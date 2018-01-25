Waterloo, Iowa January 16, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Craig White, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Frank Magsamen.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 89,397.60

AHLERS & COONEY svc 1,600.00

AOSNC svc 383.38

BDI eq 190.79

BICKLEY, MARK svc 1,680.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,314.47

CDW GOVERNMENT INC supl 754.48

CHIEF svc 200.48

DAN DEERY MOTOR CO INC

supl 1,676.95

DATA BUSINESS EQUIP INC supl 97.29

DUNCAN, TARA svc 280.00

FULLER, ANGELA svc 1,015.00

GBM PROPERTY MGMT rent 300.00

HAUGEBAK, DOROTHY rent 471.13

HERNANDEZ , JASON svc 805.00

IA REGIONAL UTILITIES ASSOC

wtr 148.92

JLL EXTENDED STAY APTS rent 222.80

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 85.58

KEYSTONE LABS INC svc 2,198.00

MAIL SVCS svc 3,788.10

MARCO INC maint 43.99

MATT PARROTT/STOREY KENWORTHY supl 10,108.53

MENARDS WLOO eq 191.30

NAPHCARE INC svc 98,957.52

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION

svc 1,144.98

PER MAR SECURITY SVCS

svc 3,346.24

PLUNKETTS PEST CONTROL INC

svc 385.00

PTS OF AMERICA svc 1,282.05

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC svc 35.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 464.08

SANDEES LTD supl 84.30

SHAHNAZ CORP rent 200.00

SMITH, KIMBERLY K svc 108.00

WD INVESTMENTS rent 200.00

WEBER PAPER CO supl 2,818.89

WHOLE EXCAVATION svc 620.00

SWANSON JANIS mil 47.54

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC eq 649.98

AGBESE , AJEH rent 500.00

AMERICAN LUNG ASSOC supl 1,600.00

AMERICAN RED CROSS educ 27.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

eq rent 56.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO eq 199.98

CEDAR BEND HUMANE SOCIETY INC alloc 2,229.03

CEDAR FALLS MOBILE HOME VILLAGE INC rent 200.00

CF RECREATION DIV svc 220.00

CF UTILITIES svc 1,174.54

CEDAR RIVER TOWER CCALP

rent 350.00

CEDAR SQ APTS rent 225.00

CENTURYLINK tel 59.61

CINTAS CORP supl 162.61

CliftonLarsonAllen svc 7,250.00

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 379.79

CORINTHIAN SVCS OF IA svc 2,500.00

COURIER publ 1,432.94

DIGITAL OFFICE SOLUTIONS

supl 175.55

DOLLYS RENTAL rent 275.00

DREAM INVESTMENTS INC rent 225.00

ECOLAB CENTER supl 1,032.43

FAYETTE CO UNION publ 369.00

FAYETTE CO UNION publ 172.80

FEDEX svc 53.84

FISCHELS ANTHONY A rent 200.00

GIBSON SPECIALTY CO supl 18.00

GREENWAY svc 3,866.56

GREENWOOD DRUG INC meds 27.66

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 240.00

HAWKEYE TOOL & DIE INC svc 966.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 275.00

