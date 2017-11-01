Union sophomore Lake LeBahn made his second consecutive trip to the State Cross Country Meet a memorable one, placing fifth overall in a time of 16:37. Gable Sieperda of George/Little Rock was a full 45 seconds better than the second place finisher, Reece Smith of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, with an impressive time of 15:18. Sieperda’s teammate, Joe Anderson, placed third. Fourth place was claimed by South Central Calhoun’s Spencer Moon.

With two runners placing in the top three, George Little Rock took home the Class 2A team title.