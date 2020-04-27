The La Porte City Women’s Club Woman of the Year Award is presented each year to a woman with personal or professional achievements, accomplishments or community contributions that inspire, empower and make a difference in the La Porte City community. The award will either be presented during the city’s Festival of Trails Celebration or at a later date to be determined based on the status of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Women’s Club is currently accepting nominations for the 2020 Woman of the Year Award. The deadline for submitting a nomination is May 31, 2020. Nominations forms are available on LPC Women’s Club facebook page and posted on the Progress Review website as well. (See below)
Nominations may also be submitted online by using the form below. Please note: Nominations submitted online are forwarded directly to members of the Woman of the Year selection committee, not The Progress Review, which makes online nominations for the Woman of the Year Award available as a community service.
La Porte City Women’s Club Woman of the Year Recipients
2019 – Donna Coulter
2018 – Teri Klockner
2017 – Pat Wood
2016 – Joan Getz
2015 – Jolene Kronschnabel
2014 – Ann Starr
2013 – Barb Bader
2012 – Michelle Bush
2011 – Oleen Arenholz
2010 – Elaine Lee
2009 – Vi Neil
2008 – Dee Hutton