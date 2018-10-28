State Cross Country Class 2A Results
1 Reece Smith 16:00.7 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
2 Joe Anderson 16:22.2 George-Little Rock
3 Jerry Jorgenson 16:32.6 Treynor
4 Caleb Shumaker 16:33.0 Tipton
5 Eric Heibult 16:34.0 Sheldon
6 Brady Griebel 16:39.0 Bellevue
7 Dylan Darsidan 16:39.3 Camanche
8 Spencer Moon 16:50.5 South Central Calhoun
9 Chandler Douglas 16:53.9 North Fayette Valley
10 Taylor Myers 16:54.5 Estherville Lincoln
11 Ben Ellis 16:55.0 Tipton
12 Lake LeBahn 17:00.0 Union
13 Peter Shippy 17:00.3 Sioux Center
14 Samuel Harrison 17:00.7 Sioux Center
15 Landon Noe 17:04.6 Albia
