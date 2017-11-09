November 7, 2017

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on November 7, at 4:30pm. Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Robyn Oberhauser, Bill Matthes and Kathy Strubel. Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0. October minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0. Discussion was held on purchasing a new server. It was approved by the board to purchase the server in the next fiscal year. This item will be budgeted for in the 18-19 fiscal year budget. The Christmas and New Years’ time off scheduled was approved. Resolution # 17-10 “Electric Service Rules.” It was requested a $25.00 charge be added to the Electric Service Rules Resolution #09-03 for the loosening and reattachment of a meter box for the purpose of siding. After discussion it was decided not to charge for this service. Resolution #17-10 was rejected. Resolution # 17-11 “Records Retention Policy.” This policy shall govern the activities of the La Porte City Utilities with regard to its record retention practice set forth in the Records Retention Manual for Iowa Cities. The Office Manager shall provide for the destruction of outdated information which is currently being retained and is no longer consider beneficial to the operation of the Utility. Per board approval no resolution will be needed for this operation. The outdated information will be destroyed in an appropriate manner. Motion made by Barz, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0. Resolutions #17-12 “Transfer of Funds” transfer $40,860.00 from the Capital Improvement Reserve Electric Equipment Fund to the Water fund Equipment Lease for the purpose of lease payments for the Directional Boring Rig. Motion made by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

Resolution #17-13 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Mehlert, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $10,195.10 from electric base reserve to debt service for Diesel Generation Series 2013 Electric Bond due on December 1, 2017. Resolution # 17-14 “Resolution authorizing transfer of funds.” Motion made by Keune, seconded by Barz. Passed 3-0. Transfer of $38,362.50 from electric base reserve to debt service for Electric Project 2016 Electric Bond due on December 1, 2017. Meeting adjourned at 5:00 pm. Kathy Strubel, Recording Secretary

OCTOBER 2017 DISBURSEMENTS Acco Unlimited chlorine $445.00 Advanced Systems maint agreement $66.63 Answer Plus phone serv $202.20 Altorfer substation supplies $4,247.75 Aspro maint patch $300.00 Black Hills Energy well house $206.50 City Laundry laundry service $448.73 City of La Porte payback $2,270.87 Consolidated Energy diesel $2,298.88 Compressed Air postage $18.85 CVB & Trust taxes,fed,fees $11,161.71 Delta Dental dental ins $684.48 Deposit Refund dep refunds $1,552.00 Ditch Witch Financial lease pmt $3,405.00 Ditch Witch boring rig repair $1,028.82 East Central Co-op gas $404.40 Fidelity Security Life vision ins $137.98 GIS Benefits life ins $265.20 Iowa Dept of Natural Resourse water fee $134.00 Ia Dept of Rev sales tax $1,756.00 Ia State Fire Marshal tank renewal $20.00 Ia Utility Board 2018 assessment $1,626.00 Ia Workforce Development 3rd quarter U/E $26.69 IPERS IPERS $4,487.68 Johnson Mike reimbursement $195.49 Keystone Lab wt test $25.00 Oberhauser Robyn reimbursement $38.52 LPC Connect phone serv $351.74 LPC Post Office billing $285.70 LPC Printing & Design supplies $132.01 LPC Utilities – interdept well #5 $2,933.54 Manatts street repair $3,846.44 Matt Parrot laser check $273.17 Metering & Technology water meters $5,370.33 Monkeytown supplies $92.51 Motorhead Mayhem repair $160.50 Neil Gleason rebate $200.00 RPGI purchased power $81,178.15 Shermco Industry engineer substation $39,050.00 Stuart Irby supplies $98.24 Superior Welding supplies $42.06 Terex digger truck inpect $2,733.79 Thriftway supplies $18.14 Urbs Hardware supplies $46.27 Van Meter Industrial substation supplies $24.36 Van Wert electric meters $2,118.60 Veridian Credit plant supplies $742.21 Wellmark health ins $14,050.68 FUND RECAPElectric / payroll $147,012.59 Water $22,957.85 Electric Series 2016 $41,496.69 GRAND TOTAL $211,467.13 OCTOBER REVENUES Electric $138,178.50 Water $50,686.90 Interest $61.03 GRAND TOTAL $188,926.43