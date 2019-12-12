December 11, 2019

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on December 11, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Greg Pipho, Bill Matthes, Robyn Oberhauser and Jacob Huck. Tami Keune joined the meeting via telephone.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.

November 13th, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.

Jacob Huck with MSA was present to give an update on the Main Street renovation project. Start date will be Spring of 2020.

Moved by Pipho, seconded by Keune to approve the purchase of a new pole trailer. Motion passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:30 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Shawn Mehlert, President of Board

NOVEMBER 2019 DISBURSEMENTS

Advance Systems

Monthly Contract $84.33

ABC Portable Storage

Storage Containers for 69 kv $133.75

Advantage Admin plan fund $1,489.14

Allen Occupational health

Drug Testing $26.00

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $8,495.79

City Laundry laundry service $348.62

Consolidated Energy

diesel for generators $25,951.81

G wroks annual license fee $3,608.35

IA Assn of Municipal

Water Conference $100.00

IA Dept Rev & Fin Sales Tax $3,123.84

IA Utility Board

FY 2019 Direct Assessments $694.00

IPERS IPERS $4,067.92

Keystone water testing $25.00

LPC Connect phone serv $416.90

LPC Post Office customer billing $860.16

LPC Printing & Design

Meeting Minutes $159.07

Manatts water main break $820.31

Matthes william mileage energy $107.12

Mid Iowa Coop Gas Expense $593.46

nicky caldwell paid on acct $200.00

Orkin Pest Control $48.15

Powerline Supply

Electric Line Tools $251.17

Resale Power Group

Purchased Power $60,576.75

Storey Kenworthy

Office Supplies $228.51

Stuart Irbby 69 KV Project $8,652.41

Terex Bucket Truck Maint $100.01

Thriftway $6.71

Unity Point Clinic Drug Testing $84.00

Urb’s Supplies for plant $75.75

Van Meter Ind water plant maint $71.50

Wolf Stream Solutions

Bulk Solar Salt $4,668.60

GRAND TOTAL $126,069.13

Fund Recap

Electric / payroll $104,402.35

Water $12,880.62

Electric Series $8,786.16

GRAND TOTAL $126,069.13

November 2019 Revenue Electric $149,185.11

Electric Reserve $116,050.00

Debt Service $30,369.80

Water $43,180.42

Water Reserve $(173,349.80)

Interest $13.56

GRAND TOTAL $165,449.09