October 18, 2018

The La Porte City Utilities Board ofTrustees met for the regular board meeting on October 18, 2018, at 4:45pm.

Present were Jon Barz, Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Mike Johnson, Bill Matthes, Robyn Oberhauser and Abby Mouw from MSA.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

September 13, 2018, minutes approved, motion made by Mehlert to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Abby Mouw from MSA was present to discuss the Oak Street Water Main Replacement. Motion made by Kenue to

accept, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Barz made a motion to accept the request of 5 days’ vacation for new employee, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

Mehlert made a motion to adopt raising the safety boot allowance from $20.00 a year to $70.00 which will accrue from year to year, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

The office will be closed on December 24th and 25th and also on December 31st and January 1st.

Mehlert made a motion to accept the bid for a new office computer, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

Mehlert made a motion to accept the bid for a new computer at the Water Plant, seconded by Keune. Motion passed 3-0.

New investment policy was put into place. Motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

Approval was made for the Cash Basis Financial Statement. Barz made the motion, seconded by Mehlert. Motion passed 3-0.

Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt RESOLUTION 18-12 ESTABLISHING A CHANGE FUND AND PETTY CASH FUND. Passed 3-0.

Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-13 RECONCILING THE SERIES 2016 ELECTRIC SUBSTATION FUND. Passed 3-0.

Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt RESOLUTION 18-14 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM DIESEL ENGINE FUNDS TO ELECTRIC OPERATING FUND. Passed 3-0.

Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-15 TRANSFERRING FUND FOR ELECTRIC SINKING AND RESERVE FUNDS. Passed 3-0.1

Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-16 TRANSFERRING INTEREST MONEY MARKET INTEREST. Passed 3-0.

Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt RESOLUTION 18-17 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM WATER OPERATING FUND TO WATER RESERVE FUND. Passed 3-0.

Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt RESOLUTION 18-18 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM WATER RESERVE FUND TO WATER OPERATING FUND. Passed 3-0. Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to adopt RESOLUTION 18-19 TRANSFERRING FUNDS FROM WATER OPERATING TO WATER RESEVE SINKING FUND. Passed 3-0.

Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-20 AUTHORIZING UTILITY OFFICE MANAGER TO TRANSFER FUNDS FOR SINKING ACCOUNT. Passed 3-0.

Moved by Mehlert, seconded by Keune to adopt RESOLUTION 18-21 AUTHORIZING OFFICE MANAGER TO PAY CERTAIN CLAIMS PRIOR TO BOARD APPROVAL. Passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursement were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0 Meeting adjourned at 6:00 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

SEPTEMBER 2018 DISBURSEMENTS

Acco , Plant Chemicals $834.00

Advances Systems ,

variable frequency drive $74.62

Advantage Admin , Plan Fund $626.04

Amanda Stocks, Mileage Fall Meeting

$34.50

Answer Plus, answer service $225.66

Baldwin Pole & Piling, Electric Poles

$3,941.63

Casey’s General Store , gas expense

$226.85

CVB&T, taxes,fee,state $8,915.79

City Laundry, laundry service $422.29

City of La Porte, Payback/amanda’s

hours $4,955.93

Delta Dental, dental ins $408.20

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman, Prepare letter for customer $93.00

East Central Ia Coop , gas expense

$135.43

Electrical Engineering , well #5 $124.36

fidelity Security Life , Visson Ins $111.02

Fletcher Reinhardt , Electric Materials

$4,198.57

GIS Benefits , Life Ins $105.89

Hygienic Lab, water testing $261.50

Ia Assn of Municipal ,

Hiss Sept-Nov 2018 $583.01

Ia Dept of Rev, sales tax $3,656.15

IA one call, Locates $20.70

IA Utility Board , Fy 2017

Remaining Reconciliation $332.00

Iowa State Fire Marshall, Generator Fuel Storage Tank $20.00

IPERS, IPERS $3,979.28

Mike Johnson , Mileage $87.80

Keystone Labs , water testing $25.00

LP Motor Supply , Shop Towels $237.85

LPC Connect, phone serv $410.18

LPC Post Office,

stamps/customer billing $273.28

LPC Printing & Design, Meeting Mins

$238.75

LPC Utilities – interdept, well #5 $1,281.04

Sorey Kenworthy , Office Supplies

$145.00

Jim Bagenstos , Office Garage Door

$62.00

MSA profession , water engineering

$1,137.00

Oberhauser Robyn, Mileage Fall Meeting

$39.24

P & K Midwest, Trencher $370.09

Proshield Fire , Fire Extinguisher $74.50

RPGI, purchased power $86,623.66

Spence Farm Fert, Salt $4,695.12

Stuart C Irby , Saftey Glove testing

$85.34

Superior Welding, Power Plant Torch

Gas $171.20

T & R Service, Substation Transformer

Test $255.00

Urbs Hardware, supplies $39.41

USA Blue Book , Water testing equip

$137.60

Van Meter Industrial , Electric Materials

$273.01

Veridian Visa , Postage, Water testing supplies $305.40

Wellmark, health ins $4,875.96

Electric / payroll $138,188.63

Water $16,476.59

GRAND TOTAL $154,665.22

SEPTEMBER 2018 Revenue

Electric $160,580.96

Water $46,487.28

Interest $30.59

GRAND TOTAL $207,098.83