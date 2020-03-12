March 11, 2020
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on March 11, 2020 at 4:30pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser. Greg Pipho joined the meeting via phone.
Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.
February 12, 2020, minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.
Shawn Mehlert indicated it is the time and place for the public hearing on approval of FY 20-21 Budget. Keune made a motion to open a public hearing, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0. No written or oral communication was received. Motion made to close the public hearing by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0. After discussion on the proposed estimated budget, Pipho made a motion to adopt Resolution 20-11 “Approving the Fiscal Year 20-21 Budget” seconded by Keune. Roll call vote Mehlert, Keune, and Pipho approval.
Resolution No. 20-12 “AMENDING AND ESTABLISHING ELECTRIC RATES” Resolution 19-02 be amended to remove the following: July 1st, 2020, a 1.5% increase will be applied to electric rates. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Motion Passed 3-0.
Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 4:45 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
FEBRUARY 2020 DISBURSEMENTS
Acco Unlimited Chemicals $1,600.50
Altorfer Generator Maintance $4,310.62
Answer Plus Answering Service $107.83
CVB&T Taxes $7,668.08
City Laundry Laundering Service $140.98
City of La Porte City
City Payback/contract hours $7,245.39
Compass Business Solutins Window Envelopes for Customer Bills $1,300.67
Delta Dental Plan of Iowa
Dental Ins $402.54
Ferguson Enterprises
Water Plant Maintenance $242.79
Fidelity Sercurity Life Vision Ins $57.19
Fletcher Reinhardt
Maintenance Electric $126.80
FS New Century Gas Expense $394.15
Gordon Flesch Printer Contract $84.33
IA Assn of Municipal
Elec and Water Dues $5,878.00
IPERS Ipers $3,678.65
Keystone Water Testing $25.00
LP Motor F-150 Oil Change $56.18
LPC insurance Pole Trailer $20.00
LPC Post Office February bills $281.87
LPC Printing & Design
meeting mins $57.09
LPC Utilities Utilities $2,888.52
Matt Parrott & Sons Printer Toner $457.28
Matthes, Bill Mileage $116.96
MSA PROFESSIONAL
Main Street Design $12,710.00
Plumb Supply
Water Plant Maintenance $13.14
Powerline Supply FR Clothing $338.31
Resale Power Group
Purchased Power $60,016.61
Secco 69 KV $404.61
Storey Kenworthy Office Supplies $88.42
Thriftway Saftey Meeting $18.80
Urb’s Supplies $187.79
USA Blue Book
Water Plant pump/softner $413.71
Van Meter Industrial
Water Plant pump/softner $1,395.70
Watts Electric 69 KV $173,724.54
Wellmark Health Ins $5,647.54
Wesco
Electric overhead construction $349.27
Total $292,449.86
Electric / payroll $106,783.62
Water $14,888.33
Electric Series $186,839.15
Debit Services
GRAND TOTAL $308,511.10
FEBRUARY 2020 Revenue Electric $201,931.15
Debt Service $45,110.00
Water $48,515.74
Interest $22.27
GRAND TOTAL $295,579.16
