The McKinney-Vento Act’s Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) program and Title I Part A provide students experiencing homelessness with protections and services to ensure they can enroll in and attend school, complete their high school education, and continue on to higher education — their best hope of avoiding poverty and homelessness as adults. The “Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015,” (ESSA), strengthens and improves these programs and the education of over 1.3 million children and youth experiencing homelessness, from early childhood through high school graduation. The McKinney-Vento Act’s Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) program and Title I Part A provide students experiencing homelessness with protections and services to ensure they can enroll in and attend school, complete their high school education, and continue on to higher education — their best hope of avoiding poverty and homelessness as adults. The “Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015,” (ESSA), strengthens and improves these programs and the education of over 1.3 million children and youth experiencing homelessness, from early childhood through high school graduation.

The amendments to the McKinney-Vento Act went into effect on October 1, 2016. The educational stability amendments for children in foster care went into effect on December 10, 2016, while the Title I, Part A took effect after the conclusion of the 2016-2017 academic year.

If a family is living in a shelter, motel or campground due to the lack of an alternative adequate accommodation, or in a car, park, abandoned building, bus or train station, doubled up with other people due to loss of housing or economic hardship, their school-aged children may qualify for certain rights and protections under the federal McKinney-Vento Act. Eligible children have the right to

Receive a free, appropriate public education.

Enroll in school immediately, even if lacking documents normally required for enrollment.

Enroll in school and attend classes while the school gathers needed documents.

Enroll in the local school; or continue attending their school of origin

Receive a written explanation of the school district’s position, if the district believes the school selected is not in the best interest of the children

Receive transportation to and from the school of origin, if requested

Receive educational services comparable to those provided to other students, according to the children’s needs.

For additional information, contact the local liaison to find out what services and supports may be available or contact the National Center for Homeless Education by phone at 1-800-308-2145; e-mail: homeless@serve.org; or online: http://nche.ed.gov.