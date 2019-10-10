October 9, 2019
The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on October 09, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Greg Pipho, Bill Matthes and Robyn Oberhauser.
Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.
September 11th, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.
Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.
Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0
Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.
Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary
Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Shawn Mehlert, President of Board
September 2019 DISBURSEMENTS
Advance Systems
Monthly Contract $100.38
ABC Portable Storage
Storage Containers for 69 kv $200.63
Acco Unlimited
Water Chemicals $452.50
Advantage Admin plan fund $1,190.56
Answer Plus answering service $117.83
Bergankvd monthly host webroot $12.84
Black Hills Gas Bill $104.31
CVB&T taxes,fee,state $8,738.37
City Laundry laundry service $131.16
City of La Porte City Payback $9,586.96
Compressed Air & Equip
Outgoing Freight $19.26
Dearborn National Life Ins $94.80
Delta Dental Dental Insurance $517.14
ECIC Gas expense $353.85
Fidelity Sercurity Life Vision Ins $78.61
Deposit Refunds Refund dep $466.00
GIS Benefits Life/Disability Ins $211.78
GovPay Credit Card Refund $57.28
Hygienic Lab water testing $281.50
IA Assn of Municipal Hiss
Sept – Nov $550.89
IA Dept Rev & Fin Sales Tax $3,508.37
IA One Call Locates $42.30
IPERS IPERS $4,252.56
Keystone water testing $25.00
La Porte Motor $6.59
Laminated Wood Systems
69 KV Project $600.94
LPC Connect phone serv $419.94
LPC Post OfficeCustomer Billing $275.52
LPC Printing & Design
Meeting Minutes $60.72
LPC Utilities $5,333.42
Magee Construction
Warehouse Roof $7,914.21
Manatts
Water Main Break Repair $356.06
Matt Parrott & Sons
Office supplies $50.95
Nutrien Bulk Salt $4,853.19
Orkin Pest Control $96.30
Proshield Fire Protection
Annual Service Inspection $735.61
Theresa Renaud
Central Air Rebate $200.00
RPGI purchased power $85,204.37
Rose Metcalf Irrevocable
69 KV Project $300.00
Shermco 69 KV Project $8,550.31
Steve Hendershot
Storage Containers for 69 kv $400.00
Stuart Irbby 69 KV Project $25,935.07
Thriftway $5.34
Unity Point Drug Testing $42.00
Urb’s Supplies for plant $56.24
Van Meter Ind 69 KV Project $10,050.29
Veridian Visa
Postage and Menards Expense $460.83
Wellmark BC/BS Health Ins $14,361.94
Electric / payroll $147,491.66
Water $22,930.28
Electric Series $45,803.61
GRAND TOTAL $216,225.55
September 2019 Revenue Electric $223,109.82
Electric Reserve $26,050.00
Water $51,515.52
Water Reserve $19,211.23
Interest $28.22
GRAND TOTAL $319,914.79
La Porte City Utilities – October 9, 2019
October 9, 2019