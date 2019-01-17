January 16, 2019

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on January 16, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Bill Matthes, Robyn Oberhauser, David Charles, Owen Wyatt, Susie Pinckney, Jason Scarrow, and Louie Ervin II.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

December 17, 2018, minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

The rate study presentation was made by Louie Ervin II. After discussion on the rate structure it was decided to hold a public hearing on February 13th, 2019 regarding this issue. Time will remain the same at 4:30 p.m. in the Boardroom. Motion made by Barz, seconded by Mehlert, motion passed 3-0.

Res No. 19-01 “Taking Additional Action to on Electric Revenue Loan Agreement” Motion to accept made by Barz, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Shermco was present to discuss the upcoming 69KV Transmission Project, to allow Shermco to be on site during construction on an as need basis. Approved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert, motion passed 3-0.

The Board reviewed the Wellmark Health Insurance Policy for 3/1/19 – 3/1/ 20. Mehlert made the motion to approve the quote, seconded by Barz. Passed 3-0.

Reviewed and approved the Professional Services Agreement from MSA regarding the Main Street Reconstruction -Utility Platting Design. Approved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Discussion was held on wages for Bill Matthes taking over as operations manager. Board approved a $5.00 an hour increase, with a $.90 raise every 6 months for the next 2 years, starting February 1, 2019. Approved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune, motion passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 6:30 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

