BLACK HAWK COUNTY SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT COMMISSION MINUTES January 25, 2018

The regular meeting of the Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission was called to order at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Waterloo, IA. Commissioners present: Sam Barrett, Brian Heath, and Ron Welper. Tom Little and John Mardis were absent.

AGENDA: Welper/Barrett motion to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

ELECTION OF OFFICERS: Barrett/Welper motion to elect Heath as the Chair, Welper as the Vice-Chair, and Little as Secretary/Treasurer. Motion carried.

MINUTES: Welper/Barrett motion to approve the minutes from the December 21, 2017 regular meeting. Motion carried.

CLAIMS AND PAYMENTS: Resolution by Welper/Barrett that warrants be issued in payment of claims submitted (see list); and approval of the financial report. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, and Welper. Resolution passed.

FINAL CLOSURE CELL W-1, PHASE II CONSTRUCTION PROJECT: Welper/Barrett motion to receive and place on file plans and specifications for the final closure of Cell W-1, Phase II Construction Project. Motion carried. Welper/Barrett motion to set the date and time for the public hearing for plans and specifications, estimate of cost and proposed form of contract; and advertise for bids and set date and time to receive and open bids; and authorize public notice, all for the final closure of Cell W-1 Phase II Construction Project. The final date and time for receiving bids will be Wednesday, February 21, 2018 before 12:00 p.m. at the City Clerks desk in City Hall in Waterloo. The date and time for opening bids will be Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the AECOM offices in Waterloo. The Public Hearing will be on Thursday, February 22, 2018 during the regularly scheduled Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission monthly meeting beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall in Waterloo.

ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: Vette asked the Commission to approve Midwest Electronics Recovery as the 2018 Electronics Collection Event Contractor. Welper/Barrett motion to approve. Motion carried. Welper/Barrett motion to receive and place on file the FY 2017 Audit. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS: Welper/Barrett motion to adopt a resolution naming the deposit institutions. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, and Welper. Resolution passed. Barrett/Welper motion to adopt a resolution naming the ICAP representatives as the Secretary/Treasurer and the Administrator. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, and Welper. Resolution passed. Welper/Barrett motion to adopt a resolution giving signature authority to the Chairman, Secretary/Treasurer, and Administrator. Roll call vote: Ayes: Barrett, Heath, and Welper. Resolution passed.

ADJOURNMENT: Welper/Barrett motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:20 a.m. Motion carried. The next meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 22, 2018, in the Council Chambers, Waterloo City Hall, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schedule of bills:

Anderson, Lyndsey mileage 10.70

Auditor of State fees 425.00

Carolina Software support 250.00

CenturyLink phone 152.20

City of Waterloo services 11,900.69

East Central Iowa Cooperative

lp gas 707.98

Hogan-Hansen PC services 16,500.00

INRCOG rent 370.00

Iowa Communities Assurance

pool insurance 6,539.89

J.A. King & Company LLC

services 1,285.00

LaPorte City Printing & Design, Inc. printing 27.32

Liberty Tire Services LLC

tire chips 1,859.20

Martin Inc Realtors credit refund 59.37

MidAmerican Energy utilities 118.83

Midrange Consulting & Services

services 65.00

Quality Pump & Control repairs 10,152.81

Test America testing 1,176.00

Treasurer – State of Iowa

sales tax 2,968.00

U.S. Postal Service fees 166.00

Waste Tech, Inc. operations 253,084.41

Black Hawk County Conservation Bd. services 30,963.64

Cedar Falls Utilities services 65.00

CenturyLink phone 83.08

City of Cedar Falls fuel 28.36

City of Waterloo fuel 87.81

Courier Communications printing 33.60

Hudson Hardware Plumbing & Heati repairs 663.46

INRCOG services 4,846.48

Liberty Tire Services LLC

tire chips 1,250.90

Menards – Waterloo supplies 10.99

Test America testing 139.50

Turner, Tammy reimbursement 31.37

US Cellular phone 187.30

Vette, Brett reimbursement 13.24