June 10, 2020

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on June 10, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Greg Pipho, Robyn Oberhauser, Bill Matthes, and Tami Keune. Ryan Hosch via electronic.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.

May 13, 2020, minutes approved, motion made by Pipho to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Ryan Hosch with MSA gave an update regarding the Main Street project. Contractor will begin installing water main within the 300 block within the next week. MSA will reach out to property owners about getting new water service into buildings during water service work in a couple weeks.

Ryan Hosch informed the board that the contractor would like to make adjustments to water valves. To limit property owner’s downtime when doing repairs, the board approved three additional 8-inch valves for $4,500 valves at each intersection Chestnut, Sycamore, and Walnut.

Moved by Pipho seconded by Keune to APPROVE PAY APPLICATION #2. The total for Utilities is $54,398.00.

Moved by Pipho, seconded by Keune to SET TIME AND PLACE FOR PUBLIC HEARING TO ACCEPT BUDGET ADMENDMENTS. The public hearing will take place on June 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. La Porte City Utilities board room.

The board held a discussion on employee’s wages. At this time, no wage changes will be implemented.

Resolution No. 20-20 “AUTHORIZING UTILITY OFFICE MANAGER TO TRANSFER FUNDS FOR CAPITAL PROJECT ACCOUNTS” Transfer $267,155.64 from the Electric Account to the Electric Reserve Fund. Motion to accept made by Pipho, seconded by Keune. Motion Passed 3-0.

The utility office will be Closed Friday July 3rd, 2020 in observation of the 4th of July.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Pipho, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 6:00 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

MAY 2020 DISBURSEMENTS Acco Unlimited Chemicals $299.50

Allen Occupational Health

Drug Testing $52.00

Answer Plus Answering Service $117.83

Bergankdv

Quarterly Server Check $485.77

Black Hills Energy Gas Expense $140.92

CVB&T Taxes $8,387.67

City Laundry

Laundering Service $147.46

City of La Porte City

Main Street Project $44,519.67

Dearborn National Life/Disability $15.80

Delta Dental Dental Insurance $589.94

Electronic Engineering

Pager Service $372.91

Fidelity Sercurity Vision Ins $84.67

Fletcher Reinhardt

Electric underrground $581.64

FS New Century Gas Expense $188.59

IA Dept Rev & Finance

April 2020 Sales Tax $3,085.22

Ia One Call Locates $132.40

Ionware Annual Agreement for meter readers $450.00

IPERS Ipers $3,956.10

Keystone Water Testing $25.00

LP Motor Wire Trailer $459.49

LPC Connect Phone $388.17

LPC Post Office

Customer Billing $283.01

LPC Printing & Design

Display Ad $151.45

LPC Utilities Utilities $2,615.97

Metering & Technology

Main Street Project $7,213.82

MSA Professional

Engineering Fees for Water $8,223.50

Resale Power Group

Purchased Power $42,146.54

Reuter’s Welding & Repair

Wire Trailer $1,811.20

Stuart Irby Pole Trailer $260.01

UMB

Series 13,16,19 payments $222,595.00

Unity Point Clinic Drug Testing $110.00

Urb’s Supplies $83.64

Utility Equipment

Water Main Street Project $116.85

Van wert Electric Meters $307.10

Wellmark Health Ins $6,067.99

$356,466.83

Fund Recap

Electric / payroll $84,500.93

Water $18,098.82

Electric Series $48,376.35

Debit Services $222,595.00

GRAND TOTAL $373,571.10

May 2020 Revenue

Electric $359,722.91

Debt Service $2.81

Water $223,690.64

Water Reserve $31.96

GRAND TOTAL $583,448.32