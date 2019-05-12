May 8, 2019
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on May 8, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser.
Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Barz. Motion passed 2-0.
April 10, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Barz. Passed 2-0.
Discussion was held from tabled item Equipment Breakdown Insurance from April 10, 2019 board meeting. Board denied getting any extra insurance at this time.
Resolution No. 19-08 “transfer of funds” Transfer $38,362.50 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for Principal $0.00, Interest $38,112.50 and Service fee $250.00 for the Electric Project Series 2016 due June 1, 2019. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Motion passed 2-0.
Resolution No. 19-09 “transfer of funds” Transfer $144,057.50 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for the interest $8,807.50 and Service Fee $250.00 and Principal $135,000.00 for the Diesel Generation Project Series 2013 due on June 1, 2019. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Motion passed 2-0.
Resolution No. 19-10 “transfer of funds” Transfer $18,640.00 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due June 1, 2019. Principal $16,000.00, Interest service $2,310.00 and Service Fee $330.00 for Loan #D0245R. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Motion passed 2-0.
Resolution No. 19-11 “transfer of funds” Transfer $173,782.50 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due June 1, 2019. Principal $136,000.00, Interest $32,385.00 and Service Fee $5,397.50 for Loan #D0179R. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Motion Passed 2-0.
Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Passed 2-0
Meeting adjourned at 5:00 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Jon Barz, President of Board
APRIL 2019 DISBURSEMENTS
Acco Unlimited Corp , Water Chemicals
$342.75
Advantage Admin , Plan Fund $1,860.58
Allen Occupational Helath , Casey’s Drug Test $26.00
Altorfer , Gen Maintenance $9,203.07
Answer Plus , answering service $107.83
BerganKDV, Quarterly server check
$214.00
Black Hills , gas bills $652.21
Casey’s , gas expense $466.26
CVB&T, taxes,fee,state $8,489.71
City Laundry, laundry service $577.30
City of La Porte, Payback/amanda’s hours $2,304.65
Compass Business , envelopes customer billing $1,168.07
Compressed Air , outgoing postage
$15.89
Coots Materials , water break 218 and 4th $156.86
Craft Plumbing & Heating , Office Furance repair $556.84
Delta Dental, dental ins $517.14
Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman, Letter for agreement w/Hendershot $157.50
East Central Co-op , gas expense
$339.48
EMC Insurance Com, Work comp– Bill Matthes $500.00
Energenecs , Water Plant Computer
$11,655.00
Fidelity Security Life , Vision Ins $157.22
Hass Aaron , Central air rebate $200.00
Ohrt Roger, Central air rebate $200.00
Schmitz Ted , Central air rebate $200.00
Fletcher Reinhardt , Underground inventory $202.44
GIS Benegits , life ins $105.89
Hatch Grading & Contract , Water Main Break $8,912.50
IA Assn of Municipal , Elec and Water Saftey $2,100.00
IA Dept Rev & Fin , Water Excise
$11,544.68
IPERS, IPERS $4,102.30
Keystone , water testing $25.00
La Porte City Motor Supply, Hydraulic
$14.97
LPC Connect, phone serv $414.33
LPC Insurance , General Ins $45,923.00
LPC Post Office, stamps/customer billing
$278.04
LPC Printing & Design, Meeting Mins
$159.24
LPC Utilities – interdept, well #5 $2,700.81
Matthes Bill, Reimburse for logo and hats $278.67
MSA Professional , Main St Project
$5,278.75
Nutrien , Water Salt $4,864.72
Orkin , Pest Control $96.30
Power Line Supply , $124.91
RPGI, purchased power $74,086.25
Sam’s Club , Yearly membership $85.00
Shermco , 69 KV Project $13,652.40
Storey Kenworthy , Copy paper $73.43
Stuart Irbby , 69 KV Project $136,199.50
Thriftway , $7.48
Urbs Hardware, supplies $107.47
Utility Equip, Water Main Break $737.48
Wellmark, health ins $7,158.60
Electric / payroll $166,834.90
Water $58,077.66
Electric Series $152,359.40
GRAND TOTAL $377,271.96
APRIL 2019 Revenue
Electric $187,757.60
electric series 2016 $152,359.40
Water $77,077.68
GRAND TOTAL $417,194.68