The La Porte City Women’s Club Woman of the Year Award is presented each year to a woman with personal or professional achievements, accomplishments or community contributions that inspire, empower and make a difference in the La Porte City community. The award will either be presented during the city’s Festival of Trails Celebration or at a later date to be determined based on the status of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Women’s Club is currently accepting nominations for the 2020 Woman of the Year Award. The deadline for submitting a nomination is May 31, 2020. Nominations forms are available on LPC Women’s Club facebook page and posted on the Progress Review website as well. (See below)

Nominations may also be submitted online by using the form below. Please note: Nominations submitted online are forwarded directly to members of the Woman of the Year selection committee, not The Progress Review, which makes online nominations for the Woman of the Year Award available as a community service.

La Porte City Women’s Club Woman of the Year Recipients

2019 – Donna Coulter

2018 – Teri Klockner

2017 – Pat Wood

2016 – Joan Getz

2015 – Jolene Kronschnabel

2014 – Ann Starr

2013 – Barb Bader

2012 – Michelle Bush

2011 – Oleen Arenholz

2010 – Elaine Lee

2009 – Vi Neil

2008 – Dee Hutton