COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS January 22, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in regular session on January 22, 2018. Mayor David Neil called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Brent Sadler. Absent was Council Member Tim Smith. Also present were Jeff McFarland, Julie Grote, Amanda Stocks and Chris Brecher.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to approve the agenda.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to approve the CONSENT AGENDA including the following: Minutes of January 8, 2018, disbursements, totaling $78,448.09, Ambulance Report for Q4, 2017, Recreation and Aquatic Center Financial Reports and Approval of Liquor License for Veteran’s Hall.

Fire Chief Jeff McFarland presented the 2017 ANNUAL FIRE REPORT. In 2017, the fire department responded to 80 calls for service and the ambulance service responded to 289 calls for service. Total hours by the 29-person department for all calls was 3,236, not including training. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Harrill to receive and place on file the 2017 Annual Fire Report.

The Council reviewed a request by Galen and Roberta Pettengill to vacate the alley located behind their property located at 1107 Jackson Street. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Harrill to FORWARD TO PLANNING & ZONING REQUEST TO VACATE ALLEY. The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet to review and make recommendation on the request.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Sadler to adopt the FIRST READING OF ORDINANCE 528 AMENDING CHAPTER 66.04 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES. The ordinance places a 5-ton weight limit on the 4th Street bridge between Mulberry and Spruce Streets. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Harrill to waive the requirement for three readings and move to adoption. Roll call vote passed 4-0 and Mayor Neil declared Ordinance 528 adopted and effective upon publication and placement of signage.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to APPROVE CONTRACT FOR CITY COUNCIL GOAL SETTING WORKSHOP. Cost for the workshop is $1,300.00.

The City Council considered a proposal for a CONTRACTED EMPLOYEE POSITION. The proposal would change the classification for Deputy City Clerk Amanda Stocks from part-time to full-time with benefits. The City would then contract a portion of Stocks’ time to La Porte City Utilities to replace the hours of an employee who will be retiring. The City would bill the Utilities for Stocks’ time and a portion of her benefits. Moved by Sadler, seconded by Gaston to approve the proposal.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to approve TRAINING CONFERENCE FOR PUBLIC SAFETY RECORDS CLERK. Estimated cost for the conference, food and lodging is $1,843.36.

The Council reviewed PROPOSED CHANGES TO THE CITY CODE OF ORDINANCES. The changes include documentation of stop signs at Sweet Addition, amending the City’s penalty for unpaid parking tickets and codifying City policy of sale and use of fireworks. Moved by Johnson, seconded by Harrill to consider ordinance changes for stop signs and parking tickets as presented and to consider changes to the dates and times use of fireworks is allowed.

Moved by Sadler, seconded by Johnson to adjourn at 7:28 PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk David Neil, Mayor

City of La Porte City

Claims for 1/22/2018

General Fund

Adv Syst, Cont 145.23

BHC Sheriff, Legal 77.67

BH Rental, Parts Generator 116.00

CECHFP, Fuel 54.67

Center Point Large Print, Books 46.74

Cherokee Pub Library, DVD Cases 30.00

CSC, Child Support 189.49

Dubuque County Sheriff, Legal 30.00

DBS&H, Legal 577.00

EBS, Health Ins Admin 131.48

EFTPS, PR Taxes 4,138.33

Farmers State Bank, VISA 2,031.90

ISU, Fire & Emergency Instruct 10.00

Heiman, Brow Pad Replacement 504.49

Henninger, Install Lights 696.00

IA Dept Rev, Garnishment 45.79

ISU, Certification 160.00

IPERS, Pension 7,621.98

Kronschnabel J, Mileage 13.19

LPC Insurance Agency, Chassis 138.00

LPC Utilities, Utilities 2,723.91

LPC Motor Supply, Battery 49.00

Mcfarland J, Batteries 116.79

Monkeytown Supplies 88.14

Bergankdv, Server Check 362.15

St Clair, CH Furnace 35.00

Teamsters, Union Dues 91.20

Treasurer of IA, State Tax 1,668.24

US Cellular, Cell Service 180.91

Varsity, Uniform Cleaning 56.00

Victor Pub Library, Postage 9.00

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 11,818.50

Total General 33,956.80

Road Use Tax Fund

BMC Aggregates, Sand/Salt Mix 765.98

C And C Welding, Parts 484.72

CECHFP, Fuel 874.69

Compressed Air, Misc Fasteners 56.67

EFTPS, PR Taxes 961.11

IPERS, Pension 1,068.44

LPC Motor Supply, Battery 182.13

Powerplan, Bolt 53.16

Teamsters, Union Dues 14.24

Treas of IA, State Tax 326.79

Unitypoint, Membership Dues 25.00

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 148.91

Total Road Use Tax 4,961.84

Economic Development Fund

INRCOG, Housing Assessment 1,090.00

Total Economic Development 1,090.00

Sewer Fund

CECHFP, Fuel 164.00

CSC, Child Support 17.46

EBS, Health Ins Admin 29.22

EFTPS, PR Taxes 435.45

Farmers State Bank, VISA 30.91

IA Dept Of Revenue, Garnishment 4.21

IPERS, Pension 542.19

LPC Utilities, Utilities 3,913.61

Menards, Pipe Heating Cable 43.98

Municipal Pipe, Sewers/Lift 5,494.91

Teamsters, Union Dues 1.56

Test America Inc, Testing 915.60

Treas of IA, State Tax 158.37

US Cellular, Cell Service 37.77

USA Bluebook, Supplies 1,734.24

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 2,407.77

Total Sewer 15,931.25

Ambulance Fund

Bound Tree Medical, Supplies 145.55

EFTPS, PR Taxes 105.15

Farmers State Bank, VISA 574.70

HCC, Ems Training – En 3,541.14

IPERS, Pension 146.76

LPC Utilities, Utilities 188.43

Moore C, EMT Text Book 112.35

Nelson E, EMS Background 253.90

Schmitz J, EMS Bckgrnd Check 131.00

Schmitz J, Text Book Rental EMT 45.55

Treasurer of IA, State Tax 37.60

US Cellular, Cell Service 68.09

Varsity Cleaners, Uniform Cleaning 27.00

Wellmark Of Iowa, Health Ins 324.74

TotalAmbulance 5,701.96

Total Accounts Payable 61,641.85

Total Payroll Checks 16,806.24

Report Total 78,448.09

Fund Recap

General 46,448.25

Road Use Tax 7,517.84

Economic Development 1,090.00

Sewer 17,332.22

Ambulance 6,059.78

Grand Total 78,448.09