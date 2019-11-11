The La Porte-Dysart FFA chapter will sponsor a pancake breakfast on Sunday, November 17, from 9:30 AM-12:30 PM at the FFA Historical and Ag Museum located at 408 Main Street, La Porte City.

The amazing breakfast will feature fresh off the griddle pancakes and sausages, along with a yogurt bar, orange juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be collected. Purchase chances ($1 each or 6 for $5) to win a large harvest-themed basket featuring Kramer’s meats, Iowa popcorn, Iowa wines and Single Speed beers, salsa, jams and jellies, Iowa olive oil and balsamic vinegars, honey, apples, a homemade pie and goodies. All proceeds will go to the Museum’s Future Fund endowment.

Questions can be directed to Jan at 319-215-0257.