HUDSON PRINTING CO INC

publ 1,834.50

IA ASSOC OF CO CONS BOARD

educ 1,455.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES

supl 2,433.00

ISAC educ 190.00

IA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER

svc 23,020.81

JOHNSON CO svc 304.53

KCVM 93.5 THE MIX svc 350.00

KH PROPERTIES rent 300.00

KOSSUTH CO SHERIFF svc 37.00

LEEHEY, JOE rent 250.00

LINN CO svc 156.32

LPC CONNECT svc 106.29

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 22,758.07

MISTIE MELVER rent 400.00

NAGLE SIGN CO svc 303.97

NAGLE SIGNS INC svc 101.50

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 37.96

N IA JUV DETENTION SVCS

svc 2,400.00

OREILLY AUTO STORES eq 128.57

PEOPLES COMMUNITY HEALTH

meds 51.86

POWESHIEK CO SHERIFF svc 56.12

POWESHIEK WATER ASSOC wtr 774.50

R&S PROPERTY MGMT INC rent 500.00

RAPISCAN SYSTEMS INC svc 4,620.00

RICOH USA INC maint 687.73

RIVER PLAZA ATHLETIC CLUB

svc 280.32

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB supl 39.96

SHRED MASTER INC svc 107.66

TAMA CO SHERIFF svc 63.75

TEDS HOME AND HARDWARE eq 13.95

TRAETOW EUGENE rent 225.00

VERIZON WIRELESS svc 229.84

VISITING NURSING ASSOC

reimb 1,675.83

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 508.30

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 352.62

WEBER, IRV svc 500.00

WEST PAYMENT CTR svc 1,755.42

WINDSTREAM IA COMMUNICATIONS tel 63.06

BRUSTKERN, BOB svc 492.13

INC, FAMILY educ 40.00

NADING, SCOTT svc 219.61

OWENS, BRIAN svc 500.00

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

ON SITE INFO DESTRUCTION svc 1.82

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 6.38

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

ANTON SALES eq 8.52

BHC TREASURER svc 50.46

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS svc 83.14

KWIK TRIP INC fuel 539.99

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 158.69

AIRGAS NORTH CENTRAL supl 52.45

BLACK HAWK ELECTRICAL CO

eq rpr 71.00

BLACK HAWK WASTE DISPOSAL

svc 108.00

CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC

fuel 39.00

CF UTILITIES svc 91.06

CENTURYLINK tel 88.82

CINTAS CORP svc 57.40

COMPRESSED AIR & EQUIP CO

supl 52.40

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 4,049.19

DONS TRUCK SALES INC eq 560.57

DUNKERTON COOP ELEVATOR

fuel 898.36

E CENTRAL IA COOP fuel 5,652.02

GCR TIRES & SVC svc 2,685.00

IOWA PRISON INDUSTRIES eq 1,210.00

IOWA TRANSIT INC supl 24.15

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 3,084.65

MIDWEST WHEEL COMPANIES

eq 86.39

MIKE FEREDAY HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING eq rpr 692.05

MURPHY TRACTOR & EQUIP CO

eq 102.12

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 349.32

OREILLY AUTO STORES eq 3.88

SAM ANNIS & CO supl 748.37

SHUCK BRITSON INC svc 34,752.73

TERRACON CONSULTANTS INC

svc 4,636.25

UNITY POINT – ALLEN HOSPITAL

svc 512.50

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

KEEFE SUPL CO food 919.04

MCKEE FOODS food 49.46

SAMS WHOLESALE CLUB food 700.00

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS eq 117.83

INSURANCE TRUST FUND

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 31,809.19

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 155,715.88

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 70,974.58

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 1,202.72

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 19.23

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 810.67

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND FARMERS MUTUAL TELEPHONE CO tel 124.76

AMERICAN TOWER CORP

eq rent 1,999.42

BERGEN PLBG HEATING & COOLING INC svc 342.29

CENTURYLINK tel 63.85

DUNKERTON TELEPHONE COOP

tel 668.12

LPC CONNECT tel 246.78

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 310.78

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC maint 49.92

ISAC educ 140.00

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

BHC TREASURER svc 10,854.09

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 48.25

ISAC educ 190.00

VISA misc 13.60

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND AABLE PEST CONTROL INC svc 415.50

ABDUR RAHIM MD svc 1,521.25

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 658.39

B&B LOCK & KEY svc 13.28

BCG DATA SVCS svc 6,381.20

CHERYL DAVIS SAUERBREI

svc 2,734.00

ROBERT S GRITTMANN svc 2,000.00

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 128.22

FIX TIRE CO eq rpr 35.65

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

svc 459.00

HELPING HANDS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS svc 10,858.75

