LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES

October 2019 DISBURSEMENTS

Advance Systems Monthly Contract $116.43

ABC Portable Storgae Storage Containers for 69 kv $267.50

Acco Unlimited Water Chemicals $2,218.50

Acme Electric Co Water Plant Maintenance $363.59

Advantage Admin plan fund $1,406.19

Allen Occupational health Drug Test Alex $26.00

Altorfer Generation Maint $9,203.07

Answer Plus answering service $215.66

Bergankvd monthly host webroot $4,974.28

Black Hills Gas Bill $213.19

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $10,296.95

City Laundry laundry service $140.98

City of La Porte City Payback $3,996.93

Compressed Air & Equip Maintenace Generators $400.03

Ditch Witch Boring Machine Parts$313.55

Fidelity Sercurity Life Vision Ins $235.83

GIS Benefits Life/Disability Ins $105.89

Haekeye Alarm & Signal Co Replaced Internal Battery $118.77

IA Assn of Municipal 2019 Energy Conference $190.00

IA Dept Natural Resources Dues $95.00

IA Dept Rev & Fin Sales Tax $13,560.26

IA One Call Locates $30.70

IA Utility Board IEC/CGER Assessment $1,618.00

IA Workforce Development 3rd Quarter Unemployment $13.69

IPERS IPERS $4,876.43

Keystone water testing $25.00

LPC Connect phone serv $413.76

LPC Post OfficeCustomer Billing $269.36

LPC Printing & Design Meeting Minutes $48.79

LPC Utilities Utility Bills $2,475.02

McFarland Cascade Holding 69 KV Project Pole $3,987.89

Metering & Technology Solution Water Meters $22,149.64

Mid Iowa Coop Gas Expense $603.94

P & K Midwest Gas Cap for lawn Mower $17.70

Petty Cash Postage $48.05

RPGI purchased power $69,998.86

Service Roofing Water Plant Roof Repairs $185.12

State Fire Mrshall 2020 Tank Registration $20.00

Steve Hendershot Storage Containers for 69 kv $400.00

Stika casey Mileage to water meeting $132.59

Stocks Amanda Mileage to IMFOA Utilities $61.60

Storey Kenworthy Office Supplies $308.24

Stuart Irbby 69 KV Project $856.41

Superior Welding Rental Power Plant $192.60

Thriftway $17.03

Urb’s Supplies for plant $200.68

Van Meter Ind Water Plant Valve $249.39

Van Wert Inc Electric Meters $3,852.00

Veridian Visa Chainsaw, Padlocks Whiteboard $795.77

Wellmark BC/BS Health Ins $7,158.60

Fund Recap

Electric / payroll $118,500.42

Water $45,853.24

Electric Series $5,111.80

GRAND TOTAL $169,465.46

October 2019 Revenue

Electric $190,345.83

Electric Reserve $26,050.00

Water $53,099.07

Water Reserve $19,218.77

Interest $27.44

GRAND TOTAL $288,741.11