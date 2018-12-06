December 4, 2018

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on December 4th, 2018 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes, Robyn Oberhauser, Mayor Dave Neil and Maggie Burger.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

November 15, 2018, minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Barz announced the public hearing regarding the acceptance bid on the 69KV Transmission line. Keune made the motion to open the public hearing, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0. No written or oral comments were received. Mehlert made a motion to close the public hearing, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0. Accepting the labor bid from Watts Electric Company out of Waverly, NE.

Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0. Go forward on purchasing materials and poles for Stuart Irby Co and the laminated poles from LWS.

Mayor Neil was present to discuss and keep Utilities informed for the upcoming Main Street Renovation project. The project is planning on starting Spring of 2020. The utilities at this time will be replacing the water mains at this time.

Maggie Burger from Speer Financial provided the board with estimated preliminary figures regarding financing the 69KV Transmission Line project.

Res No. 18-23 “Transfer of Funds” Transfer $9,057.50 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for the interest $8,807.50 and Service Fee $250.00 for the Diesel Generation Project Series 2013 due December 3, 2018. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Res No. 18-24 “Transfer of Funds” Transfer $38,362.50 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for Principal $0.00, Interest $38,112.50 and Service Fee $250.00 for the Electric Project Series 2016 due December 3, 2018. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Res No. 18-25 “Transfer of Funds” Transfer $32,385.00 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due December 1, 2018. $32,385.00 interest for Loan #D0179R. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Res No. 18-26 “Transfer of Funds” Transfer $2640.00 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due December 1, 2018. Breakdown $2,310.00 interest service fee and $350.00 service fee for Loan #D0245R. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. PASSED 3-0.

GovPay merchant agreement to accept credit card payments was reviewed and approved. Motion made by Barz, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Res No. 18-27 “Setting a Date for the Public Hearing on Electric Revenue Loan Agreement” Public hearing set for December 17, 2018 at 4:30 p.m at La Porte City Utilities. Motion to accept made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursement were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:40 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

NOVEMBER 2018 DISBURSEMENTS

A-tech Energy Corp

Energy Efficiency Prog $77.04

Acco Plant Chemicals $955.60

Advances Systems

Monthly contract $74.62

Answer Plus answer service $117.83

BERGANKDV

quarterly server check $1,425.30

BORDER STATES ELEC

Elec overhead $422.42

Casey’s General Store

gas expense $228.74

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $11,215.27

City Laundry laundry service $832.56

City of La Porte

Payback/amanda’s hours $4,073.58

Data Tech 2019 License Fee $3,447.77

Dearborn life ins $126.40

Delta Dental dental ins $657.54

East Central Ia Coop gas expense $3.19

fidelity Security Life Vision Ins $101.71

Fletcher Reinhardt

safety equipment $21.40

G & L Clothing Safety Clothing $913.00

GIS Benegits life ins $84.24

IA one call Locates $29.90

IA Utility Board

IEC/CGER Assessement $1,417.00

IPERS IPERS $5,642.44

Mike Johnson

Water Class in Des Moines $153.62

Keystone Labs water testing $25.00

La Porte City Motor Supply

plant supplies $320.98

LPC Connect phone serv $413.35

LPC Post Office

stamps/customer billing $279.16

LPC Printing & Design

Meeting Mins $554.36

LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $1,518.58

MSA Professional

Water Engineer $571.00

Nutrien Bulk Salt $4,599.90

ORKIN pest control $144.48

RPGI purchased power $67,303.83

SHERMCO

Breaker Maintenace Gen 6 $2,696.00

STOREY KENWORTHY

Toner and Office folders $206.84

Thriftway office supplies Cleaning $10.12

Urbs Hardware supplies $70.61

USA Blue Book

Water Chemicals $273.44

Veridian Visa Tools for F350 $944.69

Wellmark health ins $6,673.30

Electric / payroll $122,495.82

Water $18,815.17

GRAND TOTAL $141,310.99

NOVEMBER 2018 Revenue Electric $146,019.33

Water $49,001.46

Interest

GRAND TOTAL $195,020.79