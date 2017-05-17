MAY 10, 2017

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on May 10, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson and Kathy Strubel.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

April minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Resolution # 17-03 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $141,700.00 from electric base reserve to debt service for Diesel Generation Series 2013 Electric Bond due on June 1, 2017.

Resolution # 17-04 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $32,857.35 from electric base reserve to debt service for Electric Project 2016 Electric Bond due on June 1, 2017.

Resolution # 17-05 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $170,322.50 from water base reserve to debt service for Capital Water Project Bond Loan # D0179R due on June 1, 2017.

Resolution # 17-06 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $18,960.00 from water base reserve to debt service for Capital Water Project Bond Loan #D0245R due on June 1, 2017.

Motion to adjourn by Barz seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 4:45pm.

Kathy Strubel, Recording Secretary

APRIL 2017 DISBURSEMENTS ACCO chemicals $395.80

Advanced Systems

maint agreement $95.44

Aflac ins prem $47.72

Answer Plus phone serv $94.81

Black Hills Energy gas $166.22

Border States el u/g $101.44

Caseys gas $43.26

CVB & Trust taxes, fed/fica $8,434.21

City of LPC city payback $4,452.86

City Laundry laundry service $399.67

Compass Business Solutiongs

billing $984.70

Data Technology training $170.00

Delta Dental ins prem $306.04

Deposit Refunds $68.00

DITCH WITCH FINANCIAL

lease payment $3,405.00

EAST CENTRAL IA CO-OP

gas expense and salt $326.02

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE

vision ins $62.53

FLETCHER REINHARDT & CO. ELEC INVENTORY $559.48

FUTURE LINE LLC

new pickup service box $8,015.50

Hach Company main repair $273.02

IAMU fees/classes $125.00

Ia Dept Rev & Finance

Feb sales tax $5,558.00

Ia Utility Board fiscal yr fee $1,753.68

Ia Workforce u/e $56.80

IPERS IPERS $3,846.20

Keystone Lab wt test $48.00

Kriz-Davis co tool $448.81

LPC Connect phone serv $401.26

Lpc Insurance general ins $47,181.00

La Porte Motor maint $140.81

LPC Post Office billing $243.95

LPC Printing & Design

publication $382.59

LPC Utilities – interdept well 5 $2,721.72

Matthes William reimburse $20.00

Metering & Tech wt meters $7,269.56

Metlife ins prem $132.60

Olson Nancy reimburse $21.29

Peters Construction

plant ceiling $9,495.00

RPGI purchased power $64,404.99

Stika Casey reimburse $20.00

Speer Financial filing fee $325.00

Urbs Hardware supplies $41.37

Van Wert Inc electric meters $5,232.30

Van Meter lights power plant $4,582.96

Wellmark health ins $6,824.14

Wesco elec u/g $2,354.00

Electric / payroll $166,101.15

El Series 2016 $22,672.50

Water $44,007.00

GRAND TOTAL $232,780.65

April Revenue

Electric $142,107.45

Water $41,888.56

Interest $57.82

GRAND TOTAL $184,053.83