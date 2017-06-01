MAY 26, 2017

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on May 26, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Mike Johnson and Robyn Oberhauser.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Barz. Motion passed 2-0.

May minutes approved, motion made by Barz to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 2-0.

Public hearing opened by Barz, seconded by Mehlert for amending fiscal year 16-17 budget.

Closed public hearing by Barz, seconded by Mehlert.

Resolution # 17-07 “Resolution amending fiscal year budget.” Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Passed 2-0.

Request was made to have the Iowa State Auditor to perform our annual audit for fiscal year 16-17. Motion made by Barz, seconded by Mehlert. Passes 2-0

Cyber Insurance Quote was discussed and tabled till June 2017 meeting.

Request to purchase a new computer for the office. Motion made by Barz, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 2-0

Motion to adjourn by Mehlert seconded by Barz. Passed 2-0

Meeting adjourned at 4:45pm.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary