Lee and Barbara (Foss) Reinhardt were born in La Porte City, Iowa and lived there until Lee’s retirement from John Deere. They were members of St. Paul United Methodist Church. The couple retired to Fruitland, Florida, where they lived until 2004, enjoying life on the St. John’s River. In 2004, they moved to Lake Gaston/Littleton, NC.

Lee was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a lifetime member of the American Legion. Barb was a homemaker and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. They were active members at Littleton United Methodist Church and lived in a very close-knit community, loving life on a beautiful lake.

Lee died on April 24, 2012, at home surrounded by family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Following his death, Barb moved to Chesapeake, Virginia to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law, Gwen and John Ertmann. She lived independently and was a beloved member of Lighthouse Pointe, a senior living community. Barb passed away, at home, on April 30, 2017. Lee and Barb’s wishes were to be cremated and for their ashes to be “married.”

A graveside celebration of their lives will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 on what would have been their 63rd wedding anniversary. The service will be held at West View Cemetery in La Porte City, at 9:30 AM, with a luncheon/reception to follow at St. Paul United Methodist Church. All are welcome to join the family at the celebration and reception.

Survivors include their three children: Laura MacDonald (Alaska), Russell and Beverly Reinhardt (Indiana) and Gwen and John Ertmann (Virginia); seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and a large family of friends in several states.