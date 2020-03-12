March 11, 2020

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on March 11, 2020 at 4:30pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Bill Matthes, and Robyn Oberhauser. Greg Pipho joined the meeting via phone.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.

February 12, 2020, minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.

Shawn Mehlert indicated it is the time and place for the public hearing on approval of FY 20-21 Budget. Keune made a motion to open a public hearing, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0. No written or oral communication was received. Motion made to close the public hearing by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0. After discussion on the proposed estimated budget, Pipho made a motion to adopt Resolution 20-11 “Approving the Fiscal Year 20-21 Budget” seconded by Keune. Roll call vote Mehlert, Keune, and Pipho approval.

Resolution No. 20-12 “AMENDING AND ESTABLISHING ELECTRIC RATES” Resolution 19-02 be amended to remove the following: July 1st, 2020, a 1.5% increase will be applied to electric rates. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Motion Passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 4:45 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

FEBRUARY 2020 DISBURSEMENTS

Acco Unlimited Chemicals $1,600.50

Altorfer Generator Maintance $4,310.62

Answer Plus Answering Service $107.83

CVB&T Taxes $7,668.08

City Laundry Laundering Service $140.98

City of La Porte City

City Payback/contract hours $7,245.39

Compass Business Solutins Window Envelopes for Customer Bills $1,300.67

Delta Dental Plan of Iowa

Dental Ins $402.54

Ferguson Enterprises

Water Plant Maintenance $242.79

Fidelity Sercurity Life Vision Ins $57.19

Fletcher Reinhardt

Maintenance Electric $126.80

FS New Century Gas Expense $394.15

Gordon Flesch Printer Contract $84.33

IA Assn of Municipal

Elec and Water Dues $5,878.00

IPERS Ipers $3,678.65

Keystone Water Testing $25.00

LP Motor F-150 Oil Change $56.18

LPC insurance Pole Trailer $20.00

LPC Post Office February bills $281.87

LPC Printing & Design

meeting mins $57.09

LPC Utilities Utilities $2,888.52

Matt Parrott & Sons Printer Toner $457.28

Matthes, Bill Mileage $116.96

MSA PROFESSIONAL

Main Street Design $12,710.00

Plumb Supply

Water Plant Maintenance $13.14

Powerline Supply FR Clothing $338.31

Resale Power Group

Purchased Power $60,016.61

Secco 69 KV $404.61

Storey Kenworthy Office Supplies $88.42

Thriftway Saftey Meeting $18.80

Urb’s Supplies $187.79

USA Blue Book

Water Plant pump/softner $413.71

Van Meter Industrial

Water Plant pump/softner $1,395.70

Watts Electric 69 KV $173,724.54

Wellmark Health Ins $5,647.54

Wesco

Electric overhead construction $349.27

Total $292,449.86

Electric / payroll $106,783.62

Water $14,888.33

Electric Series $186,839.15

Debit Services

GRAND TOTAL $308,511.10

FEBRUARY 2020 Revenue Electric $201,931.15

Debt Service $45,110.00

Water $48,515.74

Interest $22.27

GRAND TOTAL $295,579.16