HORIZON HCS INC svc 659.07

HPSI PURCHASING SVCS supl 50.00

IA HEALTH CARE ASSOC svc 3,493.02

IOWA MEDICAID ENTERPRISE

svc 59,948.57

MARTIN BROS food/supl 7,723.61

MARTIN HEALTH SVCS svc 5,205.13

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 551.69

NETWORK SERVICES CO supl 280.62

NORTHERN IA THERAPY svc 19,048.86

RAY MOUNT WRECKER SVC

eq rpr 95.00

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

misc 54.53

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Gwen Bramlet-Hecker Development Director of the Riverview Center of Domestic and Sexual Violence Services addressed the board on the services provided by the agency. Other presenters included Alicia Smiley, Iowa Program Director; Kaylee Michelson, UNI Campus Coordinator/Sexual Assault Advocate and Associate Professor Michael Fleming at UNI’s School of Applied Human Sciences. The Riverview Center is seeking funds from the county to supplement funding from other federal, state, county, foundations and private sources to help them to continue to provide the hotline, advocacy, outreach and support services.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS: County Engineer Catherine Nicholas said the county roads are in fairly good shape with about 10-30% snow and ice covered in some areas. The warmer weather in the next couple of days will help melt what remains on the roads. She said she has a request for Youngblut Road near Gilbertville to be vacated. She will provide information to the board in the near future as this is a road that the county has done little to no maintenance in recent years.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 9, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Laylin moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Magsamen.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

SOCIAL SERVICES 1,022.28 GENERAL 1,022.28

GENERAL – DHS 11,069.07 GENERAL – MAINTENANCE 11,069.07

2. The PAYROLL ADJUSTMENTS submitted by the various departments and the County Auditor be authorized and directed to adjust his records accordingly.

DEPT. NAME POSITION TO DATE CHANGE

SHERIFF, Tony Thompson

ALTENBAUMER, KARLA R DEPUTY SHERIFF 24.11 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INCR

BARRON, ELIZABETH CIV. DETENT. OFF 18.15 1/8/2018 SCH/SHIFT CHNG

BERRY, JOSHUA V CIV. DETENT. OFF 18.15 1/8/2018 SCH/SHIFT CHNG

CRISMAN, DREW E BOOKING CLERK 18.15 1/8/2018 SCH/SHIFT CHNG

HAAS, AARON S DEPUTY SHERIFF 24.11 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INCR

LANDERS, WYATT J DEPUTY SHERIFF 25.79 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INCR

MEGGERS, DANIELLE R DEPUTY SHERIFF 22.01 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INCR

NAGL, CURTIS L DEPUTY SHERIFF 25.79 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INCR

O’CONNELL, COLTON J CIV. DETENT. OFF 18.15 1/8/2018 SCH/SHIFT CHNG

ODOBASIC, SANDA CIV. DETENT. OFF 18.15 12/31/2017 SCH/SHIFT CHNG

PEARCE, TAYLOR M BOOKING CLERK 18.15 1/8/2018 SCH/SHIFT CHNG

PULLIN, LEAH R CIV. DETENT. OFF 18.15 1/8/2018 SCH/SHIFT CHNG

RAPIEN, CORY J DEPUTY SHERIFF 24.11 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INCR

TISUE, ANNA E BOOKING CLERK 19.44 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INCR

TYLER, JAMMIE L BOOKING CLERK 18.15 1/10/2018 COMPL. PROB.

WEBER, MAUREEN K DEPUTY SHERIFF SERGEANT HOURLY

34.99 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INCR

WOLTZEN, JENTRY L BOOKING CLERK 18.15 1/8/2018 SCH/SHIFT CHNG

RECORDER, Sandie Smith

BULVER, REBECCA J ADMIN.AIDE I 20.98 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INCR

CONS. COMMUNICATION, Judy Flores

MCGILLIGAN, JAMIE L CIVIL. DISPATCH 18.15 1/8/2018 RESIGN DURING PROB

COUNTRY VIEW, Dennis Coleman

FLOWERS, STEPHANIE R NURSING ASST 14.35 1/9/2018 RESIGN W/O NOTICE

FORTIER, ERICA J NURSING ASST 14.35 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INC

RGIESLER, KARI J NURSING ASST 14.35 12/31/2017 UNPAID LEAVE

KING, CENTHIA L LIC. PRAC. NURSE 21.35 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INC

KIRK, AMANDA L NURSING ASST 14.87 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INC

LANDFAIR, BARBELL NURSING ASST 14.35 1/9/2018 RESIGN W/O NOTICE

LITTLE, BROOKE C LIC. PRAC. NURSE 23.2 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INC

LEE, TASHA N DEVELOP AIDE 14.87 12/30/2017 UNPAID LEAVE

MASSAQUOI, JOSEPH J NURSING ASST 14.87 12/31/2017 INT REASSIGN

MCDANIEL, KIM J LIC. PRAC. NURSE 23.20 1/5/2018 RESIGN WITH NOTICE

PFEIFER, JESSICA A NURSING ASST 14.35 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INC

