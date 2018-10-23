October 18, 2018
The La Porte City Utilities Board ofTrustees met for the regular board meeting on October 18, 2018, at 4:45pm.
Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes, Robyn Oberhauser and Abby Mouw from MSA.
Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.
September 13, 2018, minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.
Abby Mouw from MSA was present to discuss the Oak Street Water Main Replacement. Motion made by Kenue to
accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.
Barz made a motion to accept the request of 5 days’ vacation for new employee, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.
Mehlert made a motion to adopt raising the safety boot allowance from $20.00 a year to $70.00 which will accrue from year to year, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.
The office will be closed on December 24th and 25th and also on December 31st and January 1st.
Mehlert made a motion to accept the bid for a new office computer, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.
Mehlert made a motion to accept the bid for a new computer at the Water Plant, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.
New investment policy was put into place. Motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.
Approval was made for the Cash Basis Financial Statement. Barz made the motion, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.
Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt RESOLUTION 18-12 ESTABLISHING A CHANGE FUND AND PETTY CASH FUND. Passed 3-0.
Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-13 RECONCILING THE SERIES 2016 ELECTRIC SUBSTATION FUND. Passed 3-0.
Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt RESOLUTION 18-14 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM DIESEL ENGINE FUNDS TO ELECTRIC OPERATING FUND. Passed 3-0.
Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-15 TRANSFERRING FUND FOR ELECTRIC SINKING AND RESERVE FUNDS. Passed 3-0.1
Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-16 TRANSFERRING INTEREST MONEY MARKET INTEREST. Passed 3-0.
Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt RESOLUTION 18-17 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM WATER OPERATING FUND TO WATER RESERVE FUND. Passed 3-0.
Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt RESOLUTION 18-18 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM WATER RESERVE FUND TO WATER OPERATING FUND. Passed 3-0. Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt RESOLUTION 18-19 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM WATER OPERATING TO WATER RESEVE SINKING FUND. Passed 3-0.
Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-20 AUTHORIZING UTILITY OFFICE MANAGER TO TRANSFER FUNDS FOR SINKING ACCOUNT. Passed 3-0.
Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-21 AUTHORIZING OFFICE MANAGER TO PAY CERTAIN CLAIMS PRIOR TO BOARD APPROVAL. Passed 3-0.
Financial reports and disbursement were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0 Meeting adjourned at 6:00 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
SEPTEMBER 2018 DISBURSEMENTS
Acco , Plant Chemicals $834.00
Advances Systems ,
variable frequency drive $74.62
Advantage Admin , Plan Fund $626.04
Amanda Stocks, Mileage Fall Meeting
$34.50
Answer Plus, answer service $225.66
Baldwin Pole & Piling, Electric Poles
$3,941.63
Casey’s General Store , gas expense
$226.85
CVB&T, taxes,fee,state $8,915.79
City Laundry, laundry service $422.29
City of La Porte, Payback/amanda’s
hours $4,955.93
Delta Dental, dental ins $408.20
Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman, Prepare letter for customer $93.00
East Central Ia Coop , gas expense
$135.43
Electrical Engineering , well #5 $124.36
fidelity Security Life , Visson Ins $111.02
Fletcher Reinhardt , Electric Materials
$4,198.57
GIS Benefits , Life Ins $105.89
Hygienic Lab, water testing $261.50
Ia Assn of Municipal ,
Hiss Sept-Nov 2018 $583.01
Ia Dept of Rev, sales tax $3,656.15
IA one call, Locates $20.70
IA Utility Board , Fy 2017
Remaining Reconciliation $332.00
Iowa State Fire Marshall, Generator Fuel Storage Tank $20.00
IPERS, IPERS $3,979.28
Mike Johnson , Mileage $87.80
Keystone Labs , water testing $25.00
LP Motor Supply , Shop Towels $237.85
LPC Connect, phone serv $410.18
LPC Post Office,
stamps/customer billing $273.28
LPC Printing & Design, Meeting Mins
$238.75
LPC Utilities – interdept, well #5 $1,281.04
Sorey Kenworthy , Office Supplies
$145.00
Jim Bagenstos , Office Garage Door
$62.00
MSA profession , water engineering
$1,137.00
Oberhauser Robyn, Mileage Fall Meeting
$39.24
P & K Midwest, Trencher $370.09
Proshield Fire , Fire Extinguisher $74.50
RPGI, purchased power $86,623.66
Spence Farm Fert, Salt $4,695.12
Stuart C Irby , Saftey Glove testing
$85.34
Superior Welding, Power Plant Torch
Gas $171.20
T & R Service, Substation Transformer
Test $255.00
Urbs Hardware, supplies $39.41
USA Blue Book , Water testing equip
$137.60
Van Meter Industrial , Electric Materials
$273.01
Veridian Visa , Postage, Water testing supplies $305.40
Wellmark, health ins $4,875.96
Electric / payroll $138,188.63
Water $16,476.59
GRAND TOTAL $154,665.22
SEPTEMBER 2018 Revenue
Electric $160,580.96
Water $46,487.28
Interest $30.59
GRAND TOTAL $207,098.83
