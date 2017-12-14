December 13, 2017

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on December 13th, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson and Kathy Strubel.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

November minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Resolution # 17-09 “Transfer of funds.” A resolution transferring $891,874.40 from the Electric money market Electric Series 2016 to reimburse the electric checking account for payments made to Eaton and Virginia Transformer for the Series 2016 project. Keune made a motion, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Resolution # 17-15 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $34,365.00 from water base reserves to debt service for Loan #D0179R. Due on December 1, 2017.

Resolution # 17-16 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Barz seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $2,800.00 from water base reserve to debt service for Loan #D0245R, which was due on December 1, 2017.

Job Descriptions for Operations Manager, Electric Line worker/ Power Plant Operator and Water Plant Operator/Technician was discussed and approved by the Board Members. Casey Stika has received his Crane Operator License.

The Solar Renewable Energy policy was discussed and approved. Motion was made by Barz and seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

The Agenda will be updated to reflect Item #8 Solar Renewable Energy policy instead of Solar Policy.

Meeting adjourned at 5:15 pm.

Kathy Strubel, Recording Secretary

NOVEMBER 2017 DISBURSEMENTS Advanced Systems

maint agreement $66.63

A-TEC efficiency program $77.04

Bagenston, Steve rebate $200.00

BerganKdv contract hours $296.18

Caseys gas $142.97

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $10,650.00

City Laundry laundry service $448.73

City of La Porte payback $5,964.14

Data Tech fee/support $3,252.61

Dearborn National life ins $118.50

Delta Dental dental ins $342.24

Deposit Refund dep refunds $632.72

Ditch Witch Financial

lease pmt $3,405.00

Dorsey & Whitney

2016 project $13,500.00

Fletcher Reinhardt

electric overhead $415.43

Hach Company chemicals $357.87

IAMU conf/meetig $320.00

Ia Dept of Rev sales tax $6,158.25

Ia One locates $40.60

IPERS IPERS $4,368.44

Keystone Lab wt test $50.00

La Porte Motor trencher $51.34

LPC Connect phone serv $491.98

LPC Post Office billing $726.16

LPC Printing & Design supplies $246.44

LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $1,525.09

Manatts street repair $1,386.19

Matthes, William

reimburse-mileage $104.00

McFarland, Lori rebate $200.00

Metering & Technology

water meters $5,351.93

Monkeytown supplies $153.44

Pittsburg Tank tower inspection $675.00

RPGI purchased power $55,578.98

St Clair Plumbing locate gas leak $65.00

Stika, Casey mileage reimburse $232.08

Strubel, Kathy mileage reimburse $36.60

Terex digger truck inpect $6,744.17

Thriftway supplies $13.16

Urbs Hardware supplies $24.99

Van Wert electric meters $1,833.98

Veridian Credit

travel/meeting exp $995.76

Wellmark health ins $7,007.82

Wesco elect underground $73.93

Electric / payroll $116,403.93

Water $23,677.36

Electric Series 2016 $13,500.00

GRAND TOTAL $153,581.29

NOVEMBER REVENUE 2017 Electric $164,424.73

Water $48,500.31

Debt Service $47,360.00

Interest $60.26

GRAND TOTAL $260,345.30