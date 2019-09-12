September 11, 2019

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on September 11, 2019 at 4:30pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Tami Keune, Greg Pipho, Bill Matthes, Alex Pick and Robyn Oberhauser.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.

August 14th, 2019 minutes approved, motion made by Keune to accept, seconded by Pipho. Passed 3-0.

Resolution # 20-02 “Meter Policy” which had been discussed and approved at the August 14, 2019 board meeting was signed.

Moved by Keune, seconded by Pipho to adopt Resolution 20-03 “New Employee Clothing Policy”. Passed 3-0.

Moved by Keune, seconded by Mehlert to remove Jon Barz and add Greg Pipho to all bank accounts. Motion passed 3-0.

Discussion was held on purchasing new pole and wire trailer. No action taken.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Keune, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 5:30 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

Robyn Oberhauser Office Manger Shawn Mehlert, President of Board

AUGUST 2019 DISBURSEMENTS

Advance Systems Monthly Contract $84.33

Advantage Admin plan fund $620.86

Answer Plus answering service $107.83

Boarder State Maintenance Generators $250.00

CVB&T taxes,fee,state $7,551.88

City Laundry laundry service $242.81

City of La Porte City Payback $1,798.06

Consolidated Energy Fuel for Generators $1,683.57

Delta Dental Dental Insurance $517.14

Dutton, Braun, Staack & Hellman 69 KV Project Pole Agreement $1,487.50

ECIC Gas expense $667.46

Electronic Engineering Pager $377.69

Fletcher Reinhardt Underground Materials $332.88

Hygienic Lab water testing $90.00

IA Assn of Municipal HISS June- August $554.77

IA Dept Rev & Fin Sales Tax $3,840.57

IA Utilitity Board 4th Quarter assessment $129.00

Ionware Maintenance agreement on palm readers $450.00

IPERS IPERS $4,252.10

Keystone water testing $25.00

LPC Connect phone serv $413.04

LPC Post Office Customer Billing $655.76

LPC Printing & Design Meeting Minutes $335.67

Oberhauser, Robyn Meeting Expense $120.06

Orkin Pest Control $96.30

P & K Midwest Lawn Mower Blades $32.00

RPGI purchased power $99,428.53

Shermco 69 KV Project $15,708.10

Stuart Irbby 69 KV Project $6,039.13

T & R Service Substation Maint $255.00

Terry – Durin Co 69 KV Project $1,922.89

Thriftway Laundry Soap $14.17

Urb’s Supplies for plant $37.47

Watts Electric 69 KV Project $484,604.99

Wesco Distribution Underground Elec $572.07

$635,298.63

Electric / payroll $140,285.76

Water $6,843.30

Electric Series $508,992.21

GRAND TOTAL $656,121.27

AUGUST 2019 Revenue

Electric $194,945.48

Electric Reserve $26,050.00

Water $48,721.83

Water Reserve $19,285.25

Interest $187.00

GRAND TOTAL $289,189.56