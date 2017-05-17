MAY 10, 2017
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on May 10, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson and Kathy Strubel.
Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.
April minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.
Resolution # 17-03 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $141,700.00 from electric base reserve to debt service for Diesel Generation Series 2013 Electric Bond due on June 1, 2017.
Resolution # 17-04 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $32,857.35 from electric base reserve to debt service for Electric Project 2016 Electric Bond due on June 1, 2017.
Resolution # 17-05 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $170,322.50 from water base reserve to debt service for Capital Water Project Bond Loan # D0179R due on June 1, 2017.
Resolution # 17-06 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $18,960.00 from water base reserve to debt service for Capital Water Project Bond Loan #D0245R due on June 1, 2017.
Motion to adjourn by Barz seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 4:45pm.
Kathy Strubel, Recording Secretary
APRIL 2017 DISBURSEMENTS ACCO chemicals $395.80
Advanced Systems
maint agreement $95.44
Aflac ins prem $47.72
Answer Plus phone serv $94.81
Black Hills Energy gas $166.22
Border States el u/g $101.44
Caseys gas $43.26
CVB & Trust taxes, fed/fica $8,434.21
City of LPC city payback $4,452.86
City Laundry laundry service $399.67
Compass Business Solutiongs
billing $984.70
Data Technology training $170.00
Delta Dental ins prem $306.04
Deposit Refunds $68.00
DITCH WITCH FINANCIAL
lease payment $3,405.00
EAST CENTRAL IA CO-OP
gas expense and salt $326.02
FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE
vision ins $62.53
FLETCHER REINHARDT & CO. ELEC INVENTORY $559.48
FUTURE LINE LLC
new pickup service box $8,015.50
Hach Company main repair $273.02
IAMU fees/classes $125.00
Ia Dept Rev & Finance
Feb sales tax $5,558.00
Ia Utility Board fiscal yr fee $1,753.68
Ia Workforce u/e $56.80
IPERS IPERS $3,846.20
Keystone Lab wt test $48.00
Kriz-Davis co tool $448.81
LPC Connect phone serv $401.26
Lpc Insurance general ins $47,181.00
La Porte Motor maint $140.81
LPC Post Office billing $243.95
LPC Printing & Design
publication $382.59
LPC Utilities – interdept well 5 $2,721.72
Matthes William reimburse $20.00
Metering & Tech wt meters $7,269.56
Metlife ins prem $132.60
Olson Nancy reimburse $21.29
Peters Construction
plant ceiling $9,495.00
RPGI purchased power $64,404.99
Stika Casey reimburse $20.00
Speer Financial filing fee $325.00
Urbs Hardware supplies $41.37
Van Wert Inc electric meters $5,232.30
Van Meter lights power plant $4,582.96
Wellmark health ins $6,824.14
Wesco elec u/g $2,354.00
Electric / payroll $166,101.15
El Series 2016 $22,672.50
Water $44,007.00
GRAND TOTAL $232,780.65
April Revenue
Electric $142,107.45
Water $41,888.56
Interest $57.82
GRAND TOTAL $184,053.83
La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees – May 10, 2017
