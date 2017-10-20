By virtue of a second place finish at the Iowa High School Class 2A State Qualifier Meet held on the Fox RidgeGolf Course in Dike on October 19, Union sophomore Lake LeBahn will run at the State Cross Country Meet for the second consecutive year. Le Bahn’s time of 16:28 was second to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura junior Reece Smith who ran the course in 15:58. By virtue of a second place finish at the Iowa High School Class 2A State Qualifier Meet held on the Fox RidgeGolf Course in Dike on October 19, Union sophomore Lake LeBahn will run at the State Cross Country Meet for the second consecutive year. Le Bahn’s time of 16:28 was second to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura junior Reece Smith who ran the course in 15:58. The State Cross Country Meet will be held in Ft. Dodge at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course on Saturday, October 28.