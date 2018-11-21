November 15, 2018
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on November 15, 2018 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes, Robyn Oberhauser and Michael Bagenstos.
Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.
October 18, 2018 minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.
Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-22 APPROVING THE PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COST FOR THE LA PORTE 69KV TRANSMISSION LINE CONSTRUCTION TO ACCEPT BIDS. Passed 3-0.
Reviewed and approved FY 17-18 audit. Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.
Discussion of Holiday Lighting contest, prize is to credit the top 10 homes $20.00 on utility bill. Motion made by Barz, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.
Financial reports and disbursement were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Barz, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 5:00 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
OCTOBER 2018 DISBURSEMENTS
Acco, Plant Chemicals $1,532.20
Advances Systems, Monthly contract
$74.62
Advantage Admin Plan Fund $163.39
ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL New employee screening $139.00
ALTORFER, Generator Filters $176.04
Answer Plus, answer service $6.73
BERGANKDV quarterly server check
$4,200.00
BLACK HILLS ENERGY, gas expense
$214.40
BORDER STATES ELEC,
Basket truck Repair $146.93
Casey’s General Store, gas expense
$108.33
CVB&T, taxes,fee,state $11,135.87
City Laundry, laundry service $423.63
City of La Porte, Payback/amanda’s hours $3,751.83
Delta Dental, dental ins $379.74
East Central Ia Coop, gas expense
$212.90
EMC INSURANCE CO, work comp
$500.00
ENERGENECS, well 4 scada control repair $1,286.25
fidelity Security Life , Visson Ins $55.51
Fletcher Reinhardt, saftey equipment
$266.43
Hygienic Lab, water testing $20.00
Ia Assn of Municipal energy conference
$880.00
IA DEPT OF NAT RESOURCES
annual water fee $134.00
Ia Dept of Rev, 3rd quarter wet tax
$11,404.60
IA one call, Locates $25.20
IA WORKFORCE DEV , unemployment
$13.71
IPERS, IPERS $5,015.44
Mike Johnson, mileage to energy conf
$134.89
Keystone Labs, water testing $25.00
DAN DABILLO, REBATE $200.00
LATHAN & ASSOCIATES, transmission line rate study $4,490.00
LPC Connect, phone serv $408.67
LPC Post Office stamps/customer billing
$622.44
LPC Printing & Design, Meeting Mins
$52.42
LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $1,044.48
MATTHES BILL, mieage to iamu water class $105.75
METERING & TECHNOLOGY, water metering supplies $816.45
OBERHAUSER ROBYN, mileage to user group conf $122.63
ORKIN, pest control $96.30
RPGI, purchased power $82,204.48
SHERMCO, electrical engineering
$6,300.00
STIKA CASEY, saftey boot allowance
$70.00
STOREY KENWORTHY, office toner
$511.41
Urbs Hardware, supplies $78.30
Veridian Visa, meeting and travel
$674.25
Wellmark, health ins $6,673.30
Electric / payroll $144,618.78
Water $21,694.04
SERIES 2016 $4,490.00
GRAND TOTAL $170,802.82
OCTOBER 2018 Revenue
Electric $282,476.63
Water $121,509.90
Interest $15.01
GRAND TOTAL $404,001.54