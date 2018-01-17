UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

DYSART-GENESEO-LA PORTE CITY

Tour of D-G Elementary Building and Regular Board Meeting

January 15, 2018

(pending board approval)

Tour of D-G Elementary Building: The board toured the D-G Elementary building beginning at 6:00 pm.

Roll: The regular meeting of the Board was called to order by President Sash at 6:30 pm in the D-G Elementary Library. The following board members were present: Darrell DeWinter, Corey Lorenzen, Kristi Martin, Cathy Niebergall, Brandon Paine, and Jenna Scott.

Agenda: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Lorenzen, the board approved the agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

D-G Elementary Presentation: Elementary Principal Mark Albertsen, Michelle Keegan and Corindy Stoakes (TLC Instructional Strategists), Whitney Robbins (School Counselor), and Lynne Ternus (Teacher) presented information on LST (Learning Support Teams). This program involves general education interventions with students in many areas, including reading, math, behavior, and health. In addition to the teachers who are working with the students, the team participants for LST includes the building principal, the TLC Instructional Strategists, School Counselors, Title I teachers and AEA Math and Literacy Consultants. The group presented the information by going through a mock meeting for student A so the board could view how the discussions are handled, what type of information is collected, the interventions that might be used, and how progress with interventions are determined.

Superintendent’s Report: 1) Supt Fleshner reported that, due to weather last Thursday, Dr. Ryan Wise cancelled his visit to the district. 2) Supt Fleshner congratulated the Middle School on finishing 3rd in the “Hour of Code” competition. 3) Instructional and Professional Development Updates: The January meeting (on the 11th) was cancelled due to weather and will be rescheduled for January 25th. 4) Financial Updates: a. 5-year projection model – working on the projections and will be sharing with the board, b. Discussion on tax rates, c. All District Presentation: Supt Fleshner presented to the district staff this afternoon and will share the presentation with the board as well. d. Sales Tax Bond Refinancing: With the bond refunding, beginning in FY19 we will have approximately $87,000/year in additional money in the Capital Projects fund to use towards projects in the district that was previously being transferred to the Bond Sinking fund to pay off the bonds. (In FY18 the amount will be over $43,000.) 5) Facility Updates: a. We will continue to refine our capital projects list. b. Still waiting for Struxture to get the itemized billing statement to us for the roof project. Supt Fleshner did speak to Craig at Struxture last week. Their company is reorganizing with a larger firm so they can offer more “in-house” supports for their clients. 6) Transportation Updates: a. The two new buses that were approved at the December meeting have been ordered. 7) Technology Update: No new reports, 8) Marketing Update: a. Looking at having the new website out by the end of this month. 9) Daycare Update: An agreement for the Dysart daycare is on the agenda.

Daycare Agreement: The board discussed the agreement and had some additional questions and want to get additional information before approving the daycare agreement. On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Scott, the board voted to table the daycare agreement until they have more information. Motion carried 7-0.

Approve Schedule for Monthly Transfers from Capital Projects to Debt Services Sinking Fund for Payment of Principal and Interest in the Amount of $52,000 per month from January 2018 through June 2018: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by DeWinter, the board approved the schedule for monthly transfers from Capital Projects to Debt Services Sinking Fund for payment of principal and interest in the amount of $52,000 per month from January 2018 through June 2018. Motion carried 7-0.

Early Graduation Requests: On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Scott, the board approved the nine early graduation requests. Motion carried 7-0.

Superintendent Evaluation (Closed Session): Lorenzen made a motion to go into closed session as authorized by section 21.5(1)(a) of the open meetings law to review or discuss records which are required or authorized to be kept confidential, seconded by Paine. Roll call vote: Martin – aye, Niebergall – aye, Paine – aye, Sash – aye, Scott – aye, DeWinter – aye, and Lorenzen – aye. Motion carried 7-0. The meeting went into closed session at 7:45 pm. DeWinter made a motion to go out of closed session, seconded by Niebergall. Roll call vote: Niebergall – aye, Paine – aye, Sash – aye, Scott – aye, DeWinter – aye, Lorenzen – aye, and Martin – aye. Motion carried 7-0. The meeting went into open session at 8:41 pm.

Consent Agenda: Minutes of the December 18, 2018 Board Meeting; Claims to be Paid; Financial Reports; Personnel: Resignations – Joe Walleser as HS Industrial Technology, Appointments – None; Open Enrollment Requests. On a motion by Lorenzen, seconded by Paine, the board approved the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourn: On a motion by Niebergall, seconded by Paine, the meeting adjourned at 8:46 pm. Motion carried 7-0.

Exempt Session: As outlined in School Board Policy 212, provided by Iowa Code, for negotiation sessions, strategy meetings of public employers, and employee organizations. Chapter 21 (the open meetings law) (20.17.[3]) The negotiations session ended at 9:42 pm.

Kevin Sash, Board President Kathy Krug, Board Secretary

INVOICES APPROVED

JANUARY 15, 2018

GENERAL FUND

ACT, INC, ACT RESEARCH PROJECT REQUEST, 50.00

ADVANCED SYSTEMS, INC, HS COPIER MAINTENANCE, 149.33

ALLIANT ENERGY/IPL, NATURAL GAS 3,482.78

ANDYMARK, INC, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 399.98

BAUER BUILT, TIRES, 810.90

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHEAST IOWA, DONATION FROM PENNY WARS, 57.43

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, COMPUTERS, 3,802.28

BP BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, GASOLINE, 93.75

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE, GASOLINE, 3,282.52

CEDAR RAPIDS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, HS STUDENT TUITION – NOVEMBER, 73.24

CENTRAL IOWA DIST, INC, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 3,487.32

CITY OF DYSART, UTILITIES, 7,867.77

CNC LUMBER & SUPPLIES, LLC, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 71.71

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY CO, LLC, DIESEL FUEL, 3,649.69

DELTA EDUCATION, INC., LPC ELEM SCIENCE MATERIALS, 128.44

DYSART TIRE & SERVICE, INC, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 396.04

EASTERN IOWA INSPECTION SERVICES, HS MOLD INSPECTION, 450.00

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, JANUARY TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 5,071.00

FAMILIES FIRST COUNSELING SERVICES, HS COUNSELING SERVICES, 1,848.00

FAREWAY STORES, INC, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 89.17

FARMERS COOP TELEPHONE CO, LOCAL SVC, 1,130.03

FARNSWORTH ELECTRONICS, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 240.00

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, INC #1657, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 575.98

FREY SCIENTIFIC CO, LPC ELEM SCIENCE SUPPLIES, 111.93

FUTURE BUSINESS LEADERS OF AMERICA-PHI BETA LAMBDA, INC, 2017-2018 MEMBERSHIP DUES, 130.00

GARDNER PLUMBING, HS WATER COOLER, PLUMBING REPAIRS, 1,191.69

GARY’S THRIFTWAY FOODS, CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 135.48

HAWKEYE COMMUNICATION/FANDEL ALARM, D-G ELEM ALARM MONITORING SERVICE, 72.30

HAWKEYE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, BUS DRIVER INSERVICES, 160.00

IA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, NOV 2017 SCHOOL BRD CONVENTION, 2,030.00

IMAGINATION IOWA, FUTURE CITY T-SHIRTS, 35.00

IOWA ACADEMIC DECATHLON ASSOCIATION, IOWA ACADEMIC DECATHLON, 210.00

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES, DECEMBER MEDICAID – NON-FEDERAL PORTION, 3,796.05

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES, AIR FILTERS – MAINTENANCE, 1,266.80

ISFIS, INC, SFPM FALL ISFIS WORKSHOP – KIRKWOOD, 100.00

J.W. PEPPER & SONS, INC, HS VOCAL MUSIC SUPPLIES, 171.48

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, W-2 AND 1099 FORMS, 229.48

JESUP COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, 1ST SEMESTER OPEN ENROLLMENT, 38,648.40

JOHN LINDAMAN COMPANY, TIRES, 1,404.36

JOHN’S QWIK STOP, GASOLINE, 70.00

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY, HS MAINTENANCE – HTG VALVE, 227.38

KEEGAN, MICHELLE, DEC TLC MLG REIMB, 24.14

LA PORTE CITY POSTMASTER, BULK MAILING PERMIT, 225.00

LA PORTE CITY PRINTING & DESIGN, INC, MINUTES/BILLS PUBLISHED, CERTIFICATES, 596.43

LA PORTE CITY TELEPHONE CO., LOCAL SVC, 640.93

LA PORTE CITY UTILITIES, UTILITIES, 10,307.17

LAPORTE MOTOR SUPPLY, INC, TRANSPORTATION SUPPLIES, 14.16

LEARNING A-Z, LPC ELEM READING A-Z RENEWAL, 329.85

LOCKSPERTS, INC, LPC ELEM – LOCK REPAIR, 18.00

MACKIN EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES, MS BOOGIE FOR BOOKS, 299.70

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO, JANUARY 2018 LIFE/LTD PREMIUMS, 2,004.10

MARCO, MS COPIER – STAPLES, 185.66

MARTIN BROS DISTRIBUTING CO, INC, MS CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES, 80.10

MENARD, INC, D-G ELEM SCIENCE SUPPLIES, 444.22

MERCER H&B ADMIN-IOWA FIDUCIARY, FEBRUARY INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 158,844.00

MERITAIN HEALTH, JAN 2018 FLEX ADMIN FEES, 327.54

MONKEYTOWN-STOREY KENWORTHY, HS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 76.69

