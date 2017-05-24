The La Porte City Historic Preservation committee and City Council are collaborating to create another outdoor display board for the evolving walking tour of La Porte City.

The new board will be the sixth in a series that has been managed by the Historic Preservation committee, in cooperation with the La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum. It will feature the historic Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Northern Railroad, which ran from 1885 to 1928. Often referred to as the “Interurban” railway, this passenger rail system transported travelers on a route that spanned from Cedar Rapids to Waverly.

The current City Hall is the building that was La Porte City’s Interurban depot. The new board will be displayed outside City Hall, near the Jesse Wasson statue. Other boards already on display throughout the city include:

“Sharing Historical Perspectives,” outside the FFA Historical and Ag Museum.

“The Pioneer Spirit” and “Rural Iowa Heritage Center,” both displayed around the museum’s Chestnut Street location.

“The Historic Wasson Building,” displayed outside David and Vi Neil’s building at 203 Main Street.

“Live. Play. Connect,” currently on display near City Hall, with a plan for relocation near the Cedar Valley Nature Trail.

All of the boards are constructed of sturdy, weather-resistant resin with metal display stands, and feature historic and contemporary photos of La Porte City and the surrounding area. The new Interurban board is planned for completion by early fall.