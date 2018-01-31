Waterloo, Iowa January 23, 2018

The Board of Supervisors of the County of Black Hawk, in the State of Iowa, met in regular adjourned meeting at the Courthouse in Waterloo, County Seat of said County, at nine o’clock (9:00) a.m., pursuant to law, to the rules of said Board, and to adjournment. The meeting was called to order and on roll call there were present: Craig White, Chair; Linda Laylin, Tom Little, Chris Schwartz and Frank Magsamen.

Absent: None.

Unless otherwise noted, all actions were approved unanimously.

Moved by Little, seconded by Magsamen that the AGENDA be received and place on file with the County Auditor as approved. Motion carried.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlement of such claims as allowed:

GENERAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 108,712.87

NEOPOST USA INC svc 10,000.00

COLLECTION SVC CTR oth pay 605.32

IRS fed pay 69,670.89

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 28,262.29

IPERS ipers 105,960.29

SSA fica 97,751.44

BHC SHERIFF oth pay 138.34

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 255.50

ADVANCED SYSTEMS INC svc 497.22

AOSNC maint 1,292.91

B&B LOCK & KEY INC eq rpr 164.78

BAUER BUILT TIRE svc 155.38

BICKLEY, MARK svc 487.62

BHC TREASURER svc 133.16

BRUSTKERN MICHAEL J rent 225.00

CBM MANAGED SVCS food 9,270.61

CDW GOVERNMENT INC eq 315.02

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 65.58

CHIEF supl 540.92

COTT SYSTEMS svc 6,600.00

DUNCAN, TARA svc 280.00

DWD INVESTMENTS rent 275.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC

util 1,687.50

FASTENAL CO eq 31.47

FULLER, ANGELA svc 175.00

IWI MOTOR PARTS supl 10.42

JOHNSTONE SUPL supl 90.10

KRUSE DAVID rent 725.00

LAIDIGS GLASS supl 48.00

MARTIN REALTORS INC rent 595.00

MENARDS CF misc 1,766.10

MENARDS WLOO supl 520.52

NEOPOST USA INC supl 33.00

NORTHLAND PRODUCTS CO

supl 166.00

O’KEEFE ELEVATOR CO INC

maint 130.00

P&K MIDWEST prts/lbr 244.98

RACOM CORP svc 2,027.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 1,482.51

US BANK misc 16,894.53

WLOO COMM SCHOOLS svc 18.11

WEBER PAPER CO supl 478.75

FROHWEIN SANDRA mil 76.44

GRAHAM ANGELA misc 133.14

MILLER ANGELA mil 43.29

AFLAC ins 2,137.92

AFSCME IOWA COUNCIL 61

oth pay 686.13

COMMUNITY HLTH CHARITIES IA

oth pay 8.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 2,321.26

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 591.05

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 533.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 5,485.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 992.50

PECU oth pay 24,032.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 2,748.48