MOTORHEAD MAYHEM SERVICE & REPAIR, VEHICLE REPAIRS, 4,911.32

ORKIN, LLC, 12/22 PEST CONTROL, 281.48

OVERHEAD DOOR CO, HS MAINTENANCE – ANGLE IRON, 24.00

PEPSI-COLA, LPC ELEM FACULTY POP, 182.60

PITNEY BOWES EASY PERMIT POSTAGE, 12/20 POSTAGE FEE, 3.00

PITNEY BOWES, INC, HS QRTRLY POSTAGE, 399.24

PRAIRIE MEADOWS, HOTEL EXP – FLESHNER – ISFLC, 116.48

PROSHIELD FIRE PROTECTION, BUS #14 – FIRE EXTING BRACKET, 10.00

PROVIDENT LIFE AND ACCIDENT INSURANCE COMPANY, DECEMBER INSURANCE PREMIUMS, 763.76

PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT REMITTANCE, 368.00

QUILL, DISTRICT OFFICE SUPPLIES, 15.99

RICOH USA, INC, DISTRICT OFFICE COPIER MAINTENANCE, 14.27

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS REPAIRS & REPAIR PARTS, 660.94

SCHOOL NURSE SUPPLY, HS NURSE SUPPLIES, 62.25

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC, LPC ELEM OFFICE SUPPLIES, 92.40

SHIFFLER EQUIPMENT SALES, INC, HS OFFICE – WHITE BOARD, 680.94

SKARDA EQUIPMENT COMPANY, INC, HS ROBOTICS SUPPLIES, 460.63

SLATER, RYAN, HS – US GRANT MUSEUM ADMISSIONS, 26.00

STOAKES, CORINDY, DEC TLC MLG REIMB, 46.24

SYNCHRONY BANK/AMAZON, LPC ELEM CLASSROOM SUPPLIES, 422.04

TAMA/GRUNDY PUBLISHING, BOARD MINUTES/BILLS PUBLISHED, 331.43

TERRY’S FOOD CENTER, MS FCS SUPPLIES, 101.68

TIMBERLINE BILLING SERVICE LLC, DECEMBER MEDICAID ADMIN FEES, 427.69

TIMMER, MICHEL, MS MAINT – FLEX TAPE, 13.91

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, MS INSTR MTLS TO MS B-TRACK, 25.00

UNION COMMUNITY SCHOOL, TRANSF DBL PYMNT TO OUTSTANDING BILLS, 29.67

URB’S DO IT BEST HARDWARE, MAINTENANCE SUPPLIES, 628.21

VARITRONICS, LLC, MS OFFICE SUPPLIES, 370.51

VINTON-SHELLSBURG COMM SCH, 1ST SEM OPEN ENROLLMENT, 56,053.83

WEST MUSIC CO, HS VOCAL – ALLSTATE SUPPLIES, 532.60

YOUNG PLUMBING AND HEATING, HS HEATING SYSTEM REPAIR, 281.39

Fund Total: 329,952.90

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

ENCOMPASS IOWA, LLC, JANUARY TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, 2,638.00

FUSION FORWARD LLC, FEBRUARY MARKETING, DESIGN, PR, 1,200.00

MARCO TECHNOLOGIES, LLC, COPIER/PRINTER AGREEMENT, 2,855.40

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO, BUS #3 – REPAIR AIR LEAK, 2,632.18

Fund Total: 9,325.58

CAPITAL PROJECTS

BMO HARRIS MASTERCARD, HS OFFICE COMPUTERS, 1,388.91

D & N FENCE CO, INC, HS – VINYL COATED CHAIN LINK FENCE, 6,020.00

ELECTRONIC ENGINEERING, 2-WAY BUS RADIO & INSTALLATION, 1,686.69

FERGUSON ENTERPRISES, INC #1657, HS WATER COOLER, 1,381.90

HALVORSON TRANE, LPC ELEM HTG SYSTEM MP580 BASE AND BOARD, 3,244.92

JOHNSTONE SUPPLY, HS WRESTLING ROOM HEATER, 1,292.21

SCHOOL BUS SALES CO , TRUCK #47 – SNOW PLOW, 5,298.60

ST CLAIR PLUMBING & HEATING, INC, HANGING HEATER – LPC BUS BARN SHOP AREA, 1,861.07

STRUXTURE ARCHITECTS PLC, HS GYM BLEACHER REPLACEMENT, 8,448.06

Fund Total: 30,622.36

SUPPORT TRUST FUND

PREMIER FURNITURE & EQUIPMENT, LLC, LPC ELEM – 2 BENCHES, 1,321.88

Fund Total: 1,321.88