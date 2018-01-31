COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS January 29, 2018

The City Council of La Porte City, Iowa met in special session on January 29, 2018. Mayor Pro tem Brent Sadler called the meeting to order at 5:30 PM with Council Members Jasmine Gaston, Kristi Harrill, Mike Johnson and Tim Smith present.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions passed by affirmative and unanimous vote of the council members present.

Moved by Harrill, seconded by Gaston to approve the agenda.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to APPROVE LETTER NOTIFYING AN EMPLOYEE OF THE CITY OF A DISCIPLINARY HEARING. The hearing will take place on February 12, 2018.

Moved by Johnson, seconded by Gaston to SUSPEND AN EMPLOYEE OF THE CITY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

Moved by Smith, seconded by Harrill to adjourn at 5:37PM.

Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk

Brent Sadler, Mayor Pro tem