LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES
October 2019 DISBURSEMENTS
Advance Systems Monthly Contract $116.43
ABC Portable Storgae Storage Containers for 69 kv $267.50
Acco Unlimited Water Chemicals $2,218.50
Acme Electric Co Water Plant Maintenance $363.59
Advantage Admin plan fund $1,406.19
Allen Occupational health Drug Test Alex $26.00
Altorfer Generation Maint $9,203.07
Answer Plus answering service $215.66
Bergankvd monthly host webroot $4,974.28
Black Hills Gas Bill $213.19
CVB&T taxes,fee,state $10,296.95
City Laundry laundry service $140.98
City of La Porte City Payback $3,996.93
Compressed Air & Equip Maintenace Generators $400.03
Ditch Witch Boring Machine Parts$313.55
Fidelity Sercurity Life Vision Ins $235.83
GIS Benefits Life/Disability Ins $105.89
Haekeye Alarm & Signal Co Replaced Internal Battery $118.77
IA Assn of Municipal 2019 Energy Conference $190.00
IA Dept Natural Resources Dues $95.00
IA Dept Rev & Fin Sales Tax $13,560.26
IA One Call Locates $30.70
IA Utility Board IEC/CGER Assessment $1,618.00
IA Workforce Development 3rd Quarter Unemployment $13.69
IPERS IPERS $4,876.43
Keystone water testing $25.00
LPC Connect phone serv $413.76
LPC Post OfficeCustomer Billing $269.36
LPC Printing & Design Meeting Minutes $48.79
LPC Utilities Utility Bills $2,475.02
McFarland Cascade Holding 69 KV Project Pole $3,987.89
Metering & Technology Solution Water Meters $22,149.64
Mid Iowa Coop Gas Expense $603.94
P & K Midwest Gas Cap for lawn Mower $17.70
Petty Cash Postage $48.05
RPGI purchased power $69,998.86
Service Roofing Water Plant Roof Repairs $185.12
State Fire Mrshall 2020 Tank Registration $20.00
Steve Hendershot Storage Containers for 69 kv $400.00
Stika casey Mileage to water meeting $132.59
Stocks Amanda Mileage to IMFOA Utilities $61.60
Storey Kenworthy Office Supplies $308.24
Stuart Irbby 69 KV Project $856.41
Superior Welding Rental Power Plant $192.60
Thriftway $17.03
Urb’s Supplies for plant $200.68
Van Meter Ind Water Plant Valve $249.39
Van Wert Inc Electric Meters $3,852.00
Veridian Visa Chainsaw, Padlocks Whiteboard $795.77
Wellmark BC/BS Health Ins $7,158.60
Fund Recap
Electric / payroll $118,500.42
Water $45,853.24
Electric Series $5,111.80
GRAND TOTAL $169,465.46
October 2019 Revenue
Electric $190,345.83
Electric Reserve $26,050.00
Water $53,099.07
Water Reserve $19,218.77
Interest $27.44
GRAND TOTAL $288,741.11