serv $316.86 Beecher, Field, Walker consult $462.95 Bercankdv sonic wall $916.99 Black Hills Energy gas $291.17 Caseys gas $235.25 CVB & Trust taxes, fed/fica $11,022.71 City of LPC city payback $1,902.22 City Laundry laundry service $436.47 Compressed Air postage $15.50 Consolidated Energy gen diesel $8,100.00 Dearborn life ins $118.50 Delta Dental ins prem $632.40 Deposit Refunds $255.00 Ditch Witch lease pmt $3,405.00 East Central Co-op gas/salt $4,725.54 Electronic Engineering pager $372.91 FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE vision ins $125.06 FLETCHER REINHARDT & CO. transformer $210.58 GIS Benefits ins prem $265.20 IDNR certificate $120.00 Ia Dept Rev & Finance April sales tax $5,254.61 Ionware supplies $65.47 IPERS IPERS $4,440.28 Johnson Michael reimbursement $285.32 Keystone Lab wt test $25.00 LPC Connect phone serv $409.57 Lpc Insurance general ins $68.00 LPC Post Office billing $627.57 LPC Printing & Design publication $417.50 LPC Utilities – interdept well 5 $787.60 Monkeytown supplies $1,229.50 Motorhead Mayhem maint $440.23 Oberhauser Robyn reimburse $93.43 RPGI purchased power $55,326.51 Shermco Industries engineering $7,400.00 Strubel Kathy reimburse $76.78 Thriftway supplies $20.10 Urbs Hardware supplies $25.51 Utility Equipment hydrant supplies $447.84 Veridian Visa supplies $49.66 Wellmark health ins $13,141.44 Wesco elec u/g $2,256.63 Electric / payroll $135,039.61 Water $21,516.75 GRAND TOTAL $156,556.36 April Revenue Electric $155,218.95 Water $49,725.20 Interest $58.75 Debt Service $330,462.50 GRAND TOTAL $535,465.40