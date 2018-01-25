Waterloo, Iowa January 18, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Craig White, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Frank Magsamen, and Chris Schwartz.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Laylin that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

The Board of Supervisors considered various aspects of the FY19 Black Hawk County Budget. Finance Director Susan Deaton along with Sheriff Tony Thompson, County Engineer Catherine Nicholas and Information Technology Director Kim Veeder presented their respective department budget requests.

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Helen R. Steffen, Systems/Real Estate Tax Manager