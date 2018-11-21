November 15, 2018

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on November 15, 2018 at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes, Robyn Oberhauser and Michael Bagenstos.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

October 18, 2018 minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-22 APPROVING THE PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, FORM OF CONTRACT AND ESTIMATE OF COST FOR THE LA PORTE 69KV TRANSMISSION LINE CONSTRUCTION TO ACCEPT BIDS. Passed 3-0.

Reviewed and approved FY 17-18 audit. Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Discussion of Holiday Lighting contest, prize is to credit the top 10 homes $20.00 on utility bill. Motion made by Barz, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursement were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Barz, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:00 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

OCTOBER 2018 DISBURSEMENTS

Acco, Plant Chemicals $1,532.20

Advances Systems, Monthly contract

$74.62

Advantage Admin Plan Fund $163.39

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL New employee screening $139.00

ALTORFER, Generator Filters $176.04

Answer Plus, answer service $6.73

BERGANKDV quarterly server check

$4,200.00

BLACK HILLS ENERGY, gas expense

$214.40

BORDER STATES ELEC,

Basket truck Repair $146.93

Casey’s General Store, gas expense

$108.33

CVB&T, taxes,fee,state $11,135.87

City Laundry, laundry service $423.63

City of La Porte, Payback/amanda’s hours $3,751.83

Delta Dental, dental ins $379.74

East Central Ia Coop, gas expense

$212.90

EMC INSURANCE CO, work comp

$500.00

ENERGENECS, well 4 scada control repair $1,286.25

fidelity Security Life , Visson Ins $55.51

Fletcher Reinhardt, saftey equipment

$266.43

Hygienic Lab, water testing $20.00

Ia Assn of Municipal energy conference

$880.00

IA DEPT OF NAT RESOURCES

annual water fee $134.00

Ia Dept of Rev, 3rd quarter wet tax

$11,404.60

IA one call, Locates $25.20

IA WORKFORCE DEV , unemployment

$13.71

IPERS, IPERS $5,015.44

Mike Johnson, mileage to energy conf

$134.89

Keystone Labs, water testing $25.00

DAN DABILLO, REBATE $200.00

LATHAN & ASSOCIATES, transmission line rate study $4,490.00

LPC Connect, phone serv $408.67

LPC Post Office stamps/customer billing

$622.44

LPC Printing & Design, Meeting Mins

$52.42

LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $1,044.48

MATTHES BILL, mieage to iamu water class $105.75

METERING & TECHNOLOGY, water metering supplies $816.45

OBERHAUSER ROBYN, mileage to user group conf $122.63

ORKIN, pest control $96.30

RPGI, purchased power $82,204.48

SHERMCO, electrical engineering

$6,300.00

STIKA CASEY, saftey boot allowance

$70.00

STOREY KENWORTHY, office toner

$511.41

Urbs Hardware, supplies $78.30

Veridian Visa, meeting and travel

$674.25

Wellmark, health ins $6,673.30

Electric / payroll $144,618.78

Water $21,694.04

SERIES 2016 $4,490.00

GRAND TOTAL $170,802.82

OCTOBER 2018 Revenue

Electric $282,476.63

Water $121,509.90

Interest $15.01

GRAND TOTAL $404,001.54