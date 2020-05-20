May 13, 2020

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on May 13, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Greg Pipho, Robyn Oberhauser, Ryan Hosch and Denise Clark. Bill Matthes via electronic. Tami Keune absent.

Pipho made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 2-0.

April 8, 2020, minutes approved, motion made by Pipho to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 2-0.

Denise Clark with Farmers State Bank presented on the services offered and how they may benefit the La Porte City Utilities.

Ryan Hosch with MSA gave an update regarding the Main Street project. Contractor has installed a water main from Main Street Bridge to Commercial Street and it has passed all testing. Services have been installed for all new/existing services within the 200 block and service to 300 Main Street property, and connections at Locust and Commercial Streets have been completed.

Request for Change order # 3 from MSA was presented to the board. Change Order #3 includes additional water main work for disconnecting water services that previously served properties. The new services to these addresses have been provided from Main Street. Pipho made a motion to approve, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 2-0.

The board reviewed the Veeam Cloud back-up support contract with BerganKDV. Pipho made a motion to approve the quote, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 2-0.

Board Discussed updating the firewall, as the previous software had reached the end of life. Pipho made the motion to approve the quote for the new SonicWALL firewall with BerganKDV, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 2-0.

Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Pipho to approve BMS Technologies to provide enhanced utility bills with visual data. Also includes an online portal with bill management. Passed 2-0.

Resolution No. 20-15 “AUTHORIZING TRANSFER OF FUNDS” Transfer $147,457.50 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for the principal $140,000.00, and interest $7,457.50 for the Diesel Generation Project Series 2013 due on May 28, 2020. Motion to accept made by Pipho, seconded by Mehlert. Motion Passed 2-0.

Resolution No. 20-16 “AUTHORIZING TRANSFER OF FUNDS” Transfer $38,112.50 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for the interest $38,112.50, for the Electric Project Series 2016 due on May 28, 2020. Motion to accept made by Pipho, seconded by Mehlert. Motion Passed 2-0.

Resolution No. 20-17 “AUTHORIZING TRANSFER OF FUNDS” Transfer $37,025.00 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for the interest $37,025.00 for the Electric Project Series 2019 due on May 28, 2020. Motion to accept made by Pipho, seconded by Mehlert. Motion Passed 2-0.

Resolution No. 20-18 “AUTHORIZING TRANSFER OF FUNDS” Transfer $19,480.00 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due June 1, 2020. Principal $17,000.00, Interest $2,170.00 and Service Fee $310.00 for Loan #D0245R. Motion to accept made by Pipho, seconded by Mehlert. Motion Passed 2-0.

Resolution No. 20-19 “AUTHORIZING TRANSFER OF FUNDS” Transfer $176,402.50 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due June 1, 2020. Principal $140,000.00, Interest $30,345.00 and Service Fee $5,057.50 for Loan #D0179R. Motion to accept made by Pipho, seconded by Mehlert. Motion Passed 2-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Pipho, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 2-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:45 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

APRIL 2020 DISBURSEMENTS

Acco Unlimited , Chemicals $4.75

Advantage Admin , Plan Fund/ Health Ins,

$90.00

Altorfer, Generators $112.46

Bergankdv, Monthly Hosted Webroot

$126.68

CVB&T, Taxes $164.30

City Laundry, Laundering Service

$200.02

City of La Porte City , City Payback/contract hours $206.25

Compressed Air , Water Plant Softner Maintaince $208.00

Delta Dental , Dental Insurance $259.23

Fletcher Reinhardt , Locate Marking paint $340.75

FS New Century , Gas Expense $359.36

GIS Benefits , Life/Disability $375.00

Gordon Flesch , Printer Contract $615.00

Hygienic Lab, Water Testing $664.00

IA Dept Rev & Finance, March 2020 sales tax $781.79

Ia One Call , Locates $888.40

Iowa workforce development , unemployement $902.28

IPERS , Ipers $1,015.32

Keystone , Water Testing $1,020.51

Krivachek Janitorial Supply , Hand Santizer $1,090.68

LP Motor, Oils $1,101.64

LPC Insurance , General Insurance

$4,158.04

LPC Post Office, Customer Billing

$7,030.11

LPC Printing & Design, Late Notice/Meet Minutes $7,248.37

LPC Utilities , Utilities $7,712.49

Main Street Checks , Deposit Slips

$10,423.25

Metering & Technology , Water Meters

$11,957.67

Motorhead Mayhem , F-350 $35,262.36

Orkin , pest control $41,436.00

Resale Power Group , Purchased Power $49,417.94

Sam’s Club , Yearly membership

$165.00

Storey Kenworthy , Office Supplies

$90.91

Stuart Irby , Electric Tools $834.60

Superior Welding , Welding Supplies

$16.61

Urb’s , Supplies $142.52

Veridian Visa , Ear Thermometer $370.00

Wellmark , Health Ins $6,908.89

$193,701.18

Electric / payroll $120,479.93

Water $40,360.34

Electric Series

Debit Services

GRAND TOTAL $160,840.27

APRIL 2020 Revenue,

Electric $179,426.52

Debt Service

Water $48,186.15

Electric seriers

Interest $164.37

GRAND TOTAL $227,777.04