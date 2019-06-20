June 18, 2019

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on June 18, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

May 8, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Barz. Passed 3-0.

Barz declared that the date and time had arrived for the PUBLIC HEARING ON FY19 BUDGET AMENDMENT. Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to OPEN THE PUBLIC HEARING. Moved by Mehlert seconded by Keune to RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE PROOF OF PUBLICATION. Barz asked if any written comments had been received. There were no written comments received. No one was in attendance for oral comments. Moved by Mehlert to close the public hearing, seconded by Keune.

Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to approve Resolution No. 19-12 “Amendment of Budget” Roll Call vote was unanimous.

Wages were discussed. The board approved a 3.5% pay increase for FY 19-20 across the board. Motion made by Barz, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0. Resolution 19-13 will be drawn up and signed at the next board meeting.

A discussion was held on customers that still have an A-base meter socket. At this time the board tabled the discussion until more information is received.

A policy will be put in place at next board meeting regarding customer meters that are located inside the home. At the time of an electrical service upgrade the customer will need to move meters to the exterior of the property during the time of upgrade at the owner’s expense.

Discussion was held on a Clothing Policy. It was decided that an employee will have to pay back the Utilities a percentage of their FR Clothing if they leave within a year of ordering clothing. A policy will be put in place and approved at next board meeting.

Barz made a motion to accept the MaGee bid for replacing roof at the warehouse, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Barz, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Jon Barz, President of Board

MAY 2019 DISBURSEMENTS

ABC Protable Storage

Storage containers $802.50

Acco Unlimited

Water Chemicals $1,123.85

Advance Systems Copier $200.76

Anvantage plan fund $2,338.37

Answer Plus answering service $225.66

Bankers Trust

Fee for Electrical Bond $300.00

Barz Electrical work on main $3,600.00

Bergankdv server $928.79

Black Hills Energy Gas expense $106.66

Border States Saftey Harness $281.36

Burns Tessa Central Air Rebate $200.00

Casey’s gas expense $568.38

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $9,107.87

City Laundry laundry service $1,247.88

City of La Porte

Payback/amanda’s hours $3,745.38

Compressed Air Well #4 $475.58

Craft Plumbing & Heating

office air $400.00

Dearborn life/disability $71.10

Delta Dental dental ins $517.14

East Central Co-op gas expense $669.15

Electrical Engineering

pager service $372.91

Fidelity Security Life Vision Ins $78.61

GIS Benegits life ins $105.89

Hanson Wesley Mileage $17.75

Harrill Ellen

CENTRAL AIR REBATE $200.00

IA Assn of Municipal

rental digger truck $1,000.00

Ia Dept Natural Resources

water renewal $60.00

IA Dept Rev & Fin

elec sales tax $2,904.01

IA One Call Locates $81.00

IPERS IPERS $4,336.44

Keystone water testing $50.00

La Porte City Motor Supply

Hydraulic $860.15

laninated wood systems

69 KV Project $229,948.35

LPC Connect phone serv $828.33

LPC Post Office

stamps/customer billing $718.76

LPC Printing & Design

late notice $517.72

LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $2,613.67

Matthes Bill

saftey boots and mileage $219.24

Metering Techology

water meters $41,383.15

MSA Professional water quality $413.75

Nutrien Water Salt $5,283.60

Orkin Pest Control $96.30

Power Line Supply

fr saftey clothing $190.67

RPGI purchased power $59,482.13

Shermco 69 KV Project $2,760.00

Speer Financial 69 KV Project $9,250.00

St Clair office air $3,650.00

Steve Hendershot

Storage Rental $400.00

Stika Casey Water Heater $145.04

Storey Kenworthy Checks $281.21

Stuart Irbby 69 KV Project $279,343.36

Terex Digger Truck $24,849.50

Thriftway $11.33

unity Point Clinic Drug Testing $42.00

Urbs Hardware supplies $71.81

Veridian Visa

travel meeting exp $1,430.14

Wellmark health ins $14,406.68

Electric / payroll $144,139.85

Water $69,448.84

Electric Series $522,804.21

GRAND TOTAL $736,392.90

MAY 2019 Revenue

Electric $161,774.39

Electric Reserve $19,200.00

Water $49,327.62

Water Reserve $175.52

Debt Services $19,000.00

Interest $32.24

GRAND TOTAL $249,509.77