ROEPKE, LESLEE M FOOD SERV WRKR 12.28 12/27/2017 RESIGN W/O NOTICE

SHEA, MONICA J LIC. PRAC. NURSE 21.35 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INC

WATERS, VONNETTA OFFICE SPECIAL 17.58 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INC

WESTBERG, ROBERTA J DEVELOP AIDE 16.76 12/31/2017 SUCCESS BIDDER

WOODS, JENNIFER M LIC. PRAC. NURSE 18.93 1/6/2017 PROB COMPLETED

ZUMMAK, ASHLEY L NURSING ASST 14.35 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INC

ENGINEER, Cathy Nicholas

EASTMAN, JOSHUA J.C. LABOR/EQUIPOP I 22.14 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INC

OTT, GARY J MECHANIC 25.68 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INC

WOODS, TONY L LEAD WORKER – ROADSIDES 24.03 12/31/2017 ANN. STEP INC

3. The RECORDER’S Report of Fees Collected for November 2017.

4. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Iowa College Acquisition, LLC., Mechanical Contractors, Inc., Miller Mechanical Contractors, Midwest Industrial Fuels, Inc., Robson Homes, Inc., Robson Homes Trucking Inc., Rockport Cabinetry LLC, Jeff & Lori Rottinghaus, Liddles Ecowater System, Waste Management Holdings, Inc.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Little to receive and place on file with the County Auditor the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office Annual Report for 2017. Motion carried.

Sheriff Thompson said that while crime is down, the jail population is up due to area law enforcement agencies catching those committing the violent crimes. These cases take longer to get through the court processes so they stay in jail longer.Thompson described the year as a year of changes. The new security system software installation in the jail is going well. The old Black Creek system failed about two weeks into the transition process and couldn’t be recovered so the timing was fortunate. He said the new radio project is finishing up this week and going well with the test of the system for the Sheriff’s office going famously. Other agencies will now be migrated to the system starting next week. There have been administrative staff changes with a new Jail Administrator and Chief Deputy due to retirements. Magsamen asked if the state cuts to the court system reducing the court’s resources has an effect on jail population. Thompson said not so much that as the shifting of paperwork costs from the courts to the Sheriff’s Office involving their Electronic Data Management System (EDMS ).

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED to approve the ADDENDUM to the contract received from Code Publishing Inc. for codification services and web hosting for the Black Hawk County Code ending January 30, 2019 and to direct the Chair to sign for same as recommended.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Advanced Environmental, Inc., Waterloo, IA for the Asbestos Abatement- Flood Buy Out Property with a bid of $1,375.00 be approved as recommended by Susan Deaton, County Finance Director.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Little, seconded by Schwartz to release a Request for Proposal for Black Hawk County Insurance and Related Risk Management services. Motion carried.

Little said he would like to see the two board members, Board Administrative Assistant Dana Laidig and Building Superintendent Rory Geving be on the committee to review the proposals that are received.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the TAXES DUE AND PAYABLE of the submitted persons, as indicated, including special assessments, and rates or charges, including interest, fees and cost, in accordance with the provision of §427.9 of the Code of Iowa, be suspended and that future property taxes on property owned by the persons will be suspended for such time as the persons remains the owner of the parcels, and during the period the persons receives assistance as described in §427.9 of the Code of Iowa.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Moved by Magsamen, seconded by Schwartz that the PERSONNEL REQUISITION for the new Lead Worker-Facilities position (full-time) in the Secondary Roads Department be approved, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer. Nicholas said this is the paperwork to fill the position that the board approved the reclassification for last week. Motion carried with Little voting no.

WORK SESSION

The Board of Supervisors considered various aspects of the FY19 Black Hawk County Budget. Finance Director Susan Deaton along with Veteran Affairs Director Kevin Dill and Human Resources Director Debi Bunger presented their respective department budget requests. Koleen Schipper with Community Social Services outlined the changes for their budget request and Deaton also addressed the Board: General Supervision, Civil Service, Medical Examiner, District Court Services and Juvenile Court Services budgets.

ANY REPORTS OR INFORMATION FROM THE BOARD: Little reminded board members to review the Request for Proposal for Black Hawk County Insurance and Related Risk Management services and forward any changes or suggestions before the RFP goes out in late February.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager