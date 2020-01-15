January 9, 2020
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on January 9, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Greg Pipho, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser.
Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.
December 11, 2019, minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.
Resolution No. 20-10 “NEW CRITICAL EMPLOYEE RESIDENCY REQUIEMENTS” At the time of a new hire the employee has 6 months to make permanent residence within 10 miles of the city limits. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Motion Passed 3-0.
The Board reviewed the Wellmark Health Insurance Policy for 3/1/20 – 3/1/ 21. Keune made the motion to approve the quote, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.
Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 4:45 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
DECEMBER 2019 DISBURSEMENTS ABC Portable Storgae
69 KV PROJECT $133.75
Acco Unlimited Corp Chemicals $386.00
Advanced Systems Inc Contract $100.38
Advantage Admin
Health Ins Plan Fund $1,528.33
Allen Occupational health
New Hire Screening $147.00
Answer Plus Answering Service $235.66
Bergankdv Office Computer $1,507.07
Black Hills Energry Gas Expense $691.77
CVB&T Taxes $8,622.53
City Laundry Laundering Service $140.98
City of La Porte City
City Payback/contract hours $7,311.80
Compressed Air & Equip
outgoing Freight $61.25
Consolidated Energy Diesel $11,355.00
Dearborn Life Ins $94.80
Delta Dental Plan of Iowa
Dental Ins $1,034.28
Dorsey & Whittney LLP 2019
Elec Rev Bond $23,000.00
Fidelity Sercurity Life Vision Ins $111.02
Fletcher Reinhardt
Elec Meter Disconnect Tabs $25.68
GIS Benefits Basic Life $211.78
Gworks Employee W-2’s $58.66
Hawkeye Alarm & Signal
Annual Alarm Monitoring $267.50
Hygienic Lab Water Testing $1,305.50
IA Assn of Municipal Hiss Fees $550.89
IA Dept Rev & Fin
Nov Sales Tax $3,151.29
Iowa Finance Authority
Water Tower Loan $32,825.00
Iowa Rural Water Association
Yearly Membership $275.00
IPERS Ipers $4,056.11
Keystone Water Testing $25.00
LP Motor Shop Towels $260.06
LPC Connect Phone Service $414.40
LPC Post Office
December Billing $462.67
LPC Printing & Design
Meeting mins $592.90
LPC Utilities Utilities $5,466.44
Mid Iowa Coop Gas Expense $377.56
MSA Professional Eng Fees $4,100.00
Orkin Pest Control $48.15
Resale Power Group
Purchased Power $54,597.47
Steve Hendershot
Nov and Dec Storage $400.00
Stika Casey
Mileage to water conference $132.06
Storey Kenworthy
Office Supplies $192.38
Stuart Irbby Glove Testing $1,120.08
Thriftway Floor Cleaner $9.26
UMB Bond Payments $90,000.00
Urb’s Supplies $28.83
Veridian Visa
Water school and Power Plant $881.22
Wellmark Health Ins $10,572.06
Wolf Stream Solutions Ice Melt $575.00
Fund Recap
Electric / payroll $223,243.71
Water $18,177.20
Electric Series $28,023.66
GRAND TOTAL $269,444.57
December 2019 Revenue Electric $145,450.75
Debt Service $32,825.00
Water $37,237.22
Electric Series $28,023.66
GRAND TOTAL $243,536.63
