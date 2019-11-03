Union senior Lake LeBahn’ fourth trip to the State Cross Country Meet resulted in a top-10 finish, as he equalled a personal best time at State of 16:37 to place seventh overall in the Boys’ Class 2A competition. LeBahn also ran a 16:37 in 2017 when he placed fifth. With over 125 competitors running each year at the State Meet, LeBahn completed his impressive career with a 30th place finish as a freshman in 2016 and a 12th place result last year.

In the 2019 team race, Tipton edged Des Moines Christian to claim the Class 2A title.

Class 2A Boys State Cross Country Results

Athlete Time School

Dylan Darsidan 16:02.0 Camanche

Brady Griebel 16:02.8 Bellevue

Caleb Shumaker 16:11.4 Tipton

Louden Foster 16:25.2 West Central Valley

Cody Smith 16:28.0 Des Moines Christian

Tahe Hulstein 16:34.0 Western Christian, Hull

Lake LeBahn 16:37.4 Union

Carson Shively 16:40.7 Davis County

Quinton Grove 16:41.2 South Hamilton

Harrison Ahlrichs 16:42.3 Monticello