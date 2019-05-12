May 8, 2019

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on May 8, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Barz. Motion passed 2-0.

April 10, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Barz. Passed 2-0.

Discussion was held from tabled item Equipment Breakdown Insurance from April 10, 2019 board meeting. Board denied getting any extra insurance at this time.

Resolution No. 19-08 “transfer of funds” Transfer $38,362.50 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for Principal $0.00, Interest $38,112.50 and Service fee $250.00 for the Electric Project Series 2016 due June 1, 2019. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Motion passed 2-0.

Resolution No. 19-09 “transfer of funds” Transfer $144,057.50 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for the interest $8,807.50 and Service Fee $250.00 and Principal $135,000.00 for the Diesel Generation Project Series 2013 due on June 1, 2019. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Motion passed 2-0.

Resolution No. 19-10 “transfer of funds” Transfer $18,640.00 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due June 1, 2019. Principal $16,000.00, Interest service $2,310.00 and Service Fee $330.00 for Loan #D0245R. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Motion passed 2-0.

Resolution No. 19-11 “transfer of funds” Transfer $173,782.50 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due June 1, 2019. Principal $136,000.00, Interest $32,385.00 and Service Fee $5,397.50 for Loan #D0179R. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Motion Passed 2-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Mehlert, seconded by Barz. Passed 2-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:00 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Jon Barz, President of Board

APRIL 2019 DISBURSEMENTS

Acco Unlimited Corp , Water Chemicals

$342.75

Advantage Admin , Plan Fund $1,860.58

Allen Occupational Helath , Casey’s Drug Test $26.00

Altorfer , Gen Maintenance $9,203.07

Answer Plus , answering service $107.83

BerganKDV, Quarterly server check

$214.00

Black Hills , gas bills $652.21

Casey’s , gas expense $466.26

CVB&T, taxes,fee,state $8,489.71

City Laundry, laundry service $577.30

City of La Porte, Payback/amanda’s hours $2,304.65

Compass Business , envelopes customer billing $1,168.07

Compressed Air , outgoing postage

$15.89

Coots Materials , water break 218 and 4th $156.86

Craft Plumbing & Heating , Office Furance repair $556.84

Delta Dental, dental ins $517.14

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman, Letter for agreement w/Hendershot $157.50

East Central Co-op , gas expense

$339.48

EMC Insurance Com, Work comp– Bill Matthes $500.00

Energenecs , Water Plant Computer

$11,655.00

Fidelity Security Life , Vision Ins $157.22

Hass Aaron , Central air rebate $200.00

Ohrt Roger, Central air rebate $200.00

Schmitz Ted , Central air rebate $200.00

Fletcher Reinhardt , Underground inventory $202.44

GIS Benegits , life ins $105.89

Hatch Grading & Contract , Water Main Break $8,912.50

IA Assn of Municipal , Elec and Water Saftey $2,100.00

IA Dept Rev & Fin , Water Excise

$11,544.68

IPERS, IPERS $4,102.30

Keystone , water testing $25.00

La Porte City Motor Supply, Hydraulic

$14.97

LPC Connect, phone serv $414.33

LPC Insurance , General Ins $45,923.00

LPC Post Office, stamps/customer billing

$278.04

LPC Printing & Design, Meeting Mins

$159.24

LPC Utilities – interdept, well #5 $2,700.81

Matthes Bill, Reimburse for logo and hats $278.67

MSA Professional , Main St Project

$5,278.75

Nutrien , Water Salt $4,864.72

Orkin , Pest Control $96.30

Power Line Supply , $124.91

RPGI, purchased power $74,086.25

Sam’s Club , Yearly membership $85.00

Shermco , 69 KV Project $13,652.40

Storey Kenworthy , Copy paper $73.43

Stuart Irbby , 69 KV Project $136,199.50

Thriftway , $7.48

Urbs Hardware, supplies $107.47

Utility Equip, Water Main Break $737.48

Wellmark, health ins $7,158.60

Electric / payroll $166,834.90

Water $58,077.66

Electric Series $152,359.40

GRAND TOTAL $377,271.96

APRIL 2019 Revenue

Electric $187,757.60

electric series 2016 $152,359.40

Water $77,077.68

GRAND TOTAL $417,194.68