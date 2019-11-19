November 13, 2019

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on November 13, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Greg Pipho, Bill Matthes, Amanda Stocks and Robyn Oberhauser.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.

October 9th, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 20-04 “AUTHORIZING TRANSER OF FUNDS” Transfer $2480.00 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due December 1, 2019. Principal $0, Interest $2,170.00 and Service Fee $350.00 for Loan #D0245R. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Motion Passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 20-05 “AUTHORIZING TRANSER OF FUNDS” Transfer $30,345.00 from Water Base Reserve Fund to Debt Service Water Fund to issue payment for the Capital Water Project due December 1, 2019. Principal $0, Interest $30,345.00 and Service Fee $0 for Loan #D0179R. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Motion Passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 20-06 “AUTHORIZING TRANSER OF FUNDS” Transfer $7,457.50 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for the interest $7,457.50 and Service Fee $0 and Principal $0 for the Diesel Generation Project Series 2013 due on December 1, 2019. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Motion Passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 20-07 “AUTHORIZING TRANSER OF FUNDS” Transfer $38,112.50 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for the interest $38,112.50, Service Fee $0 and Principal $0 for the Electric Project Series 2016 due on December 1, 2019. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Motion Passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 20-08 “AUTHORIZING TRANSER OF FUNDS” Transfer $44,430.00 from the Electric Sinking Account to the Electric Debt Service Fund to issue payment for the interest $44,430.00, Service Fee $0 and Principal $0 for the Electric Project Series 2019 due on December 1, 2019. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Motion Passed 3-0.

Resolution No. 20-09 “CLOSE VERIDIAN BANK ACCOUNT” Close account with a balance of $37,957.45 at Veridian Credit Union and the funds deposited to the Cedar Valley Bank Money Market Account. Motion to accept made by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Motion Passed 3-0.

Bill Matthes updated the board on the 69 KV project. Switch over to Mid-American occurred on November 1st. Project is complete as of November 1, 2019.

Discussion of Holiday Lighting contest, prize is to credit the top 10 homes $20.00 on utility bill. Motion made by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.

Board discussed an unpaid NSF check on an account that was closed. Board recommended using the tax offset program to attempt to recoup the unpaid balance.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:20 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Shawn Mehlert, President of Board