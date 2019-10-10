October 9, 2019

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on October 09, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Greg Pipho, Bill Matthes and Robyn Oberhauser.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.

September 11th, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Shawn Mehlert, President of Board

September 2019 DISBURSEMENTS

Advance Systems

Monthly Contract $100.38

ABC Portable Storage

Storage Containers for 69 kv $200.63

Acco Unlimited

Water Chemicals $452.50

Advantage Admin plan fund $1,190.56

Answer Plus answering service $117.83

Bergankvd monthly host webroot $12.84

Black Hills Gas Bill $104.31

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $8,738.37

City Laundry laundry service $131.16

City of La Porte City Payback $9,586.96

Compressed Air & Equip

Outgoing Freight $19.26

Dearborn National Life Ins $94.80

Delta Dental Dental Insurance $517.14

ECIC Gas expense $353.85

Fidelity Sercurity Life Vision Ins $78.61

Deposit Refunds Refund dep $466.00

GIS Benefits Life/Disability Ins $211.78

GovPay Credit Card Refund $57.28

Hygienic Lab water testing $281.50

IA Assn of Municipal Hiss

Sept – Nov $550.89

IA Dept Rev & Fin Sales Tax $3,508.37

IA One Call Locates $42.30

IPERS IPERS $4,252.56

Keystone water testing $25.00

La Porte Motor $6.59

Laminated Wood Systems

69 KV Project $600.94

LPC Connect phone serv $419.94

LPC Post OfficeCustomer Billing $275.52

LPC Printing & Design

Meeting Minutes $60.72

LPC Utilities $5,333.42

Magee Construction

Warehouse Roof $7,914.21

Manatts

Water Main Break Repair $356.06

Matt Parrott & Sons

Office supplies $50.95

Nutrien Bulk Salt $4,853.19

Orkin Pest Control $96.30

Proshield Fire Protection

Annual Service Inspection $735.61

Theresa Renaud

Central Air Rebate $200.00

RPGI purchased power $85,204.37

Rose Metcalf Irrevocable

69 KV Project $300.00

Shermco 69 KV Project $8,550.31

Steve Hendershot

Storage Containers for 69 kv $400.00

Stuart Irbby 69 KV Project $25,935.07

Thriftway $5.34

Unity Point Drug Testing $42.00

Urb’s Supplies for plant $56.24

Van Meter Ind 69 KV Project $10,050.29

Veridian Visa

Postage and Menards Expense $460.83

Wellmark BC/BS Health Ins $14,361.94

Electric / payroll $147,491.66

Water $22,930.28

Electric Series $45,803.61

GRAND TOTAL $216,225.55

September 2019 Revenue Electric $223,109.82

Electric Reserve $26,050.00

Water $51,515.52

Water Reserve $19,211.23

Interest $28.22

GRAND TOTAL $319,914.79