A & P FOOD EQUIPMENT eq rpr 279.56

ABD PROPERTY MGMT rent 425.00

AMERICAN RED CROSS svc 27.00

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPL svc 110.94

BCI HAWKEYE DIVISION supl 3,715.44

BHC LANDFILL svc 294.56

C&C WELDING & SAND BLASTING

eq 65.14

CALIBRE PRESS INC educ 149.00

CAMPBELL SUPL WLOO supl 93.06

CF UTILITIES util 1,993.91

CENTURYLINK tel 152.00

CHIX GEAR supl 1,925.00

CHRISTOPHERSON RENTALS

rent 250.00

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 2,663.37

COOK MICHAEL S rent 275.00

COURIER publ 556.08

COVENANT MED CTR INC svc 20.00

COVENANT MED CTR INC

reimb 2,812.20

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPL CO

supl 79.20

CRF RENTALS rent 200.00

CROSS DILLON TIRE eq 1,096.32

CRYSTAL DISTRIBUTION SVCS

supl 45.00

DANIELSEN PAUL rent 225.00

DRAIN DOCTOR svc 240.00

ECOLAB CENTER eq rent 345.78

EPM IOWA rent 325.00

HAWKEYE ALARM & SIGNAL CO

eq 435.00

HAWKEYE VILLAGE APT rent 225.00

HI YIELD LLC rent 200.00

HOLMES WELDING & FABRICATION LTD eq rpr 500.00

IIW ENGINEERS & SURVEYORS

svc 5,400.00

IA PUBLIC HLTH ASSOC dues 550.00

STATE OF IA svc 2,262.31

IA WATER WELL ASSOC educ 130.00

KA INVESTMENTS rent 347.50

LA PORTE MOTOR SUPL INC supl 97.43

LINN CO svc 1,666.67

LPC VETERINARY CLINIC svc 20.00

MALBEC PROPERTIES rent 350.00

MCDONALD SUPL prts 596.42

MEDIACOM svc 199.95

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 1,807.21

MOTEL 6 room 90.00

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 692.20

NORTH STAR REALTORS rent 286.00

ODONNELL ACE HRDW INC supl 21.67

OREILLY AUTO STORES eq 4.99

PITNEY BOWES eq rent 777.36

QUALITY CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION rent 200.00

QUALLEY AMANDA rent 275.00

RICOH USA INC svc 403.78

SHERWIN WILLIAMS supl 41.50

SHRED MASTER INC svc 48.72

SIDWELL CO maint 3,528.00

SPEE DEE DELIVERY SVC INC

svc 121.41

STAPLES CREDIT PLAN eq 114.43

SUCCESSLINK svc 10,363.19

TREASURER STATE OF IA tax 517.00

US POLICE CANINE educ 100.00

US POST OFFICE svc 102.89

URBS DO IT BEST HRDW supl 72.81

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 9,256.64

WLOO WATER WORKS wtr 200.00

WERTJES UNIFORMS supl 269.99

WRIGHT ELIJAH rent 225.00

GIFFORD JUDI mil 54.09

HANKNER KATHLEEN mil 9.36

PRIDEAUX MIKE mil 37.44

PARKHURST, SCOTT ref 500.00

TROOP 42 ref 150.00

GENERAL SUPPLEMENTAL FUND IPERS ipers 843.93

IRS fed pay 453.35

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 247.51

IPERS ipers 843.93

SSA fica 824.16

ELECTION SYSTEMS & SFTWR

lic 62,905.00

LUTHERAN SVCS OF IA svc 6,437.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 275.00

COAST TO COAST COMPUTER PRODUCTS supl 1,585.33

IA MUNICIPALITIES WKRS COMP ASSOC wk cmp 28,405.00

IA SEC OF STATE maint 15,857.63

RIVER’S EDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH rent 30.00

RYDER TRANSPORTATION SVCS

svc 232.15

COUNTY SERVICES FUND

IPERS ipers 3,394.79

IRS fed pay 2,381.48

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,022.80

IPERS ipers 3,395.98

SSA fica 3,341.64

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 68.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL INC

supl 9.54

AFLAC ins 6.16

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 125.08

IUPAT DISTRICT COUNCIL 81

oth pay 21.60

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 13.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 165.00

PECU oth pay 25.00

LEISTIKOW, ASHLEY mil 61.46

RURAL BASIC FUND

IPERS ipers 9,251.20

IRS fed pay 5,180.80

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 2,020.38

IPERS ipers 8,695.24

SSA fica 6,805.12

AFLAC ins 181.86

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 134.61

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 15.25

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 75.00

PECU oth pay 3,088.00

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 534.50

CITY OF WATERLOO svc 8,322.22

SECONDARY ROADS FUND

IPERS ipers 13,140.59

IRS fed pay 8,200.39

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 3,537.83

IPERS ipers 12,139.05

SSA fica 11,836.76

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 25.00

ANTON SALES supl 19.50

CITY OF CEDAR FALLS fuel 415.30

D&D TIRE INC eq rpr 200.00

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 23.75

HOUSBY HEAVY EQUIP eq 4,158.37

MENARDS CF misc 236.90

US BANK misc 1,176.36

AFLAC ins 65.70

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 442.29

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 68.70

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 630.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 25.00

