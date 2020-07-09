July 8, 2020

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on July 08, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Greg Pipho, Robyn Oberhauser, and Bill Matthes. Tami Keune and Ryan Hosch via electronic.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.

June 10, 2020, and June 26, 2020 minutes approved, motion made by Pipho to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Ryan Hosch with MSA gave an update regarding the Main Street project. Contractor has installed all watermain from Main Street Bridge to Walnut. Pressure test will be done July 8th, 2020, once testing is passed two more hydrants will be installed and connections to existing will be done. Services have been completed on the 300 block.

Moved by Pipho seconded by Keune to APPROVE PAY APPLICATION #3. The total for Utilities is $45,768.50 for the water portion and $19,055.00 for the electric portion. Passed 3-0.

Robyn gave an update on new billing statements. New bill will be going out around July 24, 2020, for bills that are due on August 15th, 2020. Customer will be receiving a full-size bill in envelopes going forward.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Pipho, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

JUNE 2020 Revenue

Electric $142,257.39

Water $47,722.01

GRAND TOTAL $189,979.40