January 9, 2020

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on January 9, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Greg Pipho, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.

December 11, 2019, minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 20-10 “NEW CRITICAL EMPLOYEE RESIDENCY REQUIEMENTS” At the time of a new hire the employee has 6 months to make permanent residence within 10 miles of the city limits. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Motion Passed 3-0.

The Board reviewed the Wellmark Health Insurance Policy for 3/1/20 – 3/1/ 21. Keune made the motion to approve the quote, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 4:45 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

DECEMBER 2019 DISBURSEMENTS ABC Portable Storgae

69 KV PROJECT $133.75

Acco Unlimited Corp Chemicals $386.00

Advanced Systems Inc Contract $100.38

Advantage Admin

Health Ins Plan Fund $1,528.33

Allen Occupational health

New Hire Screening $147.00

Answer Plus Answering Service $235.66

Bergankdv Office Computer $1,507.07

Black Hills Energry Gas Expense $691.77

CVB&T Taxes $8,622.53

City Laundry Laundering Service $140.98

City of La Porte City

City Payback/contract hours $7,311.80

Compressed Air & Equip

outgoing Freight $61.25

Consolidated Energy Diesel $11,355.00

Dearborn Life Ins $94.80

Delta Dental Plan of Iowa

Dental Ins $1,034.28

Dorsey & Whittney LLP 2019

Elec Rev Bond $23,000.00

Fidelity Sercurity Life Vision Ins $111.02

Fletcher Reinhardt

Elec Meter Disconnect Tabs $25.68

GIS Benefits Basic Life $211.78

Gworks Employee W-2’s $58.66

Hawkeye Alarm & Signal

Annual Alarm Monitoring $267.50

Hygienic Lab Water Testing $1,305.50

IA Assn of Municipal Hiss Fees $550.89

IA Dept Rev & Fin

Nov Sales Tax $3,151.29

Iowa Finance Authority

Water Tower Loan $32,825.00

Iowa Rural Water Association

Yearly Membership $275.00

IPERS Ipers $4,056.11

Keystone Water Testing $25.00

LP Motor Shop Towels $260.06

LPC Connect Phone Service $414.40

LPC Post Office

December Billing $462.67

LPC Printing & Design

Meeting mins $592.90

LPC Utilities Utilities $5,466.44

Mid Iowa Coop Gas Expense $377.56

MSA Professional Eng Fees $4,100.00

Orkin Pest Control $48.15

Resale Power Group

Purchased Power $54,597.47

Steve Hendershot

Nov and Dec Storage $400.00

Stika Casey

Mileage to water conference $132.06

Storey Kenworthy

Office Supplies $192.38

Stuart Irbby Glove Testing $1,120.08

Thriftway Floor Cleaner $9.26

UMB Bond Payments $90,000.00

Urb’s Supplies $28.83

Veridian Visa

Water school and Power Plant $881.22

Wellmark Health Ins $10,572.06

Wolf Stream Solutions Ice Melt $575.00

Fund Recap

Electric / payroll $223,243.71

Water $18,177.20

Electric Series $28,023.66

GRAND TOTAL $269,444.57

December 2019 Revenue Electric $145,450.75

Debt Service $32,825.00

Water $37,237.22

Electric Series $28,023.66

GRAND TOTAL $243,536.63