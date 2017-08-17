The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties is holding its annual celebration/fundraiser on Women’s Equality Day, Saturday, August 26, from 10 AM until NOON (9:30 check-in) at the YWCA, 425 Lafayette St., Waterloo.

The theme of the celebration is “Generations Strong: Celebrating Our Past, Present, and Future.” The program includes a one-woman play about suffrage leader Carrie Chapman Catt, performed by Jane Cox and a comedy, “Misbehaving Women,” performed by Cheryl Mullenbach. In addition, Joy Briscoe, YWCA Marketing & Development Director, will share her message, “Why the Y.” Brunch will be provided and there will be a silent auction. Tickets cost $35.

The League of Women Voters was established at the 1920 National American Woman Suffrage Association convention to encourage women to use their new voting power to shape national policy. The League is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

Proceeds from the Fundraiser help to pay for League programming. RSVPs (with payment) are required to attend. Send checks payable to LWV BHB Fundraiser to League Vice President Cindy Wells, 2300 West 7th St., Waterloo, IA 50702. They are due Monday, August 21. For more information about League events, please visit the website, http://www.lwvbhb.org/and Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague/