September 16, 2020

The La Porte City Utilities Board of Trustees met for the regular board meeting on September 16, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Present were Shawn Mehlert, Greg Pipho, Robyn Oberhauser, Bill Matthes, Ryan Hosch and Jake Rabe. Tami Keune via electronic.

Keune made a motion to adopt the agenda, seconded by Pipho. Motion passed 3-0.

August 19, 2020 minutes approved, motion made by Pipho to accept, seconded by Keune. Passed 3-0.

Ryan Hosch with MSA gave an update regarding the Main Street project. Water portion of the project is complete. Crews continue to move forward with electrical work.

Moved by Pipho seconded by Keune to APPROVE PAY APPLICATION #5. The total for Utilities is $7,500.00 for the water portion and $38,110.00 for the electric portion. Passed 3-0.

Ryan Hosch with MSA talked to board about GIS mapping, he gave a brief overview of how GIS mapping works. The board requested further information from MSA. A MSA representative will be present at next board meeting.

Jake Rabe from Rabe Hardware presented information about renewable energy. Discussion was had regarding the current policy the utility has in place and changes that could be made to incentivize green energy for both the customer and the utilities.

Pipho made a motion to approve Itron Maintenance agreement, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0.

Discussion was held on billing inserts and policy. The board tabled till next board meeting.

Financial reports and disbursements were reviewed and approved.

Motion to adjourn by Pipho, seconded by Mehlert. Passed 3-0

Meeting adjourned at 6:30 p.m.

Robyn Oberhauser, Recording Secretary

August 2020 Disbursements

Acco Unlimited Chemicals $168.78

Advantage Administrators

Health Ins $467.90

Altorfer Generator 6 Repair $7,615.74

Answer Plus Answering Service $113.00

Bank Settle Banking Fees $145.99

Bergankdv

Sonic Wall Replacement $12.84

Black Hills Gas Expense $103.00

BMC Aggregates

Rock for water repairs $447.75

BMS Technologies

Customer Billing $806.23

CVB&T Taxes $9,779.51

City Laundering

Laundering Service $152.66

Consolidated Energy

Diesel for Gen 6 $1,298.77

FS New Century Gas Expense $322.40

Gordon Flesch Contract Fees $94.45

Hygienic Lab Water Testing $295.50

Ia Dept rev & Finance

July Sales Tax $3,842.00

IA workforce Development Unemployement $47.42

IPERS Ipers $4,355.02

Keystone Water Testing $25.00

LP Motor F-350 Battery $200.68

LPC Connect Phone service $377.75

LPC Insurance

Work Comp/ Ins $9,947.00

LPC Printing & Design Printing $308.14

LPC Utilities Dep Dep Refunds $1,164.00

Matt Parrott & Sons Copy Paper $195.61

Midwest Concrete Tama and Washington Water Leak $4,930.00

Power Line Supply FR Shirt $1,260.49

Resale Power Group

Purchased Power $81,776.01

State Fire Marshal 2021 Tank Reg $20.00

Stuart Irby

Electric Cable Fault Finder $6,158.84

Thriftway Toillet Paper $32.69

Urb’s Supplies $120.93

Van Meter Industrial

Fuses for New Bike Trail Light $263.44

Wellmark BC/BS Health Ins $6,067.99

Wesco Distribution

Electric Underground $417.30

$143,334.83

Fund Recap

Electric / payroll $147,516.50

Water $16,546.81

GRAND TOTAL $164,063.31

August 2020 Revenue

Electric $189,678.38

Water $46,976.39

Interest $3.49

GRAND TOTAL $236,658.26