PECU oth pay 1,929.50

TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNION #238

oth pay 1,176.00

CF UTILITIES util 5.03

CENTURYLINK tel 60.08

CONSOLIDATED ENERGY HARTLAND fuel 1,449.36

CVSI MOTORSPORTS eq 350.00

DONS TRUCK SALES INC prts 2,066.03

DRAIN DOCTOR svc 175.00

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS

misc 29.97

KIRK GROSS CO eq 1,100.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 487.73

NAPA AUTO PARTS prts 136.06

OREILLY AUTO STORES eq 175.24

PLUMB TECH INC eq rpr 352.74

STETSON BLDG PRODUCTS

supl 240.00

STOKES WELDING supl 106.06

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 130.92

WAVERLY TIRE CO eq 580.00

RESOURCE/ENHANCE/PROTECT FUND MENARDS CF misc 620.58

MENARDS WLOO misc 384.05

HOME DEPOT CREDIT SVCS supl 21.96

LOWES HOME CTRS INC supl 194.36

JAIL COMMISSARY FUND

IPERS ipers 159.89

IRS fed pay 81.17

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 21.09

IPERS ipers 149.46

SSA fica 153.68

KEEFE SUPL CO food 2,157.96

MCKEE FOODS food 23.58

US BANK misc 1,183.99

CONSERVATION TRUST FUND

US BANK eq 538.99

EMA RADIO SYSTEM-CAP FUND ELERT AND ASSOCIATES svc 3,038.80

RURAL WATER FUND

WLOO WATER WORKS svc 151.94

RURAL SEWER FUND

URBAN SVCS svc 2,422.50

INSURANCE TRUST FUND NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 22,276.51

NAVITUS HEALTH SOLUTIONS

ins 3,452.40

PREFERRED ONE INS CO

ins 75,313.64

FLEXIBLE SPENDING FUND EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CORP

flx sp 2,723.31

SOLID WASTE ADMIN FUND

IPERS ipers 603.78

IRS fed pay 520.13

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 228.87

IPERS ipers 615.72

SSA fica 633.10

E911 SERVICE COMMISSION FUND

E CENTRAL IA RURAL ELEC util 164.80

GRAINCOMM III eq rent 5,150.00

CENTURYLINK tel 167.30

COLOFF MEDIA eq rent 1,800.00

DICKEYS PRINTING supl 75.00

MID AMERICAN ENERGY util 200.41

RTC COMMUNICATIONS tel 23.50

WATERLOO OIL CO fuel 1,145.26

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT FUND IPERS ipers 547.58

IRS fed pay 407.36

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 166.67

IPERS ipers 547.58

SSA fica 555.56

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 3.00

INRCOG svc 1,307.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 8.36

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 50.00

COURIER publ 73.23

US CELLULAR svc 181.96

COUNTY ASSESSOR FUND

IPERS ipers 4,080.00

IRS fed pay 2,572.55

IA DEPT OF REV state pay 1,163.62

IPERS ipers 4,096.34

SSA fica 4,114.86

CEDAR VALLEY UNITED WAY

oth pay 1.00

FIDELITY SECURITY LIFE INS CO

ins 74.41

MADISON NATL LIFE INS ins 64.05

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 1,295.00

NATIONWIDE RETIREMENT

def com 145.00

PECU oth pay 2,441.00

CITY OF WATERLOO fuel 119.07

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED by the Board of Supervisors of Black Hawk County, that the Board of Supervisors APPROVE EXPENDITURES, and that Country View Care Facility be authorized and directed to ISSUE CHECKS, against the various settlements of such claims as allowed:

