It’s been a busy summer for Union High School baseball standout, Cael Lambe. The 2017 graduate received First Team All-State recognition at the First Base position from the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association (IBCA). It’s been a busy summer for Union High School baseball standout, Cael Lambe. The 2017 graduate received First Team All-State recognition at the First Base position from the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association (IBCA).

Lambe was also invited to play in the IBCA All-Star series, playing on the small schools East squad. Lambe was chosen as the Most Valuable Player on his team, which finished second in round-robin play. Lambe will play baseball at William Penn University during the 2017-18 school year.