COUNTRY VIEW ENTERPRISE FUND A-1 CAREERS svc 443.67

ACCESSIBLE MEDICAL IA supl 5,252.50

ALLEN OCCUPATIONAL HLTH SVCS svc 155.00

ANDERSON ERICKSON DAIRY

food 1,053.50

BLUHM ELECTRIC INC eqp rpr 67.50

CEDAR VALLEY MEDICAL SPECIALISTS svc 26.81

CITY OF WATERLOO misc 910.92

DIRECT SUPL INC supl 614.97

EARTHGRAINS BAKING CO food 259.30

HORIZON HCS INC svc 359.99

INQUIREHIRE svc 25.00

LONG TERM MEDICAL SUPL

supl 492.42

MARTIN BROS food/supl 9,604.10

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL

supl 1,107.35

MET TRANSIT AUTHORITY BHC

svc 8.00

NETWORK SVCS CO svc 1,154.09

RESERVE ACCOUNT svc 1,000.00

RITE PRICE OFFICE SUPL supl 677.01

SALLY BEAUTY CO supl 27.26

SECRETARY OF STATE svc 30.00

STAPLES ADVANTAGE supl 287.88

COURIER svc 415.91

US BANK misc 738.02

US CELLULAR util 456.67

WLOO COMM SCHOOL DISTRICT

misc 20.40

WATERLOO OIL CO INC supl 984.25

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

RECEIVE PROJECT UPDATES FROM DEPARTMENT HEADS/ELECTED OFFICIALS. County Engineer Cathy Nicholas said roads were mostly clear. She said recent rains caused some high water particularly in the northwest corner of the county, but there was no damage to the road system.

Moved by Laylin, seconded by Schwartz that the MINUTES of the Board Meeting held January 16, 2018 and January 18, 2018 be and are hereby approved as submitted. Motion carried.

CONSENT AGENDA

Little moved the following RESOLUTION seconded by Magsamen.

A. TO APPROVE, RECEIVE, PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The Board of Supervisors APPROVE INTERGOVERNMENTAL JOURNAL ENTRIES, and that the County Auditor be authorized and directed to TRANSFER monies within the various funds as submitted.

Transfer from Fund Amount Transfer to Fund Amount

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 7,653.00 GENERAL 7,653.00

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT 98,845.00 GENERAL 98,845.00

GENERAL – DHS 564.18 GENERAL – MAINT 564.18

E-911 180.00 GENERAL – MAINT 180.00

2. The CERTIFICATE OF INSURANCE for Century Laundry Distributing, Inc., ConsTrucks, Inc., Jc Plumbing & Heating Company, and Martin Brothers Distributing Co., Inc.

3. The SALE OF EQUIPMENT from the Conservation Office for the following equipment: 2003 Ford F150 Extended Cab, Asset number 216-6216000000000017.

B. TO RECEIVE AND PLACE ON FILE WITH THE COUNTY AUDITOR

1. The MANURE MANAGEMENT PLAN (MMP) update submitted by Rick Happel d/b/a Happel Farms Facility ID#65097 located at 7642 Lester Road, Dunkerton, in Black Hawk County pursuant to 567 Iowa Administrative Code §455B.

2. The PERMIT FOR UTILITY WORK WITHIN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY for Windstream Iowa Communications Inc., Little Rock, Arkansas, for a relocation of an underground fiber and copper utility for the Black Hawk County bridge repair/replacement over the West Fork Cedar River on Finchford Road, as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer.

3. The 2018 General Contractor Bond list with Certificate of Insurance as submitted by Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG).

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None.

Resolution adopted.

CONSENT AGENDA ENDS

UPDATES-Ben Delagardelle d/b/a Urban Services, Inc. gave his Washburn Sanitary Sewer System update for the months of November and December. He detailed routine maintenance and testing, and said two badgers and 15-16 muskrats were removed and their damage repaired. He repaired a pipe leak. He has an inventory of twelve pumps, one of them new. He said an area of the lagoon perimeter is sinking and may need riprap, and he agreed to get a cost estimate.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING between Black Hawk County and Teamsters Local #238 (hereinafter the “Union”) regarding the reclassification of the Parts and Inventory Control Clerk, Grade 162 to a Lead Worker – Facilities, Grade 158 be approved as recommended by Debi Bunger, Human Resources Director.

AYES: Laylin, Magsamen, Schwartz.

NAYS: Little, White. Resolution adopted.

Little moved the following resolution seconded by Laylin.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the AMENDMENT TO THE FOOD SERVICE CONTRACT between Black Hawk County and CBM Managed Services for the 3% cost increase per meal effective April 6, 2018 to April 5, 2019 be approved and direct the Chair to sign as recommended by Tony Thompson, County Sheriff.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the STATEMENT OF COMPLETION and FINAL ACCEPTANCE OF WORK and the CONSTRUCTION PAY ESTIMATE REPORT for Projects STP-S-C007(143)–5E-07 on D38 Poyner Road West from 5th Street in Gilbertville to V51 Canfield Road; STP-S-C007(144)–5E-07 on D17 West 27th Street, from the Grundy County Line to Union Road; FM-C007(146)–55-07 on D38 Poyner Road East, from V51 Canfield Road to V62 Jesup Road be approved and direct the Chair to sign for same and authorize and direct the Iowa Department of Transportation to make final payment in the amount of $30,000 with a total project cost of $2,256,611.76 as recommended by Catherine Nicholas, County Engineer (Project contracted at $2,436,428.33 total working days specified 80, working days used 61, liquidated damages assessed – $0.00 contractor, Aspro, Inc. Waterloo, Iowa).

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

Laylin moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the LOWEST REASONABLE BID received from Plumb Supply, Waterloo, IA for the vertical wastewater pump for the Courthouse with a bid of $1,867.00 be approved as recommended by Rory Geving, Maintenance Superintendent.

Geving said that one of two pumps failed and a replacement is needed to insure redundancy in the system. Laylin asked if the remaining pump is the same age (eight years old). Geving said he’d have to check, but he thought they were probably staggered.

AYES: Laylin, Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White. NAYS: None. Resolution adopted.

The Board received an update from Country View Administrator Dennis Coleman. He said he plans to start interviewing assistant administrator candidates next week, and he has several openings in nursing and certified nurse assistant positions. He said legal counsel has contacted the managed care organization over the resident reimbursement discrepancy, and a lawsuit may result. He said he would be at a meeting in Des Moines on January 26 with state officials that hopefully will result in state assistance. Laylin asked about the census. Coleman said that with the shortage of nurses he is holding off on admissions, and that recently two residents were discharged to the community, and follow up calls indicate that they are adjusting well. Magsamen asked if Brighton had provided requested information on the optimum census. Coleman said not yet. Magsamen said they had had several months to respond.Laylin asked if examples of cost saving measures learned from Sunnycrest Care Facility in Dubuque County have been pursued. Coleman said that he has met with the union representative and Human Resources about using retired nurses to fill gaps in the schedule rather than using overtime or temp services. Schwartz said Sunnycrest also uses former employees who currently work elsewhere. He said he was pursuing outsourcing options. White said outsourcing usually leads to higher costs and he opposed it. Coleman said that Sunnycrest outsourced part of their operation but eventually brought it back in house. Laylin said she also opposed outsourcing. She wanted Coleman and the staff to look at all cost saving measures. White said the biggest saving would be if everyone got on board and came in to work more often rather than so many taking time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act. Laylin asked if the Country View Advisory Board had any recommendations. Coleman said no, but agreed with Magsamen that they supported changing the Licensed Practical Nurses to Registered Nurses, as addressed in the following action.

Magsamen moved the following resolution seconded by Schwartz.

BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED that the POSITION RECLASSIFICATION of Country View’s Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) position to Registered Nurse (RN) be approved as recommended by Dennis Coleman, Country View Administrator.

Coleman said he has a minimum of 30 open LPN shifts open each week, that LPNs are being phased out and no longer trained at Hawkeye Community College, and that this change will allow an increase in the ability to provide skilled nursing services with a potential for an increase in revenue. Laylin said that the facility may still have difficulty even filling RN positions, and she would prefer to study the situation further.

AYES: Little, Magsamen, Schwartz, White.

NAYS: Laylin. Resolution adopted.

WORK SESSION

The Board of Supervisors discussed various aspects of the FY19 Black Hawk County Budget. They heard presentations from Finance Director Susan Deaton, Director Barbara Prather of the Northeast Iowa Foodbank, County Attorney Brian Williams, Aric Schroeder of Waterloo Planning and Zoning, Evan Klenk and Vicki Hendershot from the Department of Human Services, and Superintendent of Maintenance Rory Geving,

On motion and vote the meeting adjourned.

Craig White, Chair, Board of Supervisors

Grant Veeder